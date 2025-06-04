Wednesday 4 June 2025

India edge thrilling second contest with Ireland Men in Dublin



Ireland 1 – 2 India







Dublin, June 3: India edged a thrilling second encounter with the Ireland Men’s Hockey Team in Dublin. The Olympic Bronze medalists and world #5 managed to hold onto their 2-1 lead as Ireland fought to draw level in the closing minutes.







FIH Pro League 2024/25 returns in Valencia and Amsterdam: Preview, schedule and how to watch live



The women’s and men’s hockey leagues continue with new rounds of action in the Netherlands and Spain. Discover everything you need to know about the upcoming fixtures as the high-stakes competition passes its halfway point.



By Sean McAlister





Picture by Michael Reaves/Getty Images



With each team having played eight matches, the 2024/25 FIH Pro League has reached an intriguing stage at the halfway point of the season.







FIH Hockey Pro League: Mid-season Interview with the Spanish Red Sticks







With the second half of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 fast approaching, we are catching up with players and coaches of all nine men’s and women’s teams to take the temperature of their season through the first half and explore their targets for the remaining matches. In today’s interview, we speak with Max Caldas and Carlos Cuenca, coaches of the men’s and women’s Spanish teams, the Red Sticks.







Poland Ready to Shine at the Inaugural FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup 2 in Wałcz







Poland is all set to make history as Wałcz prepares to host the first-ever edition of the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup 2. The tournament marks a significant milestone for Polish hockey, not only as a celebration of the sport’s growth in the country but also as a continuation of Poland’s growing presence on the global hockey map.







Indian Women's Hockey Team to open their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Thailand



India will aim to seal their 2026 Women's FIH Hockey World Cup qualification berth by winning the Asia Cup







New Delhi: The Indian Women's Hockey Team is set to kick off their Women’s Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Thailand on 5th September 2025. The Indian Team has been placed in Pool B, alongside defending Asia Cup champions Japan, Thailand, and Singapore, while Pool A consists of hosts China, Korea, Malaysia, and Chinese Taipei.







Brisbane Blaze Appoints Head Coaches for 2025 Hockey One Season







Hockey Queensland is pleased to announce that Olympic gold medallist Angie Lambert OAM OLY will step into the role of Head Coach for the Brisbane Blaze Women in the 2025 Hockey One League season, whilst Darren ‘Chook’ Fowler will return as the Men’s Head Coach.







First FIH Developer Course Delivered in Fiji – A Milestone for Pacific Hockey







Over the weekend, OHF staff Gill Gemming and Kirsten Stuckey led an FIH Developers Workshop in Suva, Fiji. This marked a major milestone as the first Developer course run outside New Zealand in the Oceania region. It’s a significant step forward in developing key hockey leaders across the Pacific.







FIH nominates Sport Group to supply LA 2028 hockey turf







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is pleased to announce that it has nominated Sport Group, represented by their brands AstroTurf and Polytan, as the hockey turf sole supplier for the LA 2028 Olympic Games. The Poligras hockey turf used for the competition will be manufactured and installed by AstroTurf. The agreement includes three hockey fields (one competition field, one warm-up field and one training field) and their shock pads.







Hockey Australia elects new Vice President and four Directors to its Board



Hockey Australia (HA) is pleased to announce the following update to its Board of Directors following the AGM in Melbourne.







Nova Peris among Hockey Australia’s newly elected Board members







Hockey Australia has announced updates to its Board of Directors following the recent AGM held in Melbourne with hockey legend and pioneer of the game, former Hockeyroo Nova Peris among those elected.



