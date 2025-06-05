Thursday 5 June 2025

India register contrasting wins to sweep two-game 2025 hockey series against Ireland in Dublin



After a clinical 4-0 triumph in the first match, the Indian men’s hockey team pulled off a slender 2-1 win over the hosts in the second game.





Picture by Hockey India



European Masters Championships: Ireland Shines in Valencia







The European Masters Championships for Men and Women over 45s and 50s took place over the past 10 days in Valencia, Spain, with all the finals held on Sunday, June 1st. Ireland’s Over 45 Men’s and Women’s teams both reached their respective gold medal matches, with the women emerging as European Champions. Meanwhile, the Women’s Over 50s claimed bronze, and the Men’s Over 50s finished sixth after a hard-fought campaign.







Vantage Black Sticks Women 2025 USA Tour Squad







Hockey New Zealand is proud to confirm the Vantage Black Sticks Women’s squad selected for the upcoming USA Series in Charlotte, North Carolina, running from 25 June to 11 July.







‘My focus is clear — deliver for India at Hockey World Cup’







Indian hockey defender Jugraj Singh’s journey to the top has been anything but conventional.







‘When the opportunity comes, I will be ready—not just to play, but to make it count,’ says India’s Women’s Hockey Team Reserve Goalkeeper Bansari Solanki



Bansari has been named as a reserve goalkeeper in India’s squad for the FIH Pro League (Women)







New Delhi: For Bansari Solanki, being a reserve goalkeeper for the Indian Women’s Hockey Team is not a place of uncertainty—it is a position of patience, preparation, and pride. The 24-year-old from Surat, Gujarat, has been part of the senior national camp for the past two years and was recently named as a reserve goalkeeper in India’s squad for the upcoming European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024–25.







FIH launches ‘FIH Recommended Face Protectors’ certification







At the beginning of this year, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) decided to make it mandatory for all players to wear a face mask when defending penalty corners in all FIH events. This measure was taken to further protect players this very special moment of the game of hockey. FIH is also encouraging Continental Federations and National Associations to adopt this too.



