Monday 10 March 2025

13th Hong Kong Quadrangular Hockey Tournament

Hong Kong (HKG)



All times GMT +8



Men



7 Mar 2025 13:00 INA v THA (One Pool) 0 - 4

7 Mar 2025 17:30 TPE v HKG (One Pool) 2 - 1

8 Mar 2025 11:30 TPE v INA (One Pool) 8 - 1

8 Mar 2025 18:15 THA v HKG (One Pool) 1 - 5

9 Mar 2025 12:15 THA v TPE (One Pool) 1 - 6

9 Mar 2025 16:45 HKG v INA (One Pool) 4- 0



Pool Standings



8th Women’s Hockey Invitational Tournament



7 Mar 2025 15:15 SGP v TPE (One Pool) 1 - 0

7 Mar 2025 19:45 HKG v INA (One Pool) 4 - 0

8 Mar 2025 13:45 TPE v INA (One Pool) 6 - 1

8 Mar 2025 16:00 HKG v SGP (One Pool) 4 - 3

9 Mar 2025 10:00 INA v SGP (One Pool) 0 - 5

9 Mar 2025 14:30 TPE v HKG (One Pool) 2 - 2



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







2025 Junior Pan American Challenge

Bridgetown, Barbados



All times GMT -4



Men



9 Mar 2025 10:00 BRA v GUA (Pool 1) 9 - 0

9 Mar 2025 14:00 BAR v TTO (Pool 1) 1 - 1



10 Mar 2025 14:00 GUY v TTO (Pool 1)

10 Mar 2025 16:00 VEN v BAR (Pool 1)



Pool Standing



Women



9 Mar 2025 08:00 GUY v MEX (Pool 1) 0 - 6

9 Mar 2025 12:00 PUR v TTO (Pool 1) 13 - 0

9 Mar 2025 16:00 BAR v GUA (Pool 1) 6 - 0

10 Mar 2025 is a rest day



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre





Elias snatches draw for U-21 Calypso Stickmen







Canada-based Aidan Elias scored in the final quarter to earn the Glen “Fido” Francis-coached T&T Junior (Under-21) “Calypso Stickmen” a 1-1 draw with host Barbados in their round-robin opener of the Junior Pan Am Challenge at the Sir Garfield Sobers Sports Complex Hockey Centre in Wildey, Bridgetown, Barbados, Sunday







Quarter-Final Results: 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025







Panchkula: As we go ahead in the much-anticipated, 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025, we have seen some action-packed encounters in Quarter-Finals of the tournament. Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Mizoram and Hockey Haryana won their respective games to secure a birth in the Semi-Finals.







Hockey India announces nominations for Hockey India 7th Annual Awards 2024



This year’s Hockey India Annual Awards will be held on 15 March, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team’s historic World Cup victory on the same date in 1975—their first and only title to date







New Delhi, 10th March 2025: Hockey India on Monday officially announced the nominees for the 7th edition of the prestigious Hockey India 7th Annual Awards 2024, scheduled to take place on 15 March in New Delhi. With a record prize pool of approx INR 12 crores, this year’s ceremony is set to be the biggest yet, celebrating the finest performances in Indian hockey during the 2024 season.







Hockey India Awards 2025 to take place on March 15, Harmanpreet, Savita among nominees for Player of the Year



India’s Olympic bronze medal-winning team will be felicitated at the ceremony, along with the Men’s and Women’s teams that won the Asian Champions Trophy in 2024.





Savita Punia helped India successfully defend the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in 2024 while Harmanpreet Singh led India to an Olympic bronze at the Paris 2024 Games. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout/The Hindu



The seventh edition of Hockey India Awards will take place on March 15 in New Delhi, India’s apex body for hockey announced on Monday.







Western first reversal while the chasing pack all win in the men's Premiership



It was an interesting start to the Scottish Men’s Premiership’s top six campaign. Western Wildcats’ perfect record was given a 4-1 mauling by a Grange side at the top of their game.







Is A Prediction Coming True? Is a Sport Under Threat From Its Own Governance?



By Ashley Morrison



Basketball starts with a tip off, Australian Rules Football starts with a centre bounce, both very unique ways in which to commence a sporting contest.



