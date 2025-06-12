Thursday 12 June 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League

Amsterdam, Netherlands



All times GMT +2



Men



11 Jun 2025 15:00 ARG v IND (RR) 4 - 3

11 Jun 2025 20:00 NED v IRL (RR) 2 - 0



12 Jun 2025 15:00 IND v ARG (RR)

12 Jun 2025 20:00 NED v IRL (RR)



Pool standings



Women



11 Jun 2025 17:30 NED v ESP (RR) 3 - 2



12 Jun 2025 17:30 NED v ESP (RR)



Pool standings

Live scores





FIH Match Centre





Dutch women hold on for victory v Spain as Argentina men edge India







FIH Hockey Pro League action continued in Amsterdam on Wednesday with three absorbing encounters.







Harmanpreet Singh (12’, 33’) netted twice whilst Abhishek (42’) scored the third goal for India







Amstelveen: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team put on a very spirited display against Argentina, but went down narrowly with the scores at 3-4 in their FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Men’s) game, at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. For India, Harmanpreet Singh (12’, 33’) netted twice whilst Abhishek (42’) added a third. For Argentina, the goals came from Matias Rey (3’), Lucas Martinez (17’), Santiago Tarazona (34’) and Lucio Mendez (46’).







India is currently fourth in the standings with 15 points from 11 matches. It will next face Argentina again on June 12.





Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh (R) after scoring against Argentina. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



The Indian men’s hockey team put on a spirited display against Argentina but went down 3-4 in its FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 match at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.







After enduring three straight losses, the Indian men are searching for answers.



By Rahul Kargal





Coach Craig Fulton has his work cut out. (Photo credit: FIH Pro League)



The Indian senior national men’s hockey team ended 2024 on a high.







India were found wanting at the start of each of the four quarters as they lost 3-4 against Argentina to suffer their third straight defeat of this European leg.



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





India hockeyFile image of Amit Rohidas. (Credit: Hockey India)



Argentina’s first goal against India came in the 3rd minute of the FIH Pro League match in Amstelveen. The second goal came in the 17th – just two minutes after the start of Q2. The third came in 34th minute – not long after the second half started, and more relevantly, just within one minute of the restart after India made it 2-2. And the fourth – and decisive – goal came within 20 seconds of pushback at the start of the fourth quarter. The first two goals were completely avoidable unforced errors from India, and the next two came as they were caught on the back foot.







India suffered a third straight defeat in the FIH Pro League 2025, losing 3-4 to Argentina due to defensive lapses. Harmanpreet Singh scored twice but Argentina capitalised on Indian errors to seal the win.





Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh during the match against England. Image: Hockey India



Amstelveen (The Netherlands): Sloppy defending cost the Indian men’s hockey team dearly as it went down 3-4 to Argentina, slumping to its third consecutive defeat in the European leg of the FIH Pro League here on Wednesday.







Ireland frustrate World #1 the Netherlands in close first encounter in Amstelveen.







Amstelveen: Ireland resume their FIH Pro League season with a close encounter with World #1 and Olympic Gold Medalists the Netherlands in Amstelveen. A strong performance from Ireland saw them enjoy long periods of possession and manufacture several chances in front of goal. However, two fortunate goals for the Netherlands saw the home side secure a 2-0 win.







A Territory Hero Homecoming: Jeremy Hayward leads Kookaburras charge at Darwin’s Oceania Cup







In the blink of an eye, Jeremy Hayward’s career accelerated from the back hockey fields of Darwin to the biggest stage of all, the Olympic Games.







Clarity builds hockey champions: Belgian coach on trust, and performance





Belgium celebrate PIC: Worldsportpics



Rein van Eijk, head coach of Belgian women, has reflected on a core coaching principle he’s developed through years of international experience: role clarity as a foundation for trust and performance.







Bigger, bolder, better – Hockey One League 2025 Fixtures Announced!







The countdown is on for a spectacular spring of world-class hockey, with the Hockey One League unveiling a blockbuster 42-match fixture, leading into an action-packed eight-game finals weekend.







Uruguay Keeps Growing.







Dreams require hard work. And Uruguay has spent many years chasing theirs. It’s not luck, there’s no magic wand—just consistency, dedication, and a deep love for the sport. Today, they have their own field and, after nearly a decade, will once again host a Pan American event. This July, they’ll welcome participants of the Men's and Women's Field Hockey Pan American Cup, and their only wish is to rise to the occasion.



