Saturday 8 March 2025

International hockey action returns to Pakistan







Pakistan took on the German junior hockey team, reigning world champions, in Lahore yesterday, to start a landmark U21 series, marking a significant moment in the revival of international hockey in the country. This is the first time in 21 years that a German hockey team has toured Pakistan, underscoring growing international engagement and the revival of top-tier hockey action in the nation.







Pakistan, Germany discuss global hockey expansion with FIH President







LAHORE - A high-profile delegation from Pakistan and the German Hockey Federation met with International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Tayyab Ikram in Lahore to discuss global hockey expansion, international event hosting, and strengthening bilateral ties.







13th Hong Kong Quadrangular Hockey Tournament

Hong Kong (HKG)



All times GMT +8



Men



7 Mar 2025 13:00 INA v THA (One Pool) 0 - 4

7 Mar 2025 17:30 TPE v HKG (One Pool) 2 - 1

8 Mar 2025 11:30 TPE v INA (One Pool) 8 - 1

8 Mar 2025 18:15 THA v HKG (One Pool)

9 Mar 2025 12:15 THA v TPE (One Pool)

9 Mar 2025 16:45 HKG v INA (One Pool)



Pool Standings



8th Women’s Hockey Invitational Tournament



7 Mar 2025 15:15 SGP v TPE (One Pool) 1 - 0

7 Mar 2025 19:45 HKG v INA (One Pool) 4 - 0

8 Mar 2025 13:45 TPE v INA (One Pool) 6 - 1

8 Mar 2025 16:00 HKG v SGP (One Pool)

9 Mar 2025 10:00 INA v SGP (One Pool)

9 Mar 2025 14:30 TPE v HKG (One Pool)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Day 7 Results: 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025







Panchkula: On day-7 of the 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025, Hockey Bengal played a 3-3 draw with Uttar Pradesh Hockey whereas Hockey Mizoram secured their first win in the tournament after defeating Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 6-0, in division ‘A’ matches.







2025 Junior Pan American Challenge

Bridgetown, Barbados



All times GMT -4



Men



8 Mar 2025 08:00 BRA v VEN (Pool 1)

8 Mar 2025 14:00 GUY v GUA (Pool 1)



Pool Standing



Women



8 Mar 2025 10:00 GUY v GUA (Pool 1)

8 Mar 2025 12:00 TTO v MEX (Pool 1)

8 Mar 2025 16:00 BAR v PUR (Pool 1)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Surbiton aim to secure top four place in England







Surbiton face a key derby date with Wimbledon on Saturday as their top six tussle continues in the women’s English Hockey League.







Campo look to build on strong lead in Spanish league







The Spanish league returns after a three-month break this weekend with Club de Campo’s women looking to continue their powerful run in the competition.







Railway welcome back Irish stars for title push







Railway Union’s international stars could go straight back into club action this weekend as the EY Hockey League returns in Ireland with the 15th round of matches.







Indian Women’s Hockey Team stars share their thoughts on women empowerment and the growth of women in sports on International Women’s Day



Salima Tete, Deepika, and Lalremsiami share their inspiring journeys on the occasion of Women’s Day







New Delhi: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Indian Women’s Hockey Team Captain Salima Tete, drag-flick specialist Deepika, and midfielder Lalremsiami reflected on the power of women in sports, their personal journeys, and the significance of women empowerment in today’s world. Their thoughts echo the resilience, determination, and grit that have not only defined their sporting careers but also contributed to the ongoing growth of women in sports across India.







Celebrating Women in Hockey







Women across Wales have thrived on the hockey scene in the past 12 months from international representation to achieving royal honours!







Building a Legacy: The Shaker Field Hockey Program







Nestled in the vibrant community of Shaker Heights, Ohio, a spirited initiative is taking root to grow the game of field hockey among the area’s youth. Spearheaded by Ashley Boorstein - a Shaker Heights High School graduate, Northwestern University standout, and a former member of the USA Field Hockey Olympic pipeline as a captain of the U.S. U-21 Women's National Team. She currently serves as the Shaker Heights High School Head Coach. Alongside 5/6 Head Coach Mike Yacovone, the Shaker 5/6 Field Hockey Team has emerged as a pivotal force in fostering a love for the sport among 5th and 6th graders. His passion and energy is a driving force behind the momentum of the program. With two successful fall seasons under its belt and with more than 30 players joining each season, the program is making strides not only in skill development but also in cultivating a sense of teamwork, discipline, and community pride.







Scottish Junior Schools Cup 2025 serves up action-packed finals







Junior Boys’ Cup – Merchiston 0-1 Stewart’s Melville College



Stewart’s Melville College won a nailbiting Junior Boys’ Cup final with a 1-0 victory over Merchiston at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.







Vale John Nettleton







Hockey WA is saddened to hear of the passing of a cherished member of our hockey community, John Nettleton.



