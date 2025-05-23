Friday 23 May 2025

Vibrant Speedy Tigers crush South Korea in second friendly



By Aftar Singh





National coach Sarjit Singh (in yellow) speaking to his players during half-time in Thursday’s friendly against South Korea at the Jincheon Training Centre. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: The national men's hockey team hammered world No. 14 South Korea 4-1 in their second friendly at Jincheon Training Centre on Thursday.







Malaysia all set to host the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup 2025







The excitement is building in Malaysia as the nation prepares to host the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup 2025, a tournament that will bring together top-tier international teams in pursuit of glory and a coveted opportunity to be promoted to the FIH Hockey Pro League, in Kuala Lumpur from 15-21 June 2025.







Ireland Women’s Senior Squad Announced for USA Series in Charlotte, USA.







Dublin: Hockey Ireland is pleased to announce the Senior Women’s squad set to travel to Charlotte, North Carolina for a two-match series against the USA on Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8. Both games will take place at 10:00 local time (15:00 Irish Time) at UNC Charlotte, the home of USA Field Hockey’s international programme, and will be streamed live on Hockey Ireland TV.







Lynsey McVicker conducted into Hockey Ireland’s Hall of Fame



Damian Mullan





Players who have given so much to Ballymoney Hockey, Lynsey McVicker, Bridget Cleland Aine Kearney and Nikki Parke.. Lynsey is being inducted into Irelands hall of fame. Photo: Clifford McLean.



ON Saturday May 3 Lynsey McVicker was inducted into Hockey Ireland’s Hall of Fame at a reception at Havelock Park.







Scotland women squad to play Wales and England Dev







Scotland women are in action this weekend with games against Wales and England Dev in Bowden. The matches take place on Saturday 24 May against Wales at 15:00 before they take on England Dev at 13:00 on Sunday 25 May.







Belgium hockey greats to take on international all stars





Belgium - Hockey World Cup



A host of stellar names will take part in the Belfius Red Legends Game in June to celebrate Belgium’s international successes in recent years.







53rd Annual Tom Harris California Cup Field Hockey Invitational Tournament May 23 - 26, Memorial Day, in Moorpark



By Jawwad Qamar





Tom Harris



The 53rd Annual Tom Harris California Cup Field Hockey Invitational Tournament begins on Friday morning at 7:00 with the start of competition in the Women and Men Super Divisions at Moorpark College and concludes on Memorial Day afternoon.







Financial constraints set to hinder progress of men’s hockey team



Livingston Scott





Jamaica’s Kevon Reid (left) and Ajai Dhadwal of the United States compete for possession of the ball during the 2023 Hockey5’s Pan American Cup match held at the Mona Hockey Field in St Andrew on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Gladstone Taylor



Jamaica’s men’s hockey players have their sights set on qualification for the Pan American Games and ultimately the Olympics after a fourth place spot in the recent regional qualifiers in Mexico secured a place in next year’s Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games.







Lleonart goal confirms Polo’s EHL spot







Real Club de Polo mathematically secured their place at the top of the Spanish men’s league to qualify for the EHL KO16.







Campo to continue ever-presence in EHL







Club de Campo de Madrid will continue their unbroken run in the women’s EHL after they confirmed top spot in the Spanish regular season with a 5-0 win over Real Sociedad.







Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 to begin from 18th June in Chennai



This tournament marks a new chapter in Indian hockey, offering a dedicated platform for veteran players







New Delhi: Hockey India on Friday officially announced the venue and dates for the first-ever Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 (Men & Women). The inaugural edition of this pioneering tournament will be hosted by the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu in Chennai from 18 June to 27 June 2025.







Field of Dreams: A Lander Field Hockey Story







If you build it, they will come.



That’s the thinking that Lander field hockey coach Robbert Schenk had for this spring as he looked for a way to get his team some time on the field.







Shaping the future of Hockey







After a brilliant year of hockey, Scottish Hockey is entering an exciting new phase, focused on a deeper engagement with clubs and key stakeholders to inform and shape the future of hockey in Scotland. A short-term steering group consisting of club representatives and experienced individuals in hockey have been appointed by Scottish Hockey board to support and scrutinise the development of a long-term strategy for hockey in Scotland. As part of this process Scottish Hockey will be holding club engagement sessions throughout the summer to help inform that plan.



