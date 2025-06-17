Tuesday 17 June 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



Antwerp, Belgium (GMT +2)



17 Jun 2025 15:30 AUS v IRL (RR)

17 Jun 2025 20:30 BEL v ESP (RR)



18 Jun 2025 15:30 IRL v AUS (RR)

18 Jun 2025 20:30 BEL v ESP (RR)



London, England (GMT +1)



17 Jun 2025 13:15 ENG v NED (RR)



18 Jun 2025 20:00 ENG v NED (RR)



Pool standings



Women



London, England (GMT +1)



17 Jun 2025 11:00 ENG v AUS (RR)

17 Jun 2025 15:30 ARG v IND (RR)



18 Jun 2025 15:30 IND v ARG (RR)

18 Jun 2025 17:45 ENG v AUS (RR)



Antwerp, Belgium (GMT +2)



17 Jun 2025 18:00 BEL v ESP (RR)



18 Jun 2025 18:00 BEL v ESP (RR)



Pool standings

Six defeats in a row not a concern for India but veterans making consistent howlers is



It should worry the coach Craig Fulton that the players he gambled on for sealing the World Cup berth have continued making mistakes in key moments.



by Mihir Vasavda





India have one of the most experienced — if not most experienced — squads in the European leg of the Pro League. (AP Photo)India have one of the most experienced — if not most experienced — squads in the European leg of the Pro League. (AP Photo)



Lalit Upadhyay, whose last international goal came in May 2024, thought he’d end the drought with an audacious one.







Indian Women's Hockey Team Ready to Give Their All Against Mighty Argentina



A win against them will be a big morale boost, believes Vice Captain Navneet Kaur







London: After a narrow defeat against Australia, the Indian Women's Hockey Team is set to give their all against World No. 2 Argentina in their upcoming FIH Pro League 2024-25 (Women) matches in London on 17 and 18 June.







FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup Malaysia 2024-25

Kuala Lumpur



All times GMT +8



16 Jun 2025 14:00 KOR v WAL (Pool A) 3 - 2

16 Jun 2025 16:00 RSA v FRA (Pool A) 3 - 4

16 Jun 2025 18:00 JPN v PAK (Pool B) 2 - 3

16 Jun 2025 20:00 MAS v NZL (Pool B) 3 - 4



17 Jun 2025 is a rest day



18 Jun 2025 14:00 KOR v RSA (Pool A)

18 Jun 2025 16:00 FRA v WAL (Pool A)

18 Jun 2025 18:00 NZL v PAK (Pool B)

18 Jun 2025 20:00 JPN v MAS (Pool B)



Pool standings

France and New Zealand Qualify as the Temperature Rises on Day 2 of the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup Malaysia 2025







Whilst Day 2 of the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup Malaysia 2025 had a difficult task in following the remarkable opening day, it delivered an enthralling four games of hockey. Masterful deflection goals, a collection of world-class drag-flicking and even a script-tearing comeback of its own, the day provided another fantastic advert for the game. In Pool A, France took hold of the most tangible success, securing qualification with a game to spare in their win over South Africa, despite South Africa threatening to claw back a point as they did yesterday. Korea came back resolutely from their first day loss to France with their first win of the campaign, beating Wales 3-2 and setting up a vital final Pool game against South Africa. After dominating for large periods without reward, Welsh tempers flared towards the end of the game and they find themselves with a mountain to climb at the bottom of Pool A.







Highlights of Wales Men from Nations Cup in Malaysia







You can catch up on the action from Wales Men's opening two games with highlights on the Hoci Cymru YouTube page.







Wales' men beaten by Korea as women draw with Italy





Gareth Furlong. Image source, Getty Images



Wales' men suffered a 3-2 defeat by Korea in their second game at the FIH Nations League in Malaysia, while in Poland Wales' women opened their Nations League 2 campaign with a 3-3 draw against Italy.







Late Fightback Falls Just Short for SA Hockey Men Against France







For the second match in a row, the South African Hockey Men delivered a spirited final-quarter comeback — this time against France — but ultimately fell just short, losing 4-3 in a thrilling encounter in Kuala Lumpur.







