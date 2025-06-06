Friday 6 June 2025

Pakistan hockey federation reveals 20-member squad for Nations cup



The eight participating teams are divided into two pools for preliminary rounds





Pakistan team celebrates scoring a goal during Asian Champions Trophy match against China on September 12, 2024. — Asian Hockey Federation/Facebook



ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Tuesday unveiled a 20-member national squad for the upcoming FIH hockey men’s Nations cup, scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur from June 15 to June 21.







Training concludes, Pakistan hockey team to leave for Malaysia tomorrow



By Syed Intikhab Ali



KARACHI: The Pakistan hockey team has completed its third and final training session and will depart for Malaysia on Saturday (tomorrow) to participate in the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup, scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur from June 15 to 21.







Hoci Cymru Announce Senior Women’s Squad for FIH Nations Cup 2







Hoci Cymru are delighted to announce the 18 players selected to travel to Walcz, Poland for the first-ever edition of the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup 2 between the 16th and 22nd June.







Olympian Jones returns for Wales at Nations Cup 2





Sarah Jones won 73 caps for Great Britain and helped the team win bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. Image source, Getty Images



Two-time Olympian Sarah Jones returns to the Wales squad as they prepare for this month's inaugural FIH Women's Nations Cup 2 in Poland.







A Successful Development Tour in China for New Zealand A Women’s Team







The New Zealand A Women’s team has returned from Jiangsu Province, China, following their campaign at the 2025 West Taihu Lake Invitational. The tournament provided a valuable development opportunity, enabling athletes to gain experience against strong opposition and continue their progression within the national pathway.







Law Names 2025-26 U.S. Men’s National Team, USMNT “A” Team







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following a recent training camp held in Moorpark, Calif., U.S. Men’s National Team Head Coach Allan Law and his staff have named the 26-athlete 2025-26 U.S. Men’s National Team.







Brisbane Blaze Announce Initial Squads for 2025







With the Hockey One League season fast approaching, the Brisbane Blaze are thrilled to announce the initial squads for Season 2025.







Scotland pathway squads to face Ulster this weekend



The Scotland pathway squads are in action this weekend with all four squads in action against Ulster to kickstart a huge summer of activity, and development opportunities, for the squads.







Hockey Ireland Celebrates 2025 Hall of Fame Inductees







Hockey Ireland proudly honoured 18 legendary players at its 2025 Hall of Fame inductions, hosted in Banbridge, Cork, and Dublin in May and June. These athletes have each made an enduring impact on Irish hockey through their skill, leadership, and commitment at the highest level.



