Sunday 08 June 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League



All times GMT +2



Men



Valencia, Spain



7 Jun 2025 13:30 ESP v ARG (RR) 0 - 1

8 Jun 2025 13:30 ESP v ARG (RR)



Amsterdam, Netherlands



7 Jun 2025 16:00 NED v IND (RR) 2 - 1

9 Jun 2025 14:30 NED v IND (RR)



Pool standings



Women



Valencia, Spain



7 Jun 2025 11:00 ESP v ARG (RR) 0 - 6

8 Jun 2025 11:00 ESP v ARG (RR)



Amsterdam, Netherlands



7 Jun 2025 13:30 NED v AUS (RR) 8 - 1

8 Jun 2025 14:30 NED v AUS (RR)



Pool standings

Live scores





FIH Match Centre



Dutch delight home fans and Argentina spoil Spanish party as FIH Hockey Pro League resumes







After a 102-day break, FIH Hockey Pro League action resumed in sizzling style in Valencia and Amsterdam on Saturday.







Dutch masterclass denies Pickering and Reid dream debut







A Dutch masterclass has dealt the Hockeyroos a tough start in their return to international competition, as they went down to the world number one Netherlands 8–1 in front of a raucous home crowd in Amsterdam.







India endure 1-2 defeat against Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Men’s)



India Men’s Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh (19’) was the sole goal scorer for India







Amtelveen: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team went down 1-2 against the Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Men’s) at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. India’s Captain Harmanpreet Singh (19’) gave them the lead in a fiercely contested battle before Thijs van Dam (29’, 58’) registered a brace for Netherlands. The encounter marked India’s first fixture of the Netherlands leg of FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Men’s).







Hockey India congratulates Hardik Singh for completing 150 International Caps



The midfielder from Punjab achieved the milestone during India's FIH Pro League 2024-25 match against the Netherlands







Amsterdam: Indian Men’s Hockey Team Vice Captain Hardik Singh reached a significant personal milestone on Saturday, earning his 150th international cap during India’s opening match of the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 against the Netherlands.







Harmanpreet Singh and Co push World No 1 Netherlands, but a 1-2 defeat in the Pro League will sting



India were excellent in the first half, but a tad shy in the second, allowing a quality Dutch side to squeeze in pressure on their defense



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





India Hockey Team vs NetherlandsIndia took the lead against World No 1 Netherlands but conceded a late goal to lose in the FIH Pro League. (Hockey India)



In the final analysis, a close 1-2 defeat against a near full-strength world No 1 side in their own backyard is not the worst result. But the Indian men’s hockey team will walk away from their FIH Pro League match against Netherlands at the Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen with a feeling of ‘what if’. What if they played the entire match as well as they did in the first half? What if they had a little more attacking ambition in the second? And what if Harmanpreet Singh – who otherwise had a brilliant match – had not made a mistake in possession?







Indian Men’s Hockey Team Aims to Bounce Back After Narrow Loss Against the Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25



After facing close 1-2 defeat, India will play World No. 1 the Netherlands in the second leg of the fixture on 9th June 2025







Amstelveen: After a closely contested match which ended in 1-2 loss against the Netherlands in their FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Men), the Indian Men’s Hockey Team is eager to bounce back in their second encounter against the World No. 1 side on 9th June 2025 at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.







FIH Hockey Pro League: Mid-season Interview with André Henning







With the second half of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 now underway, we are catching up with players and coaches of all nine men’s and women’s teams to take the temperature of their season through the first half and explore their targets for the remaining matches. In today’s interview, we speak with André Henning, coach of the German men’s hockey team.







2025 Test Matches USA v IRL (W)

Charlotte, NC



All times GMT -4



7 Jun 2025 10:00 USA v IRL 1 - 1

8 Jun 2025 10:00 USA v IRL



FIH Match Centre





Test Matches FRA v AUT (W)

Lambersart, France



All times GMT +2



8 Jun 2025 14:30 FRA v AUT

9 Jun 2025 12:00 FRA v AUT



FIH Match Centre







USWNT & Ireland Draw in First Series Match







CHARLOTTE, N.C. – For the first time in 19 months, the U.S. Women’s National Team hosted a match on their home turf at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C. for game one of the Cathy Bessant International Series against Ireland. With a goal from Ryleigh Heck in her international debut, the No. 14 United Eagles finished with a 1-1 draw against No. 11 Ireland.







Debut delight for Niamh Gowing as Ireland and the USA draw first game of the series in North Carolina.



USA 1 – 1 Ireland







North Carolina: Ireland and USA shared the spoils in the first tie of the two-game series in Charlotte, North Carolina. A quarter two goal from debutant Niamh Gowing gave Ireland the lead before the USA responded to level the game less than five minutes later.







Malaysia to host third edition of FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup



PAKISTAN MATCHES: JUNE 15 WITH MALAYSIA AT 5 PM, JUNE 16 WITH JAPAN 3 PM AND JUNE 19 WITH NEW ZEALAND AT 3 PM PAKISTAN TIME







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is delighted to announce that the third edition of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup (men) will take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 15-21 June 2025.







Jaguars, Sliders win as Blazers draw with USIU-A Spartans



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Isaac Wanjawa of Western Jaguars in action during their Kenya Hockey Men's Premier League match against Daikyo Heroes at Dasmesh Stadium, Sikh Union Club, Nairobi on June 7, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]



Reigning Kenya Hockey Union Men’s Premier League champions Western Jaguars showed no mercy to first-timers Daikyo Heroes, thrashing them 6-1 in a lopsided match played on Saturday at Dashmesh Stadium.