Charlet hat-trick helps France into Nations Cup semis



By Aftar Singh





South Korea (in blue) celebrating after scoring a goal against Wales during Monday’s Nations Cup match at National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. PIC BY HAZREEN MOHAMAD



KUALA LUMPUR: World No. 9 France sealed their place in the Nations Cup semi-finals after edging world No. 12 South Africa 4-3 for their second straight Group A win at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Monday.







Unbeaten Pakistan remain on course in Nations Cup.



By Shahid Khan







Pakistan defeated Japan 3-2 to register their first victory in the ongoing FIH Men’s Nations Cup in Kuala Lumpur.







Pakistan edge Japan 3-2 in FIH Nations Cup thriller







LAHORE - Pakistan clinched a thrilling 3-2 victory over Japan in their second group match of the FIH Nations Cup at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, keeping their semifinal hopes alive with a spirited comeback performance.







Match Two vs Malaysia - Men's Nations Cup 2025







A 40-minute delay due to thunder and lightning in previous games didn’t shake the Vantage Black Sticks Men, who pulled off a huge comeback in their second pool game of the FIH Nations Cup. Coming from 3-0 down to securing the win 4-3 against the home nation Malaysia.







Malaysia blow 3-0 lead in crushing New Zealand defeat in Nations Cup



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia in acton against New Zealand (in white) during Monday’s Nations Cup match at National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil. PIC BY SAIFULLIZAN TAMADI



KUALA LUMPUR: The national hockey team threw away a three-goal lead to suffer a heartbreaking 4-3 defeat to New Zealand in a Nations Cup Group B match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Monday.







FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup 2 Poland 2024-25

Walcz



All times GMT+2



16 Jun 2025 12:00 ITA v WAL (Pool B) 3 - 3

16 Jun 2025 14:00 FRA v CZE (Pool B) 3 - 0

16 Jun 2025 16:00 RSA v URU (Pool A) 0 - 2

16 Jun 2025 18:00 MAS v POL (Pool A) 0 - 2



17 Jun 2025 12:00 WAL v CZE (Pool B)

17 Jun 2025 14:00 FRA v ITA (Pool B)

17 Jun 2025 16:00 MAS v RSA (Pool A)

17 Jun 2025 18:00 URU v POL (Pool A)



Pool standings



First-ever FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup 2 kicks off with wins for France, Uruguay, and Poland







There were opening-day victories for Poland, France, and Uruguay as the inaugural FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup 2 got underway in Walcz, Poland on Monday, while Italy and Wales kicked things off with a draw.







New Era Begins with a Tough Defeat for SA Women







The South African Women’s Hockey Team began their campaign at the inaugural FIH Nations Cup 2 in Gniezno, Poland with a 2-0 loss to Uruguay in a challenging opening encounter.







Malaysia defeated by Poland in Walcz



By Aftar Singh





The national women's hockey team lost 2-0 to hosts Poland in the opening Group A match of the Nations Cup Two in Walcz yesterday. - PIC CREDIT: IG/fihockey



KUALA LUMPUR: The national women's hockey team lost 2-0 to hosts Poland in the opening Group A match of the Nations Cup Two in Walcz yesterday.







Olympic medallist to join men’s coaching team







Olympic silver medallist Robert van der Horst will be joining the England and GB coaching team as assistant coach for the men’s programme.







Sticks up | A new chapter awaits Penn State field hockey this fall



Ella Kurovsky





Midfielder Sophia Mannino (42) shoots on goal during the Penn State field hockey game against Virginia at the Field Hockey Complex on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 in University Park, Pa. The Cavaliers beat the Nittany Lions 2-1.

Chris Eutsler



Summer has started, and so have preparations for Penn State’s 2025 field hockey season. New and returning Nittany Lions are set to take the turf in Charlottesville, Virginia, for the season opener against the Cavaliers on August 29.







Ikram strengthens grip at world hockey helm



By Rod Gilmour





Fifa president Gianni Infantino with hockey counterpart Tayyab Ikram PIC: FIH



Tayyab Ikram has seemingly strengthened his grip at the helm of world hockey after the FIH appointed several new positions under his presidency.



