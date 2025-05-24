Saturday 24 May 2025

Birendra Lakra joins Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team as assistant coach



Hockey India on Saturday announced that former Indian Men's Hockey Team stalwart Birendra Lakra has joined the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team as Assistant Coach. The 35-year-old veteran defender will work closely with legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who currently serves as the coach of the team.







53rd Annual Tom Harris California Cup Field Hockey Invitational Tournament May 23 - 26, Memorial Day, in Moorpark



By Jawwad Qamar





Tom Harris



The 53rd Annual Tom Harris California Cup Field Hockey Invitational Tournament begins on Friday morning at 7:00 with the start of competition in the Women and Men Super Divisions at Moorpark College and concludes on Memorial Day afternoon.







Hockey Ireland says ‘Thank You’ to departing Board Directors, President John Dennis as well as Chair, Trevor Watkins.







Hockey Ireland extends a heartfelt thanks and best wishes to Trevor Watkins as he concludes his tenure as Chair and member of the Hockey Ireland Board on Sunday May 25. Trevor’s commitment, leadership, and passion for the sport have left a mark on the organisation and the wider hockey community.



