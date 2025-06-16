Monday 16 June 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



Antwerp, Belgium (GMT +2)



14 Jun 2025 10:30 AUS v IND (RR) 3 - 2

14 Jun 2025 15:30 BEL v IRL (RR) 5 - 1



15 Jun 2025 10:30 IND v AUS (RR) 2 - 3

15 Jun 2025 15:30 BEL v IRL (RR) 2 - 3



London, England (GMT +1)



14 Jun 2025 13:15 ENG v GER (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 4)



15 Jun 2025 12:45 ENG v GER (RR) 2 - 3



Amsterdam, Netherlands (GMT +2)



14 Jun 2025 16:00 NED v ARG (RR) 2 - 1



15 Jun 2025 16:00 NED v ARG (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 3 - 0)



Pool standings



Women



London, England (GMT +1)



14 Jun 2025 11:00 AUS v IND (RR) 3 - 2

14 Jun 2025 15:30 ENG v ARG (RR) 3 - 1



15 Jun 2025 10:30 IND v AUS (RR) 1 - 2

15 Jun 2025 15:00 ENG v ARG (RR) 0 - 1



Antwerp, Belgium (GMT +2)



14 Jun 2025 13:00 BEL v GER (RR) 4 - 2



15 Jun 2025 13:00 BEL v GER (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 2)



Amsterdam, Netherlands (GMT +2)



14 Jun 2025 13:30 NED v CHN (RR) 3 - 1



15 Jun 2025 13:30 NED v CHN (RR) 3 - 1



Pool standings

Heroic Carr earns Ireland men first win of the season as Manpreet celebrates 400th cap for India







Ireland’s men pulled off their first win of the FIH Hockey Pro League season by defeating Belgium on their home turf on Sunday while the Belgian women held out for a shootout win over Germany.







Kookaburras rocket into top four, remain unbeaten at the FIH Pro League in Europe







The Kookaburras have surged to fourth on the FIH Pro League standings, after unleashing a clinical, high-pressure performance to down India 3-2 and remain unbeaten as they continue their FIH Pro League title defence in Europe.







Antwerp: Talisman Manpreet Singh's 400th milestone international match didn't go as he would have hoped, with India going down 2-3 to Australia in the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 (Men) here in Antwerp on Sunday. It was goals by Tim Brand (4'), Blake Govers (5') and Cooper Burns (18') that set up the victory for Australia while Sanjay (3') and Dilpreet Singh (36') scored for India.







400 Caps and Counting: Hockey Legend Manpreet Singh Etches His Name in History



The midfield maestro is only the second-ever Indian hockey player to complete 400 international caps







Antwerp: As the sun dipped behind the stands of Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp and the Indian national anthem played once again, there stood a familiar figure—poised, composed, with eyes filled with purpose. For the 400th time, hockey icon Manpreet Singh walked out wearing the India jersey, adding his name to an elite list of legends who have graced the world stage with unwavering consistency and heart







Manpreet’s 400 caps a tribute to his resilience and commitment



K. ARUMUGAM







Double Olympic medallist Manpreet Singh has just scaled a new high, 400th international cap. Only second Indian after Dilip Tirey to sport the feat, Manpreet’s name is synonymous with present resurgent India. His team lost to Australia on Sunday, but his feat partly covered the defeat. I first saw him at Perth in the Tri-Series (other teams being Pakistan and Australia) in 2011 which was only his second international outing after Ordos Asian Champions Trophy. There was no inkling that the lean looking novice from Punjab would become a living legend as he is today. Michael Knobbs was the coach, who used him sparingly. He shone whatever time was given. Its not every time that a youngster gets to make international debut in a major continental event as ACT and win the gold. He is veritably the golden boy of modern India.







Manpreet Singh enters elite club, becomes second Indian with 400 international caps – ‘Beyond anything I imagined’



From his debut in 2011 as a spirited 19-year-old to becoming the heartbeat of the Indian midfield, Manpreet’s career mirrors Indian hockey’s resurgence.





Manpreet is the eighth player in men's international hockey to achieve 400 caps. (Hockey India)Manpreet is the eighth player in men's international hockey to achieve 400 caps. (Hockey India)



It was a special moment for Manpreet Singh on Sunday in Antwerp as he entered an elite club in international hockey, becoming the second Indian to represent India 400 times, behind only former Captain and current Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey (412 caps). As per available stats, Manpreet is the eighth player in men’s international hockey to achieve the feat.







Australia honours Manpreet Singh’s 400th international cap; Midfielder becomes second Indian man to achieve feat



Manpreet has won innumerable individual and team trophies, which include four Asian Champions Trophy titles, two Asian Games gold medals, and two Olympics bronze medals.





He was India’s skipper when the side clinched the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games. | Photo Credit: PTI



India midfielder Manpreet Singh became only the second men’s hockey player from the country to earn 400 international caps when he took to field during a FIH Pro League 2024-25 match against Australia on Sunday.







How Indian men's title hopes fell apart with six straight defeats – Explained



What went wrong for the Indian men's hockey team in the 2024-25 FIH Pro League?



By Bikash Chand Katoch







India’s 2024–25 Men’s FIH Pro League campaign so far has been a story of two halves.







Last-minute drama as Hockeyroos edge India for second straight win







The Hockeyroos have pulled off a dramatic 2-1 victory over India in London, clinching the win with just 37 seconds left on the clock to secure their second consecutive FIH Pro League triumph.







