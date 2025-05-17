Saturday 17 May 2025

Ireland Men’s Hockey Team to Play India in Three-Match Series in Dublin







Dublin: Hockey Ireland is delighted to announce an exciting three-match series between the Ireland Men’s Hockey Team and world #5 and Olympic Bronze Medalists India, taking place at Pembroke Wanderers Hockey Club in Dublin from May 30 to June 3, 2025.







Korea to host whistle-stop tour for Speedy Tigers before Nations Cup





KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigers will be testing their mettle before the Nations Cup this June as they are scheduled for a short playing tour in South Korea starting on Sunday until May 19.







Hockey India announces 24-member Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team for Four Nations Tournament in Argentina



Indian Junior Women’s Team to be led by goalkeeper Nidhi as Captain, with Hina Bano as Vice-Captain







New Delhi: Hockey India has announced the 24-member Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team that will participate in the upcoming Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina. Scheduled to be held from 25 May to 2 June 2025 (IST), the tournament will feature four countries — Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, and India. As part of their preparation for the FIH Hockey Junior Women’s World Cup in December, the Indian team will play two matches against each of the participating nations to evaluate their performance, assess team combinations, and refine strategies.







Young Tigers headed for Liaoning and Chennai



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: The national junior hockey team have received two invitations — to play against the Liaoning Province in China next month and in the All India Murugappa MCC Invitational in Chennai in July.







Unbeaten USIU-A face Kenya Police, Sikh Union test



By Elizabeth Mburugu





USIU-A’s Joseph Baraka (15) attacks a corner kick during their Kenya Hockey Premier League men's match against Sailors at City Park Hockey Stadium in 2023. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]



United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) men will be out to extend their winning streak when they face off with former hockey Men’s Premier League champions Kenya Police and Nairobi Sikh Union this weekend.







APS Model Town Greens clinch 7-a-side Schools Hockey title







LAHORE - The 7-a-side Inter-School Hockey Tournament, sponsored by Interloop, concluded in thrilling fashion at Army Public School, Model Town, Lahore, following a brief suspension due to heightened tensions between Pakistan and India.







Hockey stars lead charge as Allwyn unveils £100K ChangeMakers grants





Team GB and ParalympicsGB stars have been selected to receive funding to support grassroots projects close to their hearts PIC: GETTY IMAGES



British hockey is at the forefront of a major new funding drive, as Team GB star Tess Howard headlines a list of elite athletes awarded ChangeMakers grants from Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery.







Yale field hockey: Four years



Lily Belle Poling





Yale Athletics



The field hockey team opened their 2021 season with smashing wins over Merrimack, Colgate, Brown and Drexel. Although the team fell short to a few top-20 nationally ranked squads that season, the Bulldogs held their own against most Ivy foes.







Field Hockey Welcomes the Class of 2029







CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Two-time defending Ivy League Tournament champion Harvard field hockey welcomes seven incoming first-years ahead of the 2025 campaign. The Class of 2029 features student-athletes from five different nations, as the incoming first-years will add talent and leadership to the roster.







Former and Future Blue Devils Represent USA Field Hockey





CHARLOTTE, N.C.— Duke Blue is well represented in the red, white and blue of USA Field Hockey as a trio of Blue Devils have or will don the U.S. jersey for various international events.



