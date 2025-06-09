Monday 9 June 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League



All times GMT +2



Men



Valencia, Spain



7 Jun 2025 13:30 ESP v ARG (RR) 0 - 1

8 Jun 2025 13:30 ESP v ARG (RR) 3 - 2



Amsterdam, Netherlands



7 Jun 2025 16:00 NED v IND (RR) 2 - 1

9 Jun 2025 14:30 NED v IND (RR)



Pool standings



Women



Valencia, Spain



7 Jun 2025 11:00 ESP v ARG (RR) 0 - 6

8 Jun 2025 11:00 ESP v ARG (RR) 0 - 2



Amsterdam, Netherlands



7 Jun 2025 13:30 NED v AUS (RR) 8 - 1

8 Jun 2025 14:30 NED v AUS (RR) 5 - 1



Pool standings

Live scores





FIH Match Centre





Red Sticks turn the tables on Los Leones as Dutch do the double v Hockeyroos







Spain’s men bounced back on Sunday to reverse their result from a day earlier and clinch a win over Argentina as FIH Hockey Pro League action continued in Valencia.







Alice Arnott's star return not enough to outclass world champion Dutch







The Hockeyroos have produced a gritty response in Amsterdam overnight, returning to Wagener Hockey Stadium with renewed determination after a tough 1–8 defeat to the Olympic champion Netherlands just 24 hours earlier.







2025 Test Matches USA v IRL (W)

Charlotte, NC



All times GMT -4



7 Jun 2025 10:00 USA v IRL 1 - 1

8 Jun 2025 10:00 USA v IRL 4 - 0



FIH Match Centre







USWNT Takes Second Game in Series Against Ireland







CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On a warm Sunday morning at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C., the No. 14 U.S. Women’s National Team finished out the first Cathy Bessant International Series with a 4-0 win over No. 11 Ireland. Four different athletes scored to lead the United Eagles to victory.







USA secure win in final game of the series in Charlotte, North Carolina



USA 4 – 0 Ireland







North Carolina: A first half display of clinical attacking from the USA gave Ireland a mountain to climb as they looked to overcome a three-goal deficit. A much improved second half saw Ireland dominate possession and chance creation, but excellent goalkeeping and further opportunism saw the home side secure a 4-0 win.







Test Matches FRA v AUT (W)

Lambersart, France



All times GMT +2



8 Jun 2025 14:30 FRA v AUT 4 - 0

9 Jun 2025 12:00 FRA v AUT



FIH Match Centre







Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team Defeat Belgium 3-2



Geeta Yadav, Sonam and Lalthantluangi were the scorers for India



Antwerp: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team kicked off their tour of Europe with a fantastic win against Belgium, on Sunday. The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team won the game 3-2 at the Hockey Center of Excellence, Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium.







Cash-strapped Pakistan to send national team for FIH Nations Cup



PHF secretary said that the federation president had got grants from the government, sponsorships and even individual donations to ensure the senior team plays in all its international events in the calendar year.





FILE PHOTO: Shakeel Imad Butt (centre) has been retained as captain for the eight-nation competition. | Photo Credit: AP



The cash-strapped Pakistan Hockey Federation has managed to send its national team for the FIH Nations Cup being held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from June 15-21.







Pakistan hockey team arrives in Malaysia for FIH Nations cup



Pakistan will kick off their campaign against Malaysia on June 15





Pakistan team celebrates scoring a goal during Asian Champions Trophy match against China on September 12, 2024. — Asian Hockey Federation/Facebook



MALAYSIA: Pakistan’s national hockey team arrived in Malaysia on Sunday to participate in the prestigious FIH Hockey Nations Cup, scheduled to take place from June 15 to June 21.







Slavia shoot their way to double EHL qualification







Slavia Prague did the Czechia Extra Liga double with both their men and women qualifying for next season’s Euro Hockey League on Saturday.







Tough weekend for Blazers as they drop more points



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Kisii Falcons' Derrick Otieno celebrates after scoring in a past match. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]



It was a dull weekend out for Kenya Hockey Union Women’s Premier League champions Blazers Hockey Club as they secured two points from a possible six.







Hockey player 'in limbo' after head hit by ball



Dafydd Evans





Claerwen Render suffers frequent migraines and exhaustion since she was struck by a hockey ball. Claerwen Render



"I understand there is an element of risk in hockey, but surely a brain injury must trigger some help?"