Double defeat for England in Pro League



Alex Fletcher





Thomas Sorsby and Erik Kleinlein. Image source, Getty Images



The England men's and women's hockey teams both lost Pro League games in London on Sunday to complete a disappointing weekend for the hosts.







Ireland Men’s Hockey Team stun Belgium with FIH Pro League win and outstanding performance by Goalkeeper Jaime Carr.







Antwerp: Ireland Men’s Hockey Team picked up their first and well deserved win in the 2024/25 FIH Pro League, beating World #2 Belgium in Antwerp. A penalty stroke save from Jaime Carr kept Ireland in the game in the first half, before a Louis Rowe goal from open play and a brace of penalty corners from Lee Cole put Ireland out of reach.







Ireland men score fine win over Belgium





Ireland's Jaime Carr receives his award PIC: Worldsportpics



Antwerp continued to prove a happy hunting ground for Ireland as they beat world No.2 Belgium to secure their first points of this season’s men’s Pro League.







Ireland stun Belgium for first win in Pro League





Ireland celebrate beating Belgium Image source, World Sport Pics/Ireland Hockey



Ireland have stunned world number two side Belgium in the FIH Pro League in Antwerp.







FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup Malaysia 2024-25

Kuala Lumpur



All times GMT +8



15 Jun 2025 14:00 FRA v KOR (Pool A) 6 - 5

15 Jun 2025 16:00 RSA v WAL (Pool A) 4 - 4

15 Jun 2025 18:00 NZL v JPN (Pool B) 2 - 1

15 Jun 2025 20:00 MAS v PAK (Pool B) 3 - 3



16 Jun 2025 14:00 KOR v WAL (Pool A) 3 - 2

16 Jun 2025 16:00 RSA v FRA (Pool A) 3 - 4

16 Jun 2025 18:00 JPN v PAK (Pool B)

16 Jun 2025 20:00 MAS v NZL (Pool B)



Pool standings

Thundering Comebacks and Fiery Exchanges on Day 1 as the FIH Nations Cup Malaysia 2025 Begins







Under the unpredictable Kuala Lumpur skies, an exhilarating day of hockey opened the Nations Cup Malaysia 2025 with a storm of goals, comebacks and explosive contests that hinted at the fantastic competition that is to come. Twelve final-quarter goals, including five from France in their 6-5 comeback win over Korea, were a mark of the attacking firepower on display and a reminder of how desperate these nations are to earn that coveted prize of a spot in the FIH Pro League. Pool A saw two incredible comebacks: one earning France all three points over Korea to top the standings, and the other seeing South Africa forcibly take a point from a frustrated Wales side. After delays to the Pool B games due to lightning and rain, New Zealand belatedly began their title defence with a well-deserved 2-1 win over Asian Games champions Japan. Surrounded by raucous home support, Malaysia drew 3-3 with a fiery Pakistan side that may well be frustrated to not be matching the Blacksticks’ three points at the top of Pool B.







Haertelmeter's late goal seals France's miracle win in Nations Cup



By Aftar Singh





France celebrate scoring against South Korea during Sunday’s Nations Cup Group A match at National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. PIC BY ASWADI ALIAS



KUALA LUMPUR: World No. 9 France pulled off an astonishing comeback in the final quarter to edge world No. 15 South Korea 6-5 in a thrilling Nations Cup Group A opener at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Sunday.







Young South Africa Pull Off Sensational Comeback to Hold Wales







A sensational second-half fightback saw the youthful and inexperienced South African Men’s Hockey Team claw their way back from a 4-0 half-time deficit to earn a dramatic 4-4 draw against Wales in their opening match of the FIH Nations Cup 2025.







Wales held to draw despite Pritchard treble





Jack Pritchard in action Image source, Guy Dixon



Wales had to settle for a 4-4 draw against South Africa in their FIH Nations Cup opener in Malaysia despite a first-half hat-trick from Jack Pritchard.







Match one vs Japan - Men's Nations Cup 2025







Our Vantage Black Sticks opened their Nation’s Cup tournament campaign in style with a hard-fought 2–1 win over Japan in stormy conditions at the Malaysia National Hockey Stadium.







Speedy Tigers roar back to hold Pakistan in Nations Cup



By Aftar Singh





National hockey players celebrate a goal against Pakistan during the match National Hocket Stadium Bukit Jalil. - NSTP/ASWADI ALIAS



KUALA LUMPUR: Speedy Tigers twice clawed their way back to hold world No.15 Pakistan 3-3 in a thrilling Nations Cup Group B clash at the National Hockey Stadium on Sunday.







FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup 2 Poland 2024-25

Walcz



All times GMT+2



16 Jun 2025 12:00 ITA v WAL (Pool B)

16 Jun 2025 14:00 FRA v CZE (Pool B)

16 Jun 2025 16:00 RSA v URU (Pool A)

16 Jun 2025 18:00 MAS v POL (Pool A)



Pool standings



Nearly 35 years between matches - Royal New Zealand Navy take on the Royal Navy







The Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) has recently hosted the Royal Navy (RN) in a three match series at the National Hockey Centre (NHHA) with both men's and women's teams competing. The tour also included a warm-up game against invitational teams and a "social" mixed game against the Royal NZ Air Force.



