Thursday 19 June 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



Antwerp, Belgium (GMT +2)



17 Jun 2025 15:30 AUS v IRL (RR) 6 - 1

17 Jun 2025 20:30 BEL v ESP (RR) 1 - 2



18 Jun 2025 15:30 IRL v AUS (RR) 1 - 6

18 Jun 2025 20:30 BEL v ESP (RR) 6 - 3



London, England (GMT +1)



17 Jun 2025 13:15 ENG v NED (RR) 2 - 3



18 Jun 2025 20:00 ENG v NED (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 2 - 4)



Women



London, England (GMT +1)



17 Jun 2025 11:00 ENG v AUS (RR) 1 - 0

17 Jun 2025 15:30 ARG v IND (RR) 4 - 1



18 Jun 2025 15:30 IND v ARG (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 2 - 3)

18 Jun 2025 17:45 ENG v AUS (RR) 0 - 3



Antwerp, Belgium (GMT +2)



17 Jun 2025 18:00 BEL v ESP (RR) 6 - 0



18 Jun 2025 18:00 BEL v ESP (RR) 0 - 1



Spain and Australia women, Belgium men bounce back as Dutch men wrap up campaign on top







It was a day of triumphant turnarounds as Belgium’s men and Spain and Australia’s women’s sides bounced back from defeats at the hands of the same opposition just a day earlier.







India battle to 2–2 draw but fall short in shootout against Argentina in FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Women)



Goals from Navneet (50’) and Deepika (56’) powered India’s comeback before Argentina sealed the bonus point in shootout







London: After a grueling 2–2 draw, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team missed out on the bonus point, going down 0–2 to Argentina in the shootout at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Women) match at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Earlier in the contest, goals from Navneet (50') and Deepika (60') helped India come back from a two-goal deficit after Agustina Gorzelany’s (27', 37') brace had given Argentina a comfortable lead.







India stage heroic comeback to hold Argentina but relegation risk looms



Harendra Singh-coached side holds Argentina to a 2-2 draw but fail to earn a bonus point after losing in the shoot-outs; India are placed seventh in the nine-team Pro League, just three points ahead of bottom-placed Germany



by Pritish Raj





India vs Argentina Women's hockeyThe draw -- and inability to pocket a bonus point -- means that the women's team has 10 points from 12 matches to be placed seventh in the nine-team competition. (Hockey India)



India were left ruing the missed chances after the team came back from a two-goal deficit, levelled the scores, forced penalty shoot-outs, but were unable to convert even one attempt in a nail-biting FIH Pro League contest against Argentina.







Hockeyroos re-ignite Pro League campaign with commanding 3-0 win over England







The Hockeyroos have delivered a comprehensive 3-0 victory over England in blistering conditions in London to claim a vital three points in their FIH Pro League campaign.







England women edge closer to relegation





Tess Howard of England is put under pressure against Hockeyroos PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS / Will Palmer



Matches are fast running out for England women in their bid to avert relegation from the FIH Pro League for the first time.







Kookaburras keep title defence alive with second straight 6-1 win over Ireland







The Kookaburras FIH Pro League title defence is well and truly alive, after claiming their fifth-straight Pro League victory with another dominant 6-1 win over Ireland in Antwerp, Belgium.







Australia unpick Ireland in second FIH Pro League encounter in Antwerp.



IRELAND 1 – 6 AUSTRALIA







Antwerp: The current FIH Pro League title holders and World ranked #5 Australia managed to unpick a changed Ireland side in their second encounter in Antwerp. After the sides went into the quarter one break locked at 1-1, with Ireland’s Lee Cole scoring from a penalