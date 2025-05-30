Friday 30 May 2025

Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team loses to Chile in shootout after 2-2 draw in the Four Nations Tournament



Sukhveer Kaur and Kanika Siwach scored the goals for India



New Delhi: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team suffered a 1-3 defeat in a shootout against Chile after a 2-2 draw over four quarters in their fourth match of the friendly Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina, on 30 May 2025 (IST).







Ireland Indoor Squads Complete Malaysian Series with Valuable International Experience







Ireland’s Men’s and Women’s Indoor Hockey teams have completed a six-match invitational series in Malaysia as part of their build-up to the 2026 EuroHockey Indoor Championships. The tour provided a valuable stretch of competitive international fixtures, with the women winning all six of their matches and the men producing a series of closely fought encounters against the world number 12 ranked Malaysian side.







Upcoming Umpire & Technical Staff Summer International Appointments







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce several upcoming international appointments for umpires and technical staff this summer.







Sloan announces retirement from international hockey







Double Commonwealth medallist and former captain, Ian Sloan, has announced his decision to retire from International Hockey having earned 141 caps in a lustrous career.







Olympian Sloan retires from international hockey



Nigel Ringland





Ian Sloan retires from international hockey. Image source, Getty Images



Ian Sloan has announced his retirement from international hockey having earned 141 caps.







New trend of catapulting former players into national team coaching is both revolting and disturbing



K. ARUMUGAM







Hockey India has recently added former double Olympian defender Birendra Lakra to the fleet of coaches with the Junior Men’s national team. This is a trend with the powers that be in the Indian hockey set up. Earlier Rani Rampal, despite her reluctance, was made coach of an age group team, closely followed with the same status bestowed with another double Olympian Sardar Singh. There was no public record he too wanted to coach, of all, an age group national team straightaway after retirement.







Dutch club first to install new artificial hockey turf







HC Indiana Hockey Club has become the first to install Lano Sports’ S-Tec Orbion II artificial turf, as advancement in sustainable hockey pitch technology continues.



