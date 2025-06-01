Sunday 1 June 2025

Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team defeat Uruguay 3-1 in shootout after 2-2 draw at Four Nations Tournament



Hina (10’) and Lalrinpuii (24’) score in regulation time; Geeta, Kanika, and Lalthantluagi convert in shootout



New Delhi: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team secured a 3-1 win in the shootout against Uruguay following a 2-2 draw in regulation time in their fifth fixture of the Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina. India's Vice-Captain, Hina (10’) and Lalrinpuii (24’) put India in control early in the match, while Geeta, Kanika, and Lalthantluagi converted their chances in the shootout to seal the victory.







