Sunday 15 June 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



Antwerp, Belgium (GMT +2)



14 Jun 2025 10:30 AUS v IND (RR) 3 - 2

14 Jun 2025 15:30 BEL v IRL (RR) 5 - 1



15 Jun 2025 10:30 IND v AUS (RR)

15 Jun 2025 15:30 BEL v IRL (RR)



London, England (GMT +1)



14 Jun 2025 13:15 ENG v GER (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 4)



15 Jun 2025 12:45 ENG v GER (RR)



Amsterdam, Netherlands (GMT +2)



14 Jun 2025 16:00 NED v ARG (RR) 2 - 1



15 Jun 2025 16:00 NED v ARG (RR)



Pool standings



Women



London, England (GMT +1)



14 Jun 2025 11:00 AUS v IND (RR) 3 - 2

14 Jun 2025 15:30 ENG v ARG (RR) 3 - 1



15 Jun 2025 10:30 IND v AUS (RR)

15 Jun 2025 15:00 ENG v ARG (RR)



Antwerp, Belgium (GMT +2)



14 Jun 2025 13:00 BEL v GER (RR) 4 - 2



15 Jun 2025 13:00 BEL v GER (RR)



Amsterdam, Netherlands (GMT +2)



14 Jun 2025 13:30 NED v CHN (RR) 3 - 1



15 Jun 2025 13:30 NED v CHN (RR)



Pool standings

Live scores





FIH Match Centre





Belgium and Australia triumph as Dutch women extend winning streak







A jam-packed day of FIH Hockey Pro League action saw matches played across three venues – in Amsterdam, Antwerp, and London.







Craig & Rintala Inspire Kookaburras Thrilling Comeback Victory Over India







The Kookaburras have launched their European FIH Pro League campaign in stunning fashion, staging a dramatic final-quarter comeback to clinch a 3–2 victory over India in Belgium.







Australia bounce back to win 3-2 against India



Abhishek's double (8', 35') in vain as India flounder lead







Antwerp: Another heartbreak for India as Australia bounced back from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 in the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 here in Antwerp on Saturday. Following four successive narrow losses in the European leg, Indian Men's Hockey Team sans their Captain Harmanpreet Singh had a dream start against Australia until they floundered lead in the final quarter, allowing their opponents to comeback. It was goals by Nathan Ephraums (42'), Joel Rintala (56') and Tom Craig (60') that put Australia ahead while Abhishek (8', 35') scored a double for India.







Fifth continuous loss for India even it appeared it would beat Australia



K ARUMUGAM







India was sitting pretty at half time with an unanswered brace from livewire forward Abhishek. However, two unforced errors in their circle that led to two penalty corners undid all the hard work that India put out in the first half. Australia walked away with a memorable 3-2 win, the winning Tom Craig’s goal coming just 38 secs before the hooter. The on duty umpire did not give this decisive penalty corner but the video umpire on referral. Its India’s consecutive fifth defeat, a dubious record being set up.







Australia's late goal hands India its fifth defeat of European leg



Abhishek's brace went in vain as India faced its fifth consecutive defeat, conceding a last-minute winner from Tom Craig.





Indian men's team lost to Australia in a five-goal thriller at the FIH Pro League 2024/25. (Photo credit: Hockey India)



Another heartbreak for India as Australia bounced back from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 in the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 in Antwerp, Belgium, on Saturday.







Indian men's hockey team suffers another heartbreak as Australia rally to beat Harmanpreet Singh and Co



Indian men’s hockey team took a 2-0 lead through goals from Abhishek but Australia bounced back to beat Harmanpreet Singh and Co 3-2 in the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League.





File image of India's Abhishek who score two goals against Australia. Image: PTI



Another heartbreak for India as Australia bounced back from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 in the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 in Antwerp on Saturday. Following four successive narrow losses in the European leg, Indian men’s hockey team sans their captain Harmanpreet Singh had a dream start against Australia until they floundered lead in the final quarter, allowing their opponents to comeback. It was goals by Nathan Ephraums (42’), Joel Rintala (56’) and Tom Craig (60’) that put Australia ahead while Abhishek (8’, 35’) scored a double for India.







India loses fifth consecutive game, this time 2-3 to Australia in FIH Pro League



The Kookaburras came out all attacking after the change of ends, scoring through Nathan Ephraums (42nd), Joel Rintala (56th) and Tom Craig (60th) to secure the win.





Just 42 seconds from the hooter, India conceded another penalty corner and Craig (centre) deflected in Jeremy Hayward’s flick to hand Australia the win. | Photo Credit: AP



There was no end to Indian men’s hockey team’s woes in the FIH Pro League as the side slumped to its fifth straight defeat, losing 2-3 to Australia despite leading the contest by two goals after Abhishek’s brace, here Saturday.







