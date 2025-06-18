Wednesday 18 June 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



Antwerp, Belgium (GMT +2)



17 Jun 2025 15:30 AUS v IRL (RR) 6 - 1

17 Jun 2025 20:30 BEL v ESP (RR) 1 - 2



18 Jun 2025 15:30 IRL v AUS (RR)

18 Jun 2025 20:30 BEL v ESP (RR)



London, England (GMT +1)



17 Jun 2025 13:15 ENG v NED (RR) 2 - 3



18 Jun 2025 20:00 ENG v NED (RR)



Pool standings



Women



London, England (GMT +1)



17 Jun 2025 11:00 ENG v AUS (RR) 1 - 0

17 Jun 2025 15:30 ARG v IND (RR) 4 - 1



18 Jun 2025 15:30 IND v ARG (RR)

18 Jun 2025 17:45 ENG v AUS (RR)



Antwerp, Belgium (GMT +2)



17 Jun 2025 18:00 BEL v ESP (RR) 6 - 0



18 Jun 2025 18:00 BEL v ESP (RR)



Pool standings

Goals galore on blockbuster day of FIH Hockey Pro League matches







Another riveting day of FIH Hockey Pro League action unfolded in both Antwerp and London on Tuesday, featuring several high-scoring encounters with 27 goals scored across the six matches.







India fall 1–4 to Argentina in FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Women)



Deepika (30’) scored in the first half to keep India in the fight







London: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team endured a 1-4 loss to Argentina in their FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Women) match at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Deepika’s powerful drag-flick (30') brought India level just before half-time after Victoria Falasco (29') had opened the scoring moments earlier, but a clinical late performance saw Argentina take control. Agustina Gorzelany struck three times (42', 54', 55') to seal the win, despite a promising display from India that saw multiple attacking chances go narrowly unconverted.







Case of missed opportunities for Salima Tete and Co as Agustina Gorzelany’s hat-trick powers Argentina to 4-1 win



A 4-1 scoreline perhaps flattered Argentina but it was a result brought about by India's inability to convert periods of dominance into goals and the world No 2 having an elite goalscorer like Gorzelany in their ranks.



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





Coach Harendra Singh was confident ahead of the match that his team can push one of the best sides in the world. (Image Credit: Hockey India)Coach Harendra Singh was confident ahead of the match that his team can push one of the best sides in the world. (Image Credit: Hockey India)



Before Argentina’s first goal came late in the first half, the best openings to score were fashioned by India. Before Argentina’s second goal to retake the lead in the third quarter, India had two golden chances from open play when three attackers were overloaded in front of a solitary defender but failed to convert and take the lead.







India women loses to Argentina in FIH Pro League



Deepika was the lone goal-scorer for India, converting a penalty corner in the 30th minute, while for Argentina Agustina Gorzelany struck a hat-trick (40’, 54’ & 59’).





FILE PHOTO: Deepika scored the only goal for India, through a penalty corner, right at the stroke of half-time to level the score 1-1. After that, the Argentinians controlled the game and took it away from their opponent. | Photo Credit: PTI



India’s frustrating FIH Women’s Pro League campaign continued with the Salima Tete-led side suffering its third successive loss, a 1-4 defeat to world No. 2 side Argentina in London on Tuesday.







Dual milestone night ends in disappointment for Hockeyroos







The Hockeyroos have fallen to England 0-1 in a tight encounter against the hosts in London, as they continued their FIH Pro League campaign in Europe and the UK.







Kookaburras hit Ireland for six to charge on unbeaten in Europe







The Kookaburras have rocketed into the top three on the FIH Pro League standings, after claiming their biggest win of the season, with a 6-1 win over Ireland in Antwerp, Belgium.







Australia undo Ireland Men’s Hockey Team to secure FIH Pro League win.



Australia 6 – 1 Ireland







Antwerp: The Ireland Men’s Hockey Team suffered defeat at the hands of World #5 and reigning FIH Pro League champions Australia today in their first of two encounters in Antwerp. Following a tight first half, three rapid fire goals in the third quarter saw Australia pull away, before a final goal in the closing stages put the game well out of reach. Ireland’ Johnny McKee scored Ireland’s only goal to provide a 6:1 result in Australia’s favour.







How Indian men's title hopes fell apart with six straight defeats – Explained



What went wrong for the Indian men's hockey team in the 2024-25 FIH Pro League?



By Bikash Chand Katoch







India’s 2024–25 Men’s FIH Pro League campaign so far has been a story of two halves.







FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup Malaysia 2024-25

Kuala Lumpur



All times GMT +8



17 Jun 2025 is a rest day



18 Jun 2025 14:00 KOR v RSA (Pool A) 1 - 0

18 Jun 2025 16:00 FRA v WAL (Pool A)

18 Jun 2025 18:00 NZL v PAK (Pool B)

18 Jun 2025 20:00 JPN v MAS (Pool B)



Pool standings

Speedy Tigers' Nations Cup destiny no longer in their hands



By Aftar Singh





National hockey players in action against New Zealand at National Hockey Stadium Bukit Jalil. -NSTP/SAIFULLIZAN TAMADI



KUALA LUMPUR: Poor goalkeeping, poor defending, poor discipline, inconsistency, and not playing intelligent hockey are among the reasons for Malaysia's poor results in their first two matches in the Nations Cup at Bukit Jalil







John-John Dohmen: “I felt ready to make the transition from playing to coaching”







With 463 caps with Belgium, John-John Dohmen is the most-capped hockey player of all times. As his playing career is coming to an end, he’s recently embraced a coaching career, taking the reins of the men’s French national team, Les Bleus. FIH met him at the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.







FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup 2 Poland 2024-25

Walcz



All times GMT+2



17 Jun 2025 12:00 WAL v CZE (Pool B) 2 - 0

17 Jun 2025 14:00 FRA v ITA (Pool B) 4 - 0

17 Jun 2025 16:00 MAS v RSA (Pool A) 1 - 3

17 Jun 2025 18:00 URU v POL (Pool A) 1 - 1



18 Jun 2025 is a rest day



19 Jun 2025 12:00 ITA v CZE (Pool B)

19 Jun 2025 14:00 WAL v FRA (Pool B)

19 Jun 2025 16:00 URU v MAS (Pool A)

19 Jun 2025 18:00 RSA v POL (Pool A)



Pool standings



Key Victories Shape Semi-Final Race on FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2, Day Two







Day two of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2 brought another round of enthralling action as teams edged closer to the semi-finals. South Africa came from behind to secure a crucial 3-1 win over Malaysia, Wales got their first win on the board with a composed 2-0 victory against Czechia, France booked their semi-final ticket with a clinical 4-0 triumph over Italy, while hosts Poland and Uruguay couldn’t be separated in a gritty 1-1 draw.







Wales' women beat Czechia for first Nations Cup win





Beth Peers and Isabelle Howell congratulate Wales scorer Elizabeth Bingham Image source, FIH/WorldSportsPics



Wales' women claimed their first victory at the inaugural FIH Women's Nations Cup 2 in Poland with a hard-fought 2-0 win against Czechia.







Comeback Win Sparks SA Hockey Women’s Campaign to Life







The South African Women’s Hockey Team ignited their FIH Nations Cup campaign with a resilient 3–1 comeback victory over Malaysia in Poland. Despite seeing two penalty strokes saved, the South Africans overturned a half-time deficit to claim all three points and breathe momentum into their tournament.







Speedy Tigresses tamed by South Africa



By Aftar Singh





Coach Nasihin Nubli is satisfied with Malaysia’s performance despite the Speedy Tigresses going down 3-1 to South Africa in the Nations Cup Two in Walcz, Poland yesterday. - BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Coach Nasihin Nubli is satisfied with Malaysia's performance despite the Speedy Tigresses going down 3-1 to South Africa in the Nations Cup Two in Walcz, Poland yesterday.







Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team Go Down Fighting in Shootout Against the Netherlands in Final Match of Europe Tour



India lost 2-3 in the shootout after the match ended in 0-0 draw in regulation time



Utrecht, Netherlands: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team concluded their successful Tour of Europe with a hard-fought match against hosts Netherlands, narrowly losing 2-3 in the shootout after a goalless draw in regulation time.







Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team leaves for 4 Nations Tournament in Germany



Indian colts will play their first match against host Germany on June 21st







Bangalore: The Indian Junior Men's Hockey team left for Berlin, Germany today morning to take part in the upcoming 4 Nations Tournament that is scheduled from 21st to 25th June 2025.







USA Field Hockey Announces 2025 National Club Championship Schedule







VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – USA Field Hockey is excited to unveil the official schedule for the 2025 National Club Championship (NCC), presented by Team IP, set to take place June 24 through July 2, 2025, in Virginia Beach, Va. This premier event will showcase the nation's top U-14, U-16, and U-19 Girls field hockey teams as they compete for the national title.







GB Hockey is saddened by the passing of Dennis Hay at the age of 84







GB Hockey is saddened by the passing of Dennis Hay at the age of 84.



