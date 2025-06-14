Saturday 14 June 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



Antwerp, Belgium (GMT +2)



14 Jun 2025 10:30 AUS v IND (RR)

14 Jun 2025 15:30 BEL v IRL (RR)



London, England (GMT +1)



14 Jun 2025 13:15 ENG v GER (RR)



Amsterdam, Netherlands (GMT +2)



14 Jun 2025 16:00 NED v ARG (RR)



Pool standings



Women



London, England (GMT +1)



14 Jun 2025 11:00 AUS v IND (RR)

14 Jun 2025 15:30 ENG v ARG (RR)



Antwerp, Belgium (GMT +2)



14 Jun 2025 13:00 BEL v GER (RR)



Amsterdam, Netherlands (GMT +2)



14 Jun 2025 13:30 NED v CHN (RR)



Pool standings

Indian men take on Australia in first match of Antwerp leg - Blog, Scores, Updates



Catch all the Live action from the first match of the Antwerp leg as the Indian men's team takes on Australia on Saturday.





Indian men's hockey team to take on Australia in FIH Pro League 2024-25. (Photo credit: FIH Pro League)



FIH Men's Pro League Live: Indian men's hockey team to begin their final leg of the 2024-25 FIH Pro League season in Antwerp, Belgium, against arch-rivals Australia on Saturday.







Indian Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for Crucial FIH Pro League 2024-25 (Women) Matches in Europe



The Indian Men and Women’s teams will take on Australia on June 14th and 15th







London: The Indian Women's Hockey Team is set to kick off the second and final leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 (Women), facing Australia, Argentina, Belgium, and China in the European leg. Currently ranked 6th with 9 points, the team will play Australia on June 14 and 15, and Argentina on June 17 and 18, at London's Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre.







India targeting Asia Cup to boost 2026 FIH World Cup hopes, says women’s hockey coach Harendra Singh



Harendra maintained that no pressure will be applied on the players to attain the World Cup spot in this FIH Pro League window, as it may affect their natural game.



Rajdeep Saha





FILE PHOTO: Coach Harendra Singh said that his side has targeted the Asia Cup as the perfect time to peak physically with eyes on qualifying for next year’s World Cup. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV



Indian women’s hockey team coach Harendra Singh said on Friday that his side has targeted the upcoming Asia Cup as the perfect time to peak physically with eyes on qualifying for next year’s World Cup.







FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup Malaysia 2024-25

Kuala Lumpur



All times GMT +8



15 Jun 2025 14:00 FRA v KOR (Pool A)

15 Jun 2025 16:00 RSA v WAL (Pool A)

15 Jun 2025 18:00 NZL v JPN (Pool B)

15 Jun 2025 20:00 MAS v PAK (Pool B)



Pool standings

FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup Malaysia 2025: latest quotes from captains and coaches







With the third edition of the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup just one day away, here’s what the captains and coaches of the participating teams have to say...







Sarjit's men wary of Pakistan's drag flick threat in Nations Cup opener



By Aftar Singh





National captain Marhan Jalil. - NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: The Nations Cup marks the national men's hockey team's first tournament of the season, and Sarjit Singh's men will be eager to make a statement in front of their home fans.







FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup 2 Poland 2025: A new chapter unfolds on 16 June







A new era in women’s hockey begins in just a few days as the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup 2, is all set to take place in Wałcz, Poland from 16-22 June 2025. As a vital stepping stone towards the top tier of international hockey, this event offers an unmissable opportunity for ambitious teams to prove their mettle on the global stage.







Inaugural FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2 Presents Opportunities for SA





Photo: FIH



The inaugural FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup 2, scheduled for 16 to 22 June 2025, in Wałcz, Poland, presents a momentous opportunity for South African women’s hockey in a tournament designed to elevate emerging national teams, offering a direct pathway to the FIH Hockey Nations Cup and, critically, a route to the elite FIH Hockey Pro League.







Tough group for Namibia at Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup





Mia Carsten in action for Namibia u20 against Zambia. File photo



Namibia have been drawn against Germany, India and Ireland for the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup which takes place in Santiago, Chile in December 2025.







Hockey Mentors U14 girls win Holland Elite Cup







Hockey Mentors U14 Girls team achieved a landmark victory at the Holland Elite Cup, defeating top-tier European opposition to claim the title in Den Bosch, Netherlands.







Isaac Wanjawa: Budding hockey star chasing an advocate dream



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Western Jaguars' Isaac Wanjawa in action during their Kenya Hockey Premier League match against Daikyo Heroes at Dasmesh Stadium, Sikh Union Club, Nairobi, on June 7. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]



History has it that most scientific discoveries and technological breakthroughs came about as a result of curiosity.







FIH appoints Mike Joyce as Director General







Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is glad to announce the appointment of Mike Joyce as its new Director General. Joyce had been heading the Education and Development Department of hockey’s world governing body for the last seven years.



