Monday 26 May 2025

Scotland women strike four in win over England Dev in Bowdon







Scotland women stepped up their performance against England Development with an excellent 4-1 victory at the Bowdon Triangular.







Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team defeats Uruguay 3-2 in the Four Nations Tournament



Sonam and Kanika Siwach scored crucial goals to help India seal the win



New Delhi: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team enjoyed a 3-2 victory over Uruguay in their second match during the friendly Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina on 26th May 2025 (as per IST). Sonam (21’) and Kanika Siwach (46’, 50’) scored crucial goals for India while Milagros Seigal (3’) and Agustina Mari (24’) found the net for Uruguay.







Four Nations Tournament: Kanika Siwach guides team to 3-2 win



She scored twice as the Indian junior women’s hockey team beat Uruguay in their second match.





Kanika Siwach (Photo credit: Hockey India)



The Indian junior women’s hockey team registered a 3-2 victory over Uruguay in their second match of the friendly Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina on Monday.







Futures now, Stars tomorrow: Brisbane 2032 talent hits the Gold Coast







The future of high-performance hockey will be on full display when the Australian Futures Squads face off at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre for the first time in a thrilling three-match series.







Gantoise win epic Belgian men’s final







Gantoise completed an historic season as they won the Belgian men’s title to go along with the EHL title, edging out Royal Léopold in a shoot-out after two epic battles over the weekend.







Brax men earn their first EHL ticket







Braxgata’s men will play in the EHL for the first time after they held off Waterloo Ducks 3-2 in the third place playoff on Saturday evening.







Single goal earns Brax a memorable title win







Lynn van Dieren’s first leg goal proved the sole difference as Braxgata ended Gantoise women’s reign as Belgian women’s champions as they won the two-leg affair 1-0.







World Beach Hockey aims for 100 nations playing sand version







New organisation World Beach Hockey aims to have 100 nations playing the version by the end of 2026.



