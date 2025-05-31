Saturday 31 May 2025

Sarjit calls up Danish after Hafizuddin's injury in Jincheon



By Aftar Singh





Danish Afnan Faizal.



KUALA LUMPUR: National men's hockey coach Sarjit Singh is concerned with the goalkeeping department as Malaysia prepare for the Nations Cup at Bukit Jalil from June 15-21.







Champions Blazers clash with MSC and Sliders in hunt for maximum points



By Elizabeth Mburugu





GRA's Esther Dede (L) is challenged by Blazers Georgina Lumumba during a past match at City Park Hockey Stadium in Parklands, Nairobi. [File, Standard]



Reigning Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Women’s Premier League champions Blazers Hockey Club will return to action this weekend with the aim of maintaining their unbeaten run.







2024-25 Dar Hockey Academy's Dream Season



By Ijaz Chaudhry





Dar HA Studded Customs Team- Winner Pakistan's 68th National Championships



Dar Hockey Academy was established in 2006 by Tauqeer Dar, an Olympic gold medallist from 1984, following a suggestion from his father, Munir Dar, who won gold in the 1960 Olympics. Located in Lahore, the academy began with just seven boys. Over time, it expanded its talent recruitment efforts across the country. Outstation boys are offered boarding and lodging at the academy hostel in Lahore and are enrolled in local schools.







Hockey Coach Pratima Barwa Passes Away At 45



Under Pratima Barwa’s guidance, many women players have left their mark at the national and international levels





File photo of Pratima Barwa (ETV Bharat)



Ranchi: Renowned hockey coach Pratima Barwa (45) passed away today while undergoing paralysis treatment at Paras Hospital in Jharkhand’s capital, Ranchi. She was admitted to the hospital on Friday.



