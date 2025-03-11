Tuesday 11 March 2025

2025 Junior Pan American Challenge

Bridgetown, Barbados



All times GMT -4



Men



10 Mar 2025 14:00 GUY v TTO (Pool 1) 1 - 2

10 Mar 2025 16:00 VEN v BAR (Pool 1) 1 - 0



11 Mar 2025 14:00 VEN v GUY (Pool 1)



Pool Standing



Women



10 Mar 2025 was a rest day



11 Mar 2025 10:00 PUR v GUY (Pool 1)

11 Mar 2025 12:00 MEX v GUA (Pool 1)

11 Mar 2025 16:00 TTO v BAR (Pool 1)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre





Elias nets late winner for 'Calypso Stickmen'



Canada-based Aidan Elias followed up his game-tying goal in a 1-1 draw with Barbados with a late winner as the Glen “Fido” Francis-coached T&T Junior (Under-21) “Calypso Stickmen” earned a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Guyana in the Junior Pan Am Challenge at the Sir Garfield Sobers Sports Complex Hockey Centre in Wildey, Bridgetown, Barbados, Monday (March 10).







South Africa women’s hockey team keen to build on triumphant Malaysia tour



Rowan Callaghan





Onthatile Zulu was one of the stars for SA on the recent tour of Malaysia, which they won 3-1.



The national women’s outdoor hockey team has just returned from a successful Tour of Malaysia, where they won three of their four Test matches against the hosts.







Germany beat Pakistan Juniors in Friendship Cup Hockey



LAHORE: In the second match of the Friendship Cup 2025, played in Lahore, the German junior hockey team defeated the Pakistan junior hockey team 2-1.







Full Squad Announcement: Goal-scoring prowess and versatility make up Hager’s final seven







The final seven spots in the Kookaburras 2025 Squad have been decided, with Head Coach Mark Hager and selectors announcing a versatile mix of exceptional talent with an eye to the 2026 World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium.







Two Umpires & One Technical Official to Represent USA at 2025 CanAm Indoor Series







ONTARIO, Canada – USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce that two umpires and one technical official will be heading to Ontario, Canada this weekend to represent the USA at the 2025 CanAm Indoor Series. Umpires Ridge Bair and Katie Bulk will be joined by technical official Samantha Flood.







Semi-Final Results: 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025







Panchkula: As we approach the final stage of the exciting 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025 - Division ‘A’, we have our finalists as Hockey Haryana and Hockey Jharkhand secured win in their respective semi-finals on Monday, here in Panchkula, Haryana.







England Hockey Premier Division Review - 8th March 2025







At the top of the Mens Top 6 Old Georgians’ 100% record was maintained with a 3-1 defeat of their nearest rivals Holcombe. Alex Pendle gave Holcombe an early lead before goals from Chris Proctor and Alan Forsyth made it 2-1 at the break. Sam Ward sealed the win with a minute to go and keep up OGs record of scoring three or more in every game to date. The result ended Holcombe’s six match winning streak. They drop to third below Surbiton who beat Oxted 5-3 at Sugden Road. Surbiton conceded three for the third successive game although they never trailed on Saturday. The Wimbledon – Hampstead & Westminster game saw the lead change hands before Wimbledon ran out 4-3 winners. Jonathan Lankfer gave Wimbledon an early lead but a strong period after the break saw Hampstead 3-1 up with 15 minutes to go. Wimbledon then also responded in triplicate inside seven minutes securing the win with an Ed Horler stroke in the 63rd minute.







Hillhead dump Grange out of the Scottish Cup but Western Wildcats and Edinburgh University progress



The day started with a big result – Hillhead dumped Grange out of the men’s Scottish Cup. In the preview Hillhead coach Yan Adams prophetically said: “cups can be funny things, so we`d like to make things hard for them (Grange).” And how right he was.







Deepika and Araijeet Singh Hundal honoured to be nominated for Hockey India 7th Annual Awards 2024



Deepika and Araijeet have been nominated Upcoming Player of the Year (Women – Under 21) and (Men – Under 21) respectively







New Delhi: Rising hockey stars Deepika and Araijeet Singh Hundal have expressed their delight after being nominated for the prestigious Hockey India 7th Annual Awards 2024. The two young players, who have made a significant impact in their respective teams, have been shortlisted for the Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women – Under 21) and Hockey India Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Men – Under 21) respectively.







Hockey India awards 2025: Record Rs 12 crore prize pool and star players – Here’s what to expect



India’s Olympic bronze medal-winning team will be felicitated at the ceremony, along with the Men’s and Women’s teams that won the Asian Champions Trophy in 2024.





Savita Punia helped India successfully defend the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in 2024 while Harmanpreet Singh led India to an Olympic bronze at the Paris 2024 Games. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout/The Hindu



The seventh edition of Hockey India Awards will take place on March 15 in New Delhi, India’s apex body for hockey announced on Monday.







Monkstown’s Ruby Morrow and Carlow’s Justine Collins among the recipients of the 2024 Volunteer in Sport Awards







The Federation of Irish Sport proudly announces the recipients of the 2024 Volunteers in Sport Awards, recognising 35 outstanding volunteers from every county in Ireland (four in Dublin) for their tireless dedication to sport and physical activity in their local communities. These inspiring individuals were celebrated celebrated at a special ceremony on Friday, 28th February 2025, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Blanchardstown.







Charity takes different approach to hockey camps







As clubs look to increase participation in hockey, one initiative in London has recently accessed the government’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme to encourage children with less opportunities to play.



