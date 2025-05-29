Thursday 29 May 2025

Indian Men’s Hockey Team Leaves for European Leg of FIH Pro League 2024-25



The Indian Men’s Hockey Team will participate in the European Leg of FIH Hockey Pro League from 7th to 22nd June 2025







Bengaluru: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team left from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on the night of 28th May, ahead of their European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25, which is scheduled to take place in Amstelveen, the Netherlands and Antwerp, Belgium from 7th to 22nd June 2025.



India will kick off their European leg with back-to-back encounters against the Netherlands on 7th and 9th June, followed by a double-header against Argentina on 11th and 12th June, with all four matches set to take place at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen.







FIH Hockey Pro League: Mid-season Interview with Janneke Schopman







With the second half of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 fast approaching, we are catching up with players and coaches of all nine men’s and women’s teams to take the temperature of their season through the first half and explore their targets for the remaining matches. In today’s interview, we speak with Janneke Schopman, coach of the German women's hockey team, Die Danas.







Dutch Thursday finals both sold out







Both Dutch finals will be played in front of sold out audiences on Thursday afternoon as the battle for the national title reaches its denouement.







Pakistan hockey captain calls for relocation of 2025 Asia Cup from India



The 12th edition of the Men’s Hockey Asia Cup is scheduled to take place from August 27 to September 7





Pakistan hockey team captain Imad Shakeel Butt. Photo: File



Pakistan hockey team captain Imad Shakeel Butt has called for the relocation of the upcoming Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 from India, citing escalating political tensions between the two countries. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he emphasised the importance of the tournament, which acts as a qualifier for the 2026 Hockey World Cup.







Green light for Perth Hockey Stadium revamp







The green light has been given by state officials for go-ahead for the £78m redevelopment of Perth Hockey Stadium.



