Tuesday 27 May 2025

Malaysia held by South Korea at Jincheon



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia players (in yellow) warming up to face South Korea at the Jincheon Training Centre. - Pic from MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: The national men's hockey team played to a 1-1 draw against South Korea in a friendly at Jincheon Training Centre in South Korea today.







FIH Hockey Pro League: Mid-season Interview with Belgian Red Panthers







With the second half of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 fast approaching, we are catching up with players and coaches of all nine men’s and women’s teams to take the temperature of their season through the first half and explore their targets for the remaining matches. In today’s interview, we speak with Rein van Eijk and Alix Gerniers, the coach and captain of the Belgium women’s team, the Red Panthers.







“There’s a realistic chance to qualify for World Cup if we stick to the plan in FIH Hockey Pro League,” says India Vice Captain Hardik Singh



The Indian team is currently placed third, behind England and Belgium, who are leading the points table respectivel







New Delhi: Placed in a strong third position on the points table as they resume their campaign in the away leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024–25 (Men), India Vice Captain Hardik Singh emphasized the importance of finishing the prestigious tournament on top.







'My aim is to make the most of this opportunity', asserts defender Suman Devi Thoudam after triumphant return to the Indian Women's Hockey Team



Suman has made a comeback to the Indian team after a gap of three years







New Delhi: Suman Devi Thoudam, who last played for India back in the year 2022, recently made a remarkable return to the Indian Women's Hockey Team after a gap of three years as she made it to the squad, which is set to play in the upcoming European leg of the FIH Pro League 2025.







CAM92 and Saint Ger set for French men’s final







CAM92 and Saint Germain are confirmed as the French EHL Men’s qualifiers after the latter joined the regular season champions in next weekend’s championship final.







Hockey masters play a key role in club’s success



BY Mitchell Craig





Casuarina hockey players who took part in the Hockey Queensland Men's Masters State Championships at Murwillumbah earlier this month. Photo: SUPPLIED



STARS of the future and a growing number of veterans at Casuarina Hockey Club have been called up for state and national selection during a highly successful representative campaign this season.







Iraq celebrates their first ever hockey club championship







Hockey history was written in Iraq over the last weekend with the launch of the very first hockey club championship in the country! Six clubs participated (the Municipality of Baghdad, Al-Adala, Al-Adhamiya, Al-Arabiya and Development) in matches that took place at the training centre in Al-Karkh, in the city of Al-Shula.







Flawless Butali Warriors open a five-point lead on the league table



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Twinkle ready to take on Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) ladies during Hockey Premier League women's match at Jamhuri High School. May 10, [Jonah Onyango, Standard]



Former Kenya Hockey Union Men’s Premier League champions Butali Warriors maintained their unbeaten run as they returned to the top of the standings.







Airwomen bag Defence Services hockey title



By Susil Premalal





Air Force Women’s hockey team



The Sri Lankan Air Force Women’s Hockey Team delivered an outstanding performance emerging as champions with a commanding 2–0 victory over the Army Women’s Team in the final encounter.







Relaunched Leicester academy aims to make hockey accessible





Rohan and Yuvraj Bhuhi inspiring the children at the SLYH Ambassador Day in April



A new grassroots hockey initiative to revitalise youth hockey, South Leicester Youth Hockey (SLYH), has been launched to offer children an affordable and inclusive introduction to the sport.







Hockey Ireland sets its sights on new heights of success as Susan Spence appointed Chair







Dublin: Hockey Ireland is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Chair, Susan Spence, following its Annual General Meeting yesterday.



