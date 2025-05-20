Tuesday 20 May 2025

Hockey India Opens Player Registration for Hero Hockey India League 2026



Registrations are open to all eligible Indian and international players







New Delhi: Hockey India today announced that player registrations for the eagerly awaited Hero Hockey India League (Hero HIL) 2026 will open at 1700 hrs on 19 May 2025 and close at 1700 hrs on 20 August 2025.







AH&BC Amsterdam and Kampong qualify for EHL







AH&BC Amsterdam and SV Kampong have qualified for next season’s EHL Men after they made it through to the Dutch championship final.







SCHC earn second Dutch ticket to EHL Women 2026







SCHC will play in their fourth successive EHL after they defeated Pinoké 6-1 on aggregate to advance to the Dutch women’s championship final against Den Bosch.







Léo secure EHL spot along with Gantoise







Royal Léopold will join Gantoise in the Belgian men’s final and next season’s EHL into the bargain after they won a thrilling tussle with Braxgata over the weekend.







Brax set up Belgian women’s showdown with Gantoise







Braxgata’s women earned an EHL-return trip next season as they won against KHC Dragons in the Belgian semi-finals, setting up a showdown with Gantoise.



