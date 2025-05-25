Sunday 25 May 2025

Speedy Tigers held by South Korea



By Aftar Singh





National coach Sarjit Singh (in yellow) speaking to his players during half-time in Thursday’s friendly against South Korea at the Jincheon Training Centre. - PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: The national men's hockey team played to a 5-5 draw against South Korea in their third friendly at Jincheon Training Centre yesterday.







Scotland women draw with Wales in Bowden triangular







A tough goalless draw in Bowden saw Scotland women draw with Wales.







Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team beats Chile 2-1 in the Four Nations Tournament



Sukhveer Kaur and Kanika Siwach were the goalscorers for India







New Delhi: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team began its friendly Four Nations Tournament on a positive note with a 2-1 win over Chile in Rosario, Argentina on 25th May 2025 (as per IST). Sukhveer Kaur (39’) and Kanika Siwach (58’) were the goalscorers for India. Javeria Saenz (20') scored the only goal for Chile.







Four Nations Tournament: Indian junior women’s team beat Chile in opener



Sukhveer Kaur (39 minutes) and Kanika Siwach (58 minutes) score for India in a 2-1 win over Chile.



The Indian junior women’s hockey team, led by Goalkeeper Nidhi, kick-started the Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina, on a positive note on Saturday.



