Monday 9 June 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League
All times GMT +2
Men
Valencia, Spain
7 Jun 2025 13:30 ESP v ARG (RR) 0 - 1
8 Jun 2025 13:30 ESP v ARG (RR) 3 - 2
Amsterdam, Netherlands
7 Jun 2025 16:00 NED v IND (RR) 2 - 1
9 Jun 2025 14:30 NED v IND (RR)
Pool standings
Women
Valencia, Spain
7 Jun 2025 11:00 ESP v ARG (RR) 0 - 6
8 Jun 2025 11:00 ESP v ARG (RR) 0 - 2
Amsterdam, Netherlands
7 Jun 2025 13:30 NED v AUS (RR) 8 - 1
8 Jun 2025 14:30 NED v AUS (RR) 5 - 1
Pool standings
Red Sticks turn the tables on Los Leones as Dutch do the double v Hockeyroos
Spain’s men bounced back on Sunday to reverse their result from a day earlier and clinch a win over Argentina as FIH Hockey Pro League action continued in Valencia.
Alice Arnott's star return not enough to outclass world champion Dutch
The Hockeyroos have produced a gritty response in Amsterdam overnight, returning to Wagener Hockey Stadium with renewed determination after a tough 1–8 defeat to the Olympic champion Netherlands just 24 hours earlier.
2025 Test Matches USA v IRL (W)
Charlotte, NC
All times GMT -4
7 Jun 2025 10:00 USA v IRL 1 - 1
8 Jun 2025 10:00 USA v IRL 4 - 0
USWNT Takes Second Game in Series Against Ireland
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On a warm Sunday morning at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C., the No. 14 U.S. Women’s National Team finished out the first Cathy Bessant International Series with a 4-0 win over No. 11 Ireland. Four different athletes scored to lead the United Eagles to victory.
USA secure win in final game of the series in Charlotte, North Carolina
USA 4 – 0 Ireland
North Carolina: A first half display of clinical attacking from the USA gave Ireland a mountain to climb as they looked to overcome a three-goal deficit. A much improved second half saw Ireland dominate possession and chance creation, but excellent goalkeeping and further opportunism saw the home side secure a 4-0 win.
Test Matches FRA v AUT (W)
Lambersart, France
All times GMT +2
8 Jun 2025 14:30 FRA v AUT 4 - 0
9 Jun 2025 12:00 FRA v AUT
Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team Defeat Belgium 3-2
Geeta Yadav, Sonam and Lalthantluangi were the scorers for India
Antwerp: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team kicked off their tour of Europe with a fantastic win against Belgium, on Sunday. The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team won the game 3-2 at the Hockey Center of Excellence, Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium.
Cash-strapped Pakistan to send national team for FIH Nations Cup
PHF secretary said that the federation president had got grants from the government, sponsorships and even individual donations to ensure the senior team plays in all its international events in the calendar year.
FILE PHOTO: Shakeel Imad Butt (centre) has been retained as captain for the eight-nation competition. | Photo Credit: AP
The cash-strapped Pakistan Hockey Federation has managed to send its national team for the FIH Nations Cup being held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from June 15-21.
Pakistan hockey team arrives in Malaysia for FIH Nations cup
Pakistan will kick off their campaign against Malaysia on June 15
Pakistan team celebrates scoring a goal during Asian Champions Trophy match against China on September 12, 2024. — Asian Hockey Federation/Facebook
MALAYSIA: Pakistan’s national hockey team arrived in Malaysia on Sunday to participate in the prestigious FIH Hockey Nations Cup, scheduled to take place from June 15 to June 21.
Slavia shoot their way to double EHL qualification
Slavia Prague did the Czechia Extra Liga double with both their men and women qualifying for next season’s Euro Hockey League on Saturday.
Tough weekend for Blazers as they drop more points
By Elizabeth Mburugu
Kisii Falcons' Derrick Otieno celebrates after scoring in a past match. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]
It was a dull weekend out for Kenya Hockey Union Women’s Premier League champions Blazers Hockey Club as they secured two points from a possible six.
Hockey player 'in limbo' after head hit by ball
Dafydd Evans
Claerwen Render suffers frequent migraines and exhaustion since she was struck by a hockey ball. Claerwen Render
"I understand there is an element of risk in hockey, but surely a brain injury must trigger some help?"