Hockeyroos hold firm to sink India in 3-2 thriller







The Hockeyroos have reignited their FIH Pro League campaign, delivering a commanding performance to secure a 3–2 victory over India in London, and their first win on European soil this season.







India face narrow 2-3 defeat against Australia in FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Women)



Goals from Deepika (44') and Neha (52') ignited a spirited fightback from India







London: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team suffered a narrow 2–3 defeat to Australia in their FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Women) match at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre on Saturday. After going three goals down, India fought back through goals from Deepika (44') and Neha (52'), but the Australians held their nerve in a fierce final quarter to secure the win. Courtney Schonell (16'), Lexie Pickering (27') and Tatum Stewart (35') registered goals for Australia. The match also marked a personal milestone for midfielder Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, who completed her 50th appearance for India.







Deepika’s drag flicks give India hope of a late fightback but Australia prevail 3-2 in Pro League



There were no points for India at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Saturday at the start of their European sojourn where they are in for a fight to stave off relegation from the Pro League





Deepika in action against Australia in the Pro League. (Photo: Hockey India)Deepika in action against Australia in the Pro League. (Photo: Hockey India)



India women’s hockey team – like the men earlier in the day – went down against Australia 2-3 in the FIH Pro League but the storyline was slightly different in London compared to what transpired in Antwerp. While the men’s team saw a 2-0 lead slip and lost to a late goal against their nemesis Kookaburras, Salima Tete’s team mounted a late fightback after going down 3-0, and nearly scripted a solid comeback.







India women’s hockey team loses to Australia



Two minutes from time, India had a great chance to equalise from off a penalty corner but squandered the opportunity.





FILE PHOTO: The final quarter, however, belonged to India as it pressed hard on the Australian defence and reduced the margin from its first penalty corner, which was neatly converted by Deepika. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



The Indian women’s hockey team fought valiantly after conceding three goals against Australia but eventually lost 2-3 in a FIH Pro League match in London on Saturday.







Ireland Men’s Hockey Team outmuscled by World #2 Belgians and a Tom Boon hattrick in FIH Pro League stage.



BELGIUM 5 – 1 IRELAND







Antwerp: World #2 Belgium outmuscled Ireland in the first match of the final FIH Pro League stage. A hattrick for Tom Boon put the home side out of reach despite a super performance from Ireland goalkeeper Jaime Carr, and a goal from Banbridge’s Louis Rowe.







England hockey Pro League disappointment in London



Elizabeth Hudson





Zach Wallace in action for Great Britain at the Paris OlympicsImage source, Getty Images



The England men's and women's hockey teams both failed to win their opening games in the London leg of the Pro League.







FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup Malaysia 2024-25

Kuala Lumpur



All times GMT +8



15 Jun 2025 14:00 FRA v KOR (Pool A) 6 - 5

15 Jun 2025 16:00 RSA v WAL (Pool A)

15 Jun 2025 18:00 NZL v JPN (Pool B)

15 Jun 2025 20:00 MAS v PAK (Pool B)



16 Jun 2025 14:00 KOR v WAL (Pool A)

16 Jun 2025 16:00 RSA v FRA (Pool A)

16 Jun 2025 18:00 JPN v PAK (Pool B)

16 Jun 2025 20:00 MAS v NZL (Pool B)



Pool standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre



Squad update: Changes to the Men's Nations Cup side







Hockey New Zealand can confirm several updates to the Vantage Black Sticks Men’s squad ahead of their opening match at the 2025 FIH Nations Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.







FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup 2 Poland 2025: latest quotes from captains and coaches







With the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup 2 just a day away, here’s what the captains and coaches of the participating teams have to say...







Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team Beat Australia 2-1 to Continue Their Unbeaten Run in Europe Tour



India bounced back in the match courtesy of goals by Nandini (8’) and Hina Bano (14’)







Kontich: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team continued their unbeaten run in the tour of Europe with a spirited 2-1 win over Australia in their fourth and penultimate match of the tour. Having already notched up three consecutive wins against hosts Belgium, the Indian side showcased their resilience and fighting spirit by coming from behind to defeat a strong Australian outfit.







FIH and Belgium-Netherlands co-organisers reveal 2026 World Cup logo!







The logo of the next edition of the FIH Hockey World Cup that will take place in Belgium and Netherlands in August 2026 was revealed today during the FIH Hockey Pro League match Netherlands-Argentina (men) taking place in Amstelveen (Netherlands).



