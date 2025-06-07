Saturday 7 June 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



Valencia, Spain



7 Jun 2025 13:30 ESP v ARG (RR)

8 Jun 2025 13:30 ESP v ARG (RR)



Amsterdam, Netherlands



7 Jun 2025 16:00 NED v IND (RR)

9 Jun 2025 14:30 NED v IND (RR)



Pool standings



Women



Valencia, Spain



7 Jun 2025 11:00 ESP v ARG (RR)

8 Jun 2025 11:00 ESP v ARG (RR)



Amsterdam, Netherlands



7 Jun 2025 13:30 NED v AUS (RR)

8 Jun 2025 14:30 NED v AUS (RR)



Pool standings

Indian men set to resume Pro League campaign eyeing World Cup spot and a packed 2026



India is currently third on the table with 15 points from eight games at home, one behind England and Belgium. However, the European leg will be a challenge, both in terms of the opposition and acclimatisation.



Uthra Ganesan





Captain Harmanpreet Singh has insisted he has fully recovered and is looking forward to the Pro League challenge. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



As the Indian men’s hockey team resumes international duties with its opening game of the European leg of the FIH Pro League against the Netherlands on Saturday, coach Craig Fulton will be looking to achieve several goals over the next 20 days.







Indian men to bank on experience as European leg kicks off



India will face Belgium, the Netherlands, perennial contenders Australia, and Argentina twice from June 7 to 22.



By Aswathy Santhosh





Indian men's hockey team coach Craig Fulton (Photo credit: Hockey India)



As the FIH Pro League 2024–25 heads into its pivotal European leg, India men's hockey team coach Craig Fulton has doubled down on experience, sticking with a core group of senior players to guide the squad through a grueling stretch of high-stakes matches.







India get ready for a tough European leg, with a little help from Irish rugby



The match against the Dutch on Saturday will kick off a gruelling period for the Indian men’s hockey team, which will play six matches in nine days against world hockey’s heavyweight sides.



by Mihir Vasavda





HockeyIndia's hockey team at a Irish Rugby Championship match at Dublin's Lansdowne Road stadium. Credit: Manpreet Singh/Instagram



A weekend watching the Leinster vs Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship must not have been on the bucket list of India’s hockey players. But that’s how they kicked off their Road to the 2026 World Cup, as spectators at Dublin’s Lansdowne Road stadium, witnessing the bruising quarterfinal between two Irish Rugby Championship sides.







Hockeyroos trio named to lead 2026 FIH Women’s World Cup charge







The Hockeyroos are proud to announce that Grace Stewart, Kaitlin Nobbs and Claire Colwill will co-captain the Australian women’s hockey team to the 2026 FIH World Cup.







2025 Test Matches USA v IRL (W)

Charlotte, NC



7 Jun 2025 10:00 USA v IRL

8 Jun 2025 10:00 USA v IRL



Embracing the role of a veteran: Onthatile Zulu looks ahead to the Nations Cup



Rowan Callaghan





South Africa's Onthatile Zulu will bring her experience from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games to the SA squad that will take part in the FIH Nations Cup 2 in Poland later this month. Image: Juien de Rosa/AFP



SA hockey star Onthatile Zulu is looking forward to her first big tournament experience since the Paris Olympics, as she embraces her role as one of the veterans in a young national team brimming with exciting talent.







Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team Continues International Tour with Five-Match European Leg Against Belgium, Australia, and the Netherlands



Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team recently concluded a promising outing at the Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina







New Delhi: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team is set to continue its international campaign with a five-match European tour from 8 to 17 June, where they will take on Belgium, Australia, and the Netherlands. The team, which recently concluded a promising outing at the Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina, has now reached Europe for the next leg of international exposure.







Field Hockey Canada Announces 25 player squads for Junior National Teams



25 junior men and 25 junior women make up the junior national squads for 2025







Field Hockey Canada is proud to announce the 25 selected athletes for both the Junior Women’s and Junior Men’s National Teams. U21 national teams represent the nation at the under-21 level, serving as a crucial bridge between youth and senior international hockey. These selections represent the next generation of field hockey talent in Canada and mark a significant step through the Canadian talent pathway.







Champions Western Jaguars on a hunting mission in Nairobi



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Butali Sugar’s Francis Kariuki and Bethuel Wanyonyi of Western Jaguar during Africa Cup for Men's and Women's club's champion at Sikh Union, Nairobi. Feb 13, 2023. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]



Reigning Kenya Hockey Union Men’s Premier League champions Western Jaguars will be on a maximum points hunt mission in Nairobi this weekend in a bid to boost their title defence campaign.







FIH President meets IOC President and President-elect







"I was honoured and glad to recently meet IOC President Thomas Bach and IOC President-elect Kirsty Coventry.

Both expressed how happy they feel about hockey’s presence in the Olympics. In particular, they praised hockey for showcasing itself so well as a sport during the Paris 2024 Games."







USA Field Hockey Restructures to Include New Chief Operating Officer Position



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – With the growth of programming and to align better with the strategic plan and mission, USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce a new position of Chief Operating Officer. This role will focus on the organization’s strand to Serve and Inspire Membership while ensuring the experience of members across the Regional, National and Sanctioned Events, Nexus and Membership are efficiently coordinated. Stepping into this role will be Liz Sanders, who previously served as the Director of Nexus since 2022.



