Monday 2 June 2025

Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team falls 2-4 to Argentina at Four Nations Tournament



Kanika Siwach (11’, 45’) scored twice for India



New Delhi: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team ended on the wrong side of a 2-4 scoreline against hosts Argentina in their final fixture at the Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina. Kanika Siwach (11’, 45’) struck twice for India, continuing her impressive run of form in the competition.







South African Brothers Crowned Champions in World’s Top Hockey League



South African sports fans have something incredible to celebrate… the Cassiem brothers have just been crowned champions of Europe’s top hockey league.



by Brent Lindeque





Photo Credit: Brabo Hockey



Amsterdam, Netherlands – It’s official: South African hockey stars Dayaan and Mustapha Cassiem have just helped Amsterdam secure their first Dutch Hoofdklasse title in over a decade… and we could not be prouder!







Crefeld win German season with incredible 18th successive win







Crefelder HTC celebrated just their second German men’s Bundesliga title – and first since 2006 – as they came from a goal down to defeat Rot-Weiss Köln in the final today in front of their home fans.







HTHC end 52-year wait for German women’s title







Harvestehuder THC ended a 52-year wait for German women’s Bundesliga glory as they defeated reigning champions Düsseldorfer HC 2-1.







Lleonart signs off with golden Polo success







Xavi Lleonart enjoyed the perfect send-off to his incredible career with Real Club de Polo with a Spanish men’s title as they beat Atlètic Terrassa 2-1 at the Estadi Municipal Martí Colomer in Terrassa.







Campo the Spanish women’s champs once more







Club de Campo Villa de Madrid have been crowned the Spanish women’s Iberdrola league winners once again after defeating Atlètic 2-1 at the Martí Colomer stadium in Terrassa.







CAM92 shoot past challenge of Saint Ger







Corentin Sellier was the toast of Montrouge as he spun in the winning shoot-out for CAM92 as they defeated Saint Germain in the French men’s final.







Champions Blazers show no mercy to MSC to maintain unbeaten run



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Lucy Wangechi (L) and Racheal Owour of Blazers reacts against Army Ladies of Ghana during their African Cup Club Championship at Sikh Union Club in Nairobi. February 19, 2023. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]



Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Women’s Premier League champions Blazers Hockey Club drubbed Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) 4-0 in a match played yesterday at Dashmesh Stadium.







Mariah Williams shares her yarn as she readies to mentor First Nations athletes in Australia







Hockeyroos star and proud Wiradjuri woman, Mariah Williams, is continuing to pave the way as a trailblazer in Australian sport, not just on the pitch, but off it.



