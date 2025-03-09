Sunday 9 March 2025

13th Hong Kong Quadrangular Hockey Tournament

Hong Kong (HKG)



All times GMT +8



Men



7 Mar 2025 13:00 INA v THA (One Pool) 0 - 4

7 Mar 2025 17:30 TPE v HKG (One Pool) 2 - 1

8 Mar 2025 11:30 TPE v INA (One Pool) 8 - 1

8 Mar 2025 18:15 THA v HKG (One Pool) 1 - 5

9 Mar 2025 12:15 THA v TPE (One Pool) 1 - 6

9 Mar 2025 16:45 HKG v INA (One Pool)



8th Women’s Hockey Invitational Tournament



7 Mar 2025 15:15 SGP v TPE (One Pool) 1 - 0

7 Mar 2025 19:45 HKG v INA (One Pool) 4 - 0

8 Mar 2025 13:45 TPE v INA (One Pool) 6 - 1

8 Mar 2025 16:00 HKG v SGP (One Pool) 4 - 3

9 Mar 2025 10:00 INA v SGP (One Pool) 0 - 5

9 Mar 2025 14:30 TPE v HKG (One Pool) 2 - 2



2025 Junior Pan American Challenge

Bridgetown, Barbados



All times GMT -4



Men



8 Mar 2025 08:00 BRA v VEN (Pool 1) 1 - 0

8 Mar 2025 14:00 GUY v GUA (Pool 1) 2 - 0



9 Mar 2025 10:00 BRA v GUA (Pool 1)

9 Mar 2025 14:00 BAR v TTO (Pool 1)



Women



8 Mar 2025 10:00 GUY v GUA (Pool 1) 4 - 0

8 Mar 2025 12:00 TTO v MEX (Pool 1) 0 - 8

8 Mar 2025 16:00 BAR v PUR (Pool 1) 0 - 6



9 Mar 2025 08:00 GUY v MEX (Pool 1)

9 Mar 2025 12:00 PUR v TTO (Pool 1)

9 Mar 2025 16:00 BAR v GUA (Pool 1)



Mums on the field - A balancing act







Among our hockey whanau, there are three exceptional women who stand out when we think of International Women’s Day. Lani, Katrina, and Mallory are not just familiar faces in our community; they are role models and examples of the unsung heroes of our game, seamlessly harmonizing their passion for umpiring with the demands of motherhood and professional careers. Today, we shine a spotlight on their remarkable journeys, exploring what it takes to excel in the world of umpiring while juggling the multifaceted roles of being mothers and professionals.







International Women's Day - Jean Fitch's lifelong love of hockey







The theme of the 2025 International Women's Day is Accelerate Action. Jean Fitch from Bedford Hockey Club has spent the last 30 years involved in the club and was integral to the launch of the successful walking hockey sessions while playing in goal and fundraising for the club. We invited her to share her love of hockey and the positive changes that have been made at the club and the sport.







Scottish Men's top six Premiership competition starts up



It is almost four months since the last Premiership action for the top six sides – so here’s a reminder of where we left off.







Coming soon: More Australia - India exchanges



Sabu Cherian







GANDHINAGAR: Familiar hockey rivals, Australia and India will be playing each other more often in the near future, according to Hockey Australia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Pryles.



