Monday 19 May 2025

FIH Hockey Pro League: Mid-season Interview with Harendra Singh







With the second half of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 fast approaching, we are catching up with players and coaches of all 9 men’s and women’s teams to take the temperature of their season through the first half and explore their targets for the remaining matches. In today’s interview, we speak with Harendra Singh, head coach of the Indian women’s hockey team, currently situated in sixth place on the points table.







Pakistan Hockey Federation wants Asian body to guarantee team visa for Asia Cup participation in India: official



A senior PHF official said that the Asia Cup was vital for Pakistan as it is a qualifying tournament for next year’s men’s World Cup to be held in the Netherlands and Belgium.





Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) wants the continental body to guarantee visas for its contingent to participate in the Asia Cup to be held in India from August 27 to September 7, according to a PHF official. .







Surbiton respond to England Hockey Cup withdrawals



A final failed to be played for the first time in the near 50-year history of the English women’s knockout cup after Surbiton withdrew from the competition.







Pahang Sultan honours Malaysia's 1975 hockey heroes and other legends



KUALA LUMPUR: The flames of Malaysia's greatest moment in hockey history half a century ago were rekindled today.



