Wednesday 21 May 2025

FIH Hockey Pro League: Mid-season Interview with Belgian Red Lions







With the second half of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 fast approaching, we are catching up with players and coaches of all 9 men’s and women’s teams to take the temperature of their season through the first half and explore their targets for the remaining matches. In today’s interview, we speak with members of the Belgium men’s team, the Red Lions, including coach Shane McLeod and senior stars Arthur Van Doren and Arthur De Sloover.







Ireland Men’s Hockey Team name squad for Upcoming India Series.







Dublin – Hockey Ireland is pleased to announce the Senior Men’s Squad selected for the highly anticipated series against world #5 and Olympic Bronze Medalists India. The Ireland Senior Men’s Squad will face India on Monday, June 2 & Tuesday, June 3 in Pembroke Wanderers Hockey Club, with an additional Development Squad facing India on Friday, May 30.







Triple Triumph – New Zealand brings home three gold medals from the Masters Trans-Tasman Challenge







The Trans-Tasman Challenge has wrapped up in Cairns, Australia, where 17 New Zealand Masters teams - comprising of nine men's teams and eight women's teams—battled it out against our longstanding rivals, Australia, with each team playing a three-match series.







Wałcz opens up to international hockey



By Raúl Daffunchio Picazo



The Women's Nations Cup 2 will make its debut in the Polish city on 16 June, with eight up-and-coming national teams ready to showcase their progress and compete for a place in the upper echelons of the International Hockey Federation-sanctioned international circuit.







HI Official clears the air on Pakistan's participation in the Asia Cup in India



NEW DELHI: A top official from Hockey India has stated that the federation will adhere to the government's guidelines regarding Pakistan's participation in the upcoming Asia Cup hosting later this year.







Ex-GB and England hockey goalkeeper Pinner retires



Kris Holland





George Pinner was part of the Team England side which won Commonwealth bronze in both 2014 and 2018. Getty Images



A hockey goalkeeper who represented Great Britain and England 195 times said he would look back at his career with "delight" after announcing his retirement from the sport.







Salima Tete says India’s main focus is on fitness – ‘If we are fit, believe we can defeat any team in the world’



India captain Salima Tete and key defender Jyoti speak about the work going behind the scenes as Harendra Singh-coached India look to up their fitness game.



by Pritish Raj





Salima Tete Indian women's hockey teamOne of the fastest players in the world of hockey, Salima has seen other players working on their fitness and improving certain aspects of their game. (File/Hockey india)



On the lines of what Craig Fulton has done with the Indian men’s hockey team in terms of prioritising fitness, the Indian women’s hockey team is hoping to follow the same path. The goal is to become supremely fit so that they can ‘defeat any team in the world.’







Serrette Appointed as WMH Representative for 2025 WMH Pan American Championships







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is proud to share that Alva Serrette has been appointed by World Masters Hockey (WMH) as the WMH Representative for the upcoming 2025 WMH Pan American Championships. The event will take place in Asunción, Paraguay, from September 21 to 30.







U.S. National Teams Add Key Individuals to Support Staffs







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce two new additions to the U.S. National Teams High Performance support staffs. Brendan Creed has been appointed the U.S. Men’s National Team’s High Performance Coach and Bert Remmerswaal the U.S. Women’s National Team’s Assistant Coach.







Brendan Creed joins US Field Hockey





Brendan Creed in action against Germany PIC: World Sport Pics / England Hockey



Former England and GB international Brendan Creed has joined US Field Hockey as men’s high performance coach – his first role since retiring.







Hockey India League 2026 to begin on January 5



“The HIL window is fixed and the men’s HIL will continue to be an eight-team competition but the women’s HIL will be of six teams from four from next year.





The Hockey India League, which was revived after a gap of seven years, was last held from December 28 to February 1 this year. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan/ The Hindu



The 2026 edition of the Hockey India League (HIL) will begin from January 5, Hockey India’s general secretary Bhola Nath Singh said here on Tuesday.







First pitch complete for Australia’s home of hockey



The Australian Hockey Centre is on track, with completion of one of four new international-standard pitches, including lighting and turf upgrades.







The world-class venue at Curtin University is set to bring hockey’s best to Perth, providing a shared space where elite athletes and grassroots players can train and play in the same facility.







England Age Group Squads Reports



England Age Group Squads welcome Ireland to Lilleshall







During the half-term break, the England Age Group squads kicked off their 2024/25 cycle with their first international friendlies against Ireland. From February 18th to 20th, 2025, they hosted Ireland at the Lilleshall National Sports Center for a three-day test match series.







Hockey receives major honours at World Fair Play Awards!







Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Fair Play Committee (CIFP) has awarded the Thailand Hockey Association (THA) and international hockey umpire Victoria Pazos (Paraguay) with the World Fair Play Diploma in the categories of “Willi Daume – Promotion of Fair Play” and “Jean Borotra – Career of Fair Play” respectively, in order to recognize their exemplary achievements in the world of sport and on the field of promoting fair play. The awards were officially received at the 2024 World Fair Play Awards Ceremony that took place last night in Budapest, Hungary.







Oxfordshire hockey club pays tribute to ‘hero’ who died helping firefighters







Bicester Hockey Club has paid tribute to a businessman killed in a blaze at a former RAF base that also claimed the lives of two firefighters he was trying to help.



