Friday 13 June 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League

Amsterdam, Netherlands



All times GMT +2



Men



11 Jun 2025 15:00 ARG v IND (RR) 4 - 3

11 Jun 2025 20:00 NED v IRL (RR) 2 - 0



12 Jun 2025 15:00 IND v ARG (RR) 1 - 2

12 Jun 2025 20:00 NED v IRL (RR) 6 - 2



Antwerp, Belgium



14 Jun 2025 10:30 AUS v IND (RR)

14 Jun 2025 15:30 BEL v IRL (RR)



London, England



14 Jun 2025 13:15 ENG v GER (RR)



Amsterdam, Netherlands



14 Jun 2025 16:00 NED v ARG (RR)



Pool standings



Women



11 Jun 2025 17:30 NED v ESP (RR) 3 - 2



12 Jun 2025 17:30 NED v ESP (RR) 11 - 2



London, England



14 Jun 2025 11:00 AUS v IND (RR)

14 Jun 2025 15:30 ENG v ARG (RR)



Antwerp, Belgium



14 Jun 2025 13:00 BEL v GER (RR)



Amsterdam, Netherlands



14 Jun 2025 13:30 NED v CHN (RR)



Pool standings

Live scores





FIH Match Centre





Hosts continue dominant display in Amsterdam as India go down to Argentina







The day’s FIH Hockey Pro League action started on a sombre note with a minute's silence observed for those affected by the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.







India go down 1-2 against Argentina in FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 match



Jugraj Singh (4') netted a goal for India, while for Argentina, Tomas Domene (9’, 49’) scored a brace







Amstelveen: India suffered a close 1-2 defeat against Argentina in their FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 game at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands today. Jugraj Singh (4') netted a goal for the Indian team, while for Argentina, Tomas Domene (9’, 49’) scored a brace. Notably, India’s regular Captain Harmanpreet Singh missed the game due to a finger tissue injury sustained in the previous match. In his absence, Vice Captain Hardik Singh stepped up to lead the team.







Dramatic finish sees Jugraj Singh miss penalty stroke, India suffer fourth straight defeat in Pro League hockey



For the fourth match running, India were the architects of their own downfall, and ended up grabbing defeat from the jaws of at the very least a draw to enforce shootouts.



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





Hardik Singh stood in as captain for the injured Harmanpreet Singh. (FIH Photo)Hardik Singh stood in as captain for the injured Harmanpreet Singh. (FIH Photo)



Winning, they say, is a habit in sport. And so can be losing. At the moment, the Indian men’s hockey team simply can’t find a way to get past the finish line in the FIH Pro League. On Thursday in Amstelveen, they found the most bizarre way yet to lose a match, going down 1-2 against Argentina after a barely believable sequence of events in the closing minutes. With this, they have lost all their four games in the European leg of the tournament so far.







What happened in the closing stages of India’s defeat against Argentina – a bizarre sequence of events before Jugraj Singh missed penalty stroke



Jugraj Singh took a penalty stroke twice in rather bizarre circumstances as India lost 1-2 to Argentina in the FIH Pro League.



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





Jugraj Singh took the penalty stroke in the closing stages of the game, which was re-awarded and then was saved again. (Screengrabs: JioHotstar / FIH production)Jugraj Singh took the penalty stroke in the closing stages of the game, which was re-awarded and then was saved again. (Screengrabs: JioHotstar / FIH production)



In one of the most bizarre endings you will ever see in a hockey match, India had the chance to equalise against Argentina in their Pro League clash in Amsterdam on Thursday but ended up squandering it, before a 1-2 defeat.







Explained: Why India’s penalty stroke goal against Argentina was disallowed



The goal would have handed India their first points of the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25.



By Rahul Kargal





Jugraj Singh opened the scoring for India via a penalty corner. (Photo credit: FIH)



India hasn’t had the best of outings at Amstelveen on the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25.







India suffers narrow 1-2 loss against Argentina



As a result of the loss, India now sits fifth in the points table with 15 points from 12 matches. It will next play against Australia on June 14.





India and Argentina in action during their FIH Pro League match in Amstelveen. | Photo Credit: HOCKEY INDIA



India suffered a 1-2 defeat against Argentina in their FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 game at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands on Thursday.







FIH Pro League: India denied late equaliser in dramatic penalty drama, lose 1-2 to Argentina



India suffered a heartbreaking 1-2 defeat to Argentina in their final match of the European leg of the FIH Pro League in Amstelveen. A dramatic penalty stroke drama involving Jugraj Singh and video referrals marked India’s fourth consecutive loss.





The Indian men's team lost 3-4 to Argentina in FIH Pro League. Image: Hockey India



Amstelveen (The Netherlands): India’s late goal from penalty was disallowed in dramatic circumstances and Jugraj Singh failed to score after it was retaken as they lost 1-2 to Argentina for their fourth successive defeat in the European leg of FIH Pro League hockey here on Thursday.







Olympic Champions prove too much for Ireland in second encounter in Amstelveen.







Amstelveen: The Netherlands proved why they are Olympic Champions and World #1 in Ireland’s second game in Amstelveen, as the home side secured a 6-2 win. A brace from Lisnagarvey’s Ben Nelson gave Ireland a major positive to take forward into their remaining FIH Pro League games, following two positive performances.







Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team defeats Belgium 3-2



Sonam, Lalthantluangi and Kanika Siwach scored crucial goals for India



Antwerp: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team won their third consecutive game in the tour of Europe as they defeated Belgium 3-2, on Thursday at the Hockey Center of Excellence, Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium. Sonam (4’), Lalthantluangi (32’) and Kanika Siwach (51’) scored goals for India while Marie Goenns (37’) and Marte Marie (40’) were the scorers for Belgium.







Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team edges Belgium 3-2 for third straight win on European tour



Sonam, Lalthantluangi, and Kanika score as India defeats Belgium 3-2 for its third consecutive win on the Junior Women’s Europe tour.





Kanika Siwach was one of the goal-scorers for India. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP



The Indian junior women’s hockey team continued its winning run in Europe with a 3-2 victory over Belgium on Thursday at the Hockey Centre of Excellence in Wilrijkse Plein, Antwerp. This marked India’s third consecutive win on the tour.







Funding aside, Hockey Pro League promotion up for grabs at Nations Cup





Wales and France will compete in Malaysia PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS



The third edition of the Men’s Nations Cup starts on Sunday with teams chasing a potential place in the top tier FIH Pro League — despite the economic outlook far from favourable for most nations.







FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2025: Pools revealed!







On the occasion of the draw ceremony held today in Santiago, Chile, the six Pools of the upcoming expanded FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup Chile 2025, which will feature 24 teams for the very first time, have been determined as follows:







India clubbed with Germany, Ireland in FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025



The 11th edition of the biennial tournament, which has been expanded to 24 teams, will have six pools of four teams each.



India has been clubbed with powerhouse Germany, Ireland and Namibia in Pool C of the FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup, to be played in Santiago, Chile, from December 1 to 13 this year.







Southgate to host ‘connecting clubs’ free event





Southgate HC PIC: Simon Parker/Southgate HC



Southgate HC Business Club are hosting a free Connecting Clubs event on Monday June 16.



