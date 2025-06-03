Tuesday 3 June 2025

India win first of two-game series against Ireland Men’s Hockey team in Dublin.



Ireland 0 – 4 India







Dublin: World #5 and Olympic Bronze Medalists India came away as 4-0 winners in this evening’s match of the India series in Pembroke Wanderers, Dublin. Ireland and India fans alike were treated to an entertaining matchup, with India scoring twice in the opening quarter, before adding a third before half-time and the fourth in quarter three to put the game out of reach.







Pakistan hockey captain Ammad Butt eyes Nations cup, World cup glory



Butt calls for PSL-style hockey league to boost national talent



By Arfa Feroz Zake





Pakistan hockey team captain Ammad Butt speaks in an exclusive interview with Geo News in Islamabad on June 3, 2025. — Reporter



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey team captain Ammad Butt on Tuesday expressed his determination to deliver an outstanding performance in the Nations cup and affirmed his ambition to win gold medals in the World cup and the Olympics.







Imad to lead Pakistan in Nations Cup as Pak­i­s­tan Hockey Federation announces squad



Kashif Abbasi







ISLAMABAD: The Pak­i­s­tan Hockey Federation (PHF) announced a 20-member national squad on Monday, appointing Imad Butt as captain for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup in Kuala Lumpur. The tournament, crucial for promotion to the elite FIH Hockey Pro League, runs from June 15 to June 21.







SA Hockey Men Announce Squad for FIH Nations Cup Malaysia 2025



Six debutants named as South Africa gear up for Kuala Lumpur showdown







SA Hockey is proud to announce the SA Men’s squad selected to compete at the 2025 FIH Nations Cup, set to take place at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from 15–21 June 2025.







Hoci Cymru Announce Senior Men’s Squad for FIH Nations Cup 2025







Hoci Cymru have officially confirmed the selection of the Senior Men’s squad for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup, set to take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 15th to 21st June 2025.







Ex-GB skipper Ames joins Wales' coaching team





David Ames played at three Olympic Games for Team GB in Rio, Tokyo and Paris. Image source, Getty Images



Recently retired Great Britain and England captain David Ames has joined Wales' coaching staff as they prepare for their FIH Hockey Nations Cup debut in Malaysia this month.







FIH and Endeavor Streaming release reimagined version of Watch.Hockey for an unparalleled viewing experience







Lausanne, Switzerland: With today’s release of the reimagined Watch.Hockey service, watching the best of global hockey will have never been so smooth, comprehensive, modern and exciting! Together with Endeavor Streaming, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) is proud to offer hockey fans around the world an unparalleled experience, enabling them to watch their favourite sport in an unmatched quality and from a wide range of sources.







USIU-A Spartans beat Amira to end string of poor results in title race



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Angela Atieno (left) of Mombasa Sports Club and Grace Okumu of USIU A. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]



United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Spartans yesterday recovered from a series of disappointing outings to beat Amira Sailors 2-0 in a Kenya Hockey Union Women’s Premier League match played at their backyard.







USA Field Hockey & Leap Hockey Collaborate on FUNdamental Field Hockey Video Series







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey and Leap Hockey have collaborated to create a series of FUNdamental Field Hockey videos. These videos are aimed at teachers and coaches who are learning the game themselves as they learn how to teach the game of field hockey to beginners.







Enthusiastic Indian Hockey Players Sign Up for Various Educational Courses With Amity University



Players from the Indian Junior and Senior Hockey Teams have signed up for the courses with Amity University







New Delhi: More than 100 Indian hockey players have signed up for various educational courses with Amity University Online as they look to secure their future outside and be part of a holistic development programme.







Pioneer hockey coach Pratima Barwa, who produced players like Salima Tete & Sangita Kumari, no more



Barwa, a native of Kocha village in Khunti’s Torpa block, had suffered a seizure on May 27 while holding her infant son in her arms. She breathed her last on Sunday morning after surviving for four days in the ICU. Her funeral was held at her village in the evening.



by Shubham Tigga





Pratima Barwa passes awayBarwa played for Jharkhand for nearly two decades, though a leg injury put paid to her chances of making it to the national team. (File Photo | Vinayakk Mohanarangan)



Pratima Barwa, a hockey coach who trained many adivasi girls in Jharkhand and helped shape Olympians like Salima Tete, Sangita Kumari and Beauty Dungdung, has passed away at the age of 46 following a brain hemorrhage at a Ranchi hospital.



