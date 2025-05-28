Wednesday 28 May 2025

Indian Women’s Hockey Team Leaves for European Leg of FIH Pro League 2024-25



The 24-member team, led by Captain Salima Tete, will train in Amsterdam before heading to London







New Delhi: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team departed from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport for Amsterdam on the morning of May 28, kicking off the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 (Women).







Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team edge past Argentina 2-0 in shootout at the Four Nations Tournament



Kanika (44’) scored in regulation time, Lalrinpuii and Lalthantluangi converted in shootout as Captain Nidhi shined in goa



New Delhi: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team clinched a hard-fought 2-0 win in the shootout against hosts Argentina after a 1-1 draw in regulation time in their third match of the Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina. Kanika (44’) scored India’s lone goal during regulation time, while Lalrinpuii and Lalthantluangi netted in the shootout to secure the victory.







Osaka wins women’s title at the 53rd Tom Harris California Cup on Memorial Day while LA Kings take men’s title



By Jawwad Qamar







The 53rd Tom Harris California Cup saw Team Osaka beat Mexico Women’s National Team 2-0 for their third Cal Cup title. Iris Langejan gave Osaka an early 1-0 lead, scoring on a penalty corner in the 5th minute and Danielle Grega doubled the score late in the match, on a well-executed play for the 2-0 result. Both teams played to a scoreless tie in pool play Friday morning. Osaka previously won Cal Cup 48 in 2019 and Cal Cup 51 in 2023.







Nigerian Gateway Games: Oyo Hockey Team Clinches Gold After Thrilling Shootout



By Samuel Akpan in Abeokuta







The Oyo hockey team has clinched the gold medal at the ongoing 22nd National Sports Festival, tagged “Gateway Games,” in Ogun State.







