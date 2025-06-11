Wednesday 11 June 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League

Amsterdam, Netherlands



All times GMT +2



Men



11 Jun 2025 15:00 ARG v IND (RR)

11 Jun 2025 20:00 NED v IRL (RR)



12 Jun 2025 15:00 IND v ARG (RR)

12 Jun 2025 20:00 NED v IRL (RR)



Pool standings



Women



11 Jun 2025 17:30 NED v ESP (RR)



12 Jun 2025 17:30 NED v ESP (RR)



Pool standings

Live scores





FIH Match Centre





Ireland Men’s Squad Announced for Final Stages of FIH Pro League in The Netherlands and Belgium







Dublin: Hockey Ireland is delighted to announce the Ireland Senior Men’s Squad for the final two stages of the 2024/25 FIH Pro League, set to take place in Amstelveen, The Netherlands, and Antwerp, Belgium.







Law Establishes 2025 Pan American Cup Roster







MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay – The second largest and significant event in the Pan American region is rapidly approaching this July in Montevideo, Uruguay. With that, U.S. Men’s National Team Head Coach Allan Law and his staff have named the 18-athlete roster and reserves for the 2025 Pan American Cup (PAC) taking place July 24 to August 3. The winner qualifies for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.







Five USA Umpires & Technical Staff Appointed to 2025 Pan American Cup







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is excited to share that five USA representatives have been appointed to the 2025 Pan American Cup, set to take place July 24 to August 3 in Montevideo, Uruguay.







Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team beats Belgium 2-1 in its Tour of Europe



Lalthantluangi (35’) and Geeta Yadav (50’) scored goals for India



Antwerp: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team continued their winning streak in the tour of Europe with a well-deserved win over Belgium, on Tuesday. India edged past the Belgian side with a tight scoreline of 2-1 at the Hockey Center of Excellence, Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium. Lalthantluangi (35’) and Geeta Yadav (50’) scored goals for India.







Hockey India Announces 24-member Indian Junior Men’s Squad for 4 Nations Tournament in Germany



Indian colts will play against Spain, Australia, and Germany during the tour







New Delhi: Hockey India on Tuesday announced the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team for the upcoming 4 Nations Tournament, scheduled to be held in Berlin, Germany from 21st to 25th June. The prestigious competition will feature four strong contenders — India, Spain, Australia, and hosts Germany.







U-18 hockey trials from today in Islamabad







LAHORE: Open trials to select the Pakistan under-18 hockey team for the forthcoming Asia Cup will be conducted in Islamabad from June 11 to 13, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) announced on Tuesday.







Switzerland confirmed to take last remaining EHL Men’s spot







Switzerland will take the one remaining EHL Men’s spot for the 2025/26 season following the conclusion of the EuroHockey Club competitions last weekend.







England Hockey Awards 2025: Celebrating Excellence in the Hockey Community







The England Hockey Awards, presented by Notts Sport, took place on Saturday 7 June 2025 at the Athena in Leicester, celebrating the dedication and passion within the English hockey community. England Hockey recognized the remarkable achievements of all those nominated and shortlisted, extending a massive congratulations to the winners.



