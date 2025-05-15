Thursday 15 May 2025

FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup Malaysia 2025: One Month to Go!







With just one month remaining, the excitement is building for the third edition of the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup, set to take place from 15 to 21 June 2025 at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This prestigious tournament offers a golden opportunity for strongest hockey nations outside the FIH Hockey Pro League to compete against each other, with the winner getting the opportunity to gain promotion for the 2025–26 season of the FIH Hockey Pro League.







Back in the National Set-Up, Selvam Karthi is Hungry for Games and Goals



Selvam Karthi is currently training with Indian Men’s Hockey Team’s 40-member core group







New Delhi: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team are preparing for their European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25, where they will face the likes of the Netherlands, Argentina, Australia and Belgium. And making his comeback in the national camp is the forward Selvam Karthi.







Pennsylvania Adult Regional Club Championship Concludes







COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. – Under a clear, sunny sky, three club teams from across the state gathered at Ursinus College in Collegeville, Pa. this past weekend for the Pennsylvania Adult Regional Club Championship (RCC).







Cundall Manor School pupil in England hockey under 16s



Hockey player Alistair Broadwith, 14, who goes to Cundall Manor School near Easingwold recently represented England U16s at the prestigious Six Nations Tournament (Image: Cundall Manor School)



A TALENTED teenager is celebrating after representing England under 16s in his sport.







Bonolo Ramakarane: A Rising Star Chasing Her Hockey Dreams Abroad



From playing hockey at age 6 to representing SA abroad, Bonolo Ramakarane’s journey is driven by passion, talent, and the legacy of her late grandparents. The Grade 9 learner needs assistance after she was selected to represent SA abroad.



At just 14 years old, Bonolo Ramakarane is proving that passion, perseverance, and raw talent can take you far, sometimes even across continents.







Herts club marks 100 years of women’s hockey





Marshland High School's Pink Ladies Hockey



Over 180 members of Bishop’s Stortford HC gathered at Herts and Essex High School for its end-of-season dinner, the evening marking 100 years of women’s hockey in Stortford.



