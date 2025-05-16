Friday 16 May 2025

FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup 2 Poland 2025: One Month to Go!







The countdown has begun! In just one month, from 16 to 22 June 2025, the city of Wałcz, Poland, will host the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup 2. This landmark event offers a pivotal platform for emerging national teams to showcase their talent on the international stage, with the opportunity to gain promotion to the FIH Nations Cup.







Speedy Tigresses claw first win in China tour



By Aftar Singh





National women’s coach Nasihin Nubli conducting a team talk during the friendly against Liaoning at the Gongshu Hockey Stadium on Thursday. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigresses finally got their breakthrough win against China's provincial side Liaoning, recording a hard-fought 2-1 victory at the Gongshu Hockey Stadium on Thursday.







Ginseng warm-up for Speedy Tigers



By Aftar Singh





National coach Sarjit Singh (centre) said at a press conference today that the six-match tour in Perth, Australia last month, shows that his players need to improve their man-to-man marking, penalty corner conversion rate, and penalty corner defence. NSTP/MOHAMAD SHAHRIL BADRI SAALI



KUALA LUMPUR: After coming back from Down Under and licking their wounds, the Speedy Tigers will go to Ginseng-land to strengthen for next month's Nations Cup at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.







Canadian Men’s National Team check-in: Looking forward to a summer of competition



Challenging training blocks set up the summer competition period







The Men’s National Team last competed at the 2024 Nations Cup in Poland. They have since been grinding with each other in the daily training environment in Vancouver, BC in preparation for this summer’s competition elements.







'I have never had a Plan B, hockey has always been my top priority': Poovanna aims to make India debut after recovering from serious injury



Poovanna suffered a facial injury during the Hero Hockey India League 2024/25







Bengaluru: After a brief stint with the Indian junior team in 2023, Poovanna Chandura Boby is now training with the senior core group ahead of European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League leg. The 22-year-old is currently part of the senior national camp at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru and has made it into the 40-member core group.







Hockey Club Melbourne announce new head coaches







Hockey Victoria (HV) and Hockey Club Melbourne are excited to announce the appointment of Jesse Workman as the Head Coach for the Men’s team and Greg Drake as the Head Coach for the Women’s team. Both highly credentialed coaches have signed on for two-year terms, providing stability and a solid platform for future success.







Mozzart Sport correspondent Alvin Wesonga lands major role at Twinkle Hockey Club



His appointment is part of the club’s broader strategic agenda to strengthen its partnerships and raise funds for key projects



Tabby Nashipae







Twinkle Hockey Club in Kenya has announced the appointment of Mozzart Sport correspondent, Alvin Wesonga, as the club’s Head of Corporate Liaison, effective Thursday, 1 May.







USA Field Hockey Announces 2025 Bessant Grow the Game Grant Awardees







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey is excited to announce the 2025 awardees of the USA Field Hockey Bessant Grow the Game Grant. This grant is designed to support leaders in building “Field Hockey Hot Spots,” defined as places where field hockey is an accessible sport option for people to discover, play, learn, compete, improve, and excel as players, coaches, umpires and fans.



