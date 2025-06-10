Tuesday 10 June 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League



All times GMT +2



Men



Amsterdam, Netherlands



9 Jun 2025 14:30 NED v IND (RR) 3 - 2



1 Jun 2025 15:00 ARG v IND (RR)

11 Jun 2025 20:00 NED v IRL (RR)



12 Jun 2025 15:00 IND v ARG (RR)

12 Jun 2025 20:00 NED v IRL (RR)



Pool standings



Women



Amsterdam, Netherlands



11 Jun 2025 17:30 NED v ESP (RR)



12 Jun 2025 17:30 NED v ESP (RR)



Pool standings

FIH Match Centre



Dutch men leave it late in Amsterdam thriller v India







Monday's lone FIH Hockey Pro League fixture offered plenty of drama in an enthralling clash in Amsterdam. The Netherlands men did just enough to complete the double over India and stretch their lead at the top of the table.







Dutch lead way as World Cup tickets loom





The Netherlands opened their summer campaign with double header wins as the two Olympic men’s and women’s champions returned to squads resembling full strength for the first time since their Paris triumphs.







India produce heavy-metal hockey but finishing lets them down in another painful defeat against World No 1 Netherlands



India started so sharply and with such high energy that they entered the Dutch ‘D’ nine times in the first 10 minutes



His face bloodied, Jugraj Singh — smashed on the forehead by a Dutch stick — rolled on the ground, calling for help. Moments later, on the other end of the ground, Abhishek squealed as he went down after being fiercely hit in the abdominal region. Soon after half-time, Manpreet Singh clattered into an outstretched Dutch midfielder, as both chased a free ball, feeling the impact near his knee. And then, with just 1 minute, 37 seconds left in the match, Sumit held his face after being accidentally punched by Floris Wortelboer.







Indian Men’s Hockey Team Raring to Go Against Argentina in European Leg of FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Men)



The Indian Men’s Hockey Team will take on Argentina in their next two games in Amsterdam







New Delhi: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team has not had the best start to the European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Men). While the narrow defeats against the Netherlands are now in the past, the team is now preparing for its next challenge against Argentina in Amsterdam.







FIH Hockey Pro League London squads unveiled







The England men’s and women’s squads for the first four matches of the London leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League have been announced.







England teams face up to title hopes and relegation



Basement side England women face eight matches in 15 days to stave off the threat of Pro League relegation for the first time, while England men will be chasing a first global league title and automatic World Cup berth as Test match hockey resumes this month.







FIH Hockey Nations Cup Malaysia 2025: The road to FIH Hockey Pro League begins on 15 June







The countdown has officially reached under a week to the start of the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup Malaysia 2025, the gateway to FIH Hockey Pro League, “League of the Best”. Set to take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from 15-21 June, the third edition of the competition promises high-stakes action, passionate crowds, and a showcase of hockey’s rising powers.







MHC boss demands hunger and heart from Tigers at Nations Cup



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigers must play without fear and perform at their peak to make an impact at the Nations Cup, which begins on June 15 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, said Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal.







SA U21 Teams Named for SA Hockey IPT







South African Hockey has announced the U21 Men’s and Women’s teams set to compete at the upcoming SA Hockey Interprovincial Tournament (IPT), taking place in the last week of July in Cape Town.







NZA Men's Squad Named for 2025 Hulunbuir (Moqi) Invitational Trophy







Hockey New Zealand is pleased to announce the NZA Men’s squad selected to compete at the 2025 Hulunbuir (Moqi) International Field Hockey Invitational Trophy in China, running from 24 July to 1 August.







There's no letting go as USIU-A Mashujaa stare at league victory



By Elizabeth Mburugu





United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Mashujaa leaped to the top of the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League table following their resounding 6-1 win against former champions Butali Warriors at the weekend.







Royal Navy men's and women's hockey teams face difficult New Zealand tests on tour down under



The Royal Navy hockey association have been testing their men's and women's senior teams on an overseas tour in New Zealand.







Hockey Australia Congratulates King’s Birthday Honours Recipients







Hockey Australia has congratulated four esteemed members of the hockey community who have been recognised in the 2025 King’s Birthday Honours for their outstanding service to the sport and broader community.



