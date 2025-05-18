Sunday 18 May 2025

Speedy Tigresses hold Liaoning in final China Tour friendly



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia and Liaoning (in black) in a group photo at the Gongshu Hockey Stadium. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigresses wrapped up their China tour with a 3-3 draw against Liaoning in their seventh and final friendly at the Gongshu Hockey Stadium on Saturday.







Champions Jaguars thump Strathmore Gladiators



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Butali Sugar’s Francis Kariuki and Bethuel Wanyonyi of Western Jaguar in a past action [Jonah Onyango, Standard]



Reigning Kenya Hockey Union Men’s Premier League champions Western Jaguars yesterday recovered from a slow start to thrash Strathmore University Gladiators 4-1 to chalk up their first win of the season.







Irish club The Pink Ladies + – A Social Club, with a Hockey Problem







A Community Conference:



In 2022, a renowned wedding venue in Ireland became the gathering place for 140 delegates united to celebrate a decade of shared vision. This remarkable event was an International Conference, bringing together attendees from both Ireland and the Netherlands, who came together for a single day (or longer, depending on how late the celebrations continued). The shared vision that united everyone in the room was the promotion of Acceptance and Equality of Expression through the magical power of sport. The choice of a wedding venue was a fitting backdrop for such an occasion, symbolising love, community, and the relationships that bound the attendees together, as the Pink Ladies + Hockey Ball soared to life.



