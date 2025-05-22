Thursday 22 May 2025

Hockey India announces 24-member India Team for FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 European Leg



Harmanpreet Singh and Hardik Singh continue as Captain and Vice-Captain







New Delhi: Hockey India on Thursday announced the 24-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team for the European leg of FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 (Men), which is scheduled to take place in Amstelveen, the Netherlands and Antwerp, Belgium from 7th to 22nd June 2025.







Vantage Black Sticks Men 2025 FIH Nations Cup Squad







Hockey New Zealand is proud to announce the Vantage Black Sticks Men’s squad selected to compete at the 2025 FIH Nations Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from 15-21 June.







Burras and Jillaroos revealed for penultimate Junior World Cup showdown







The countdown is on for Australia’s Under-21 National Hockey teams, the Jillaroos and Burras, with both coaches naming squads loaded with experience ahead of the penultimate Junior World Cup showdown in Europe.







SA U21 womens hockey team gears up for the 2025 FIH Junior World Cup



By Mpumi Manyisi







South Africa U21 womens hockey team coach Cindy Brown confirms that their 2025 FIH Junior World Cup preparations will resume at the upcoming senior interprovincial tournament in July.







Three USA Umpires Headed to 2025 WMH European Championships







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is excited to announce that three USA representatives have been appointed as umpires for two legs of this year’s World Masters Hockey (WMH) European Championships.







Decorated EHL legend Miltkau joins Bloemendaal







One of the EHL’s most decorated players, Marco Miltkau will join HC Bloemendaal next season, bringing his predatory instincts to bolster their forward line.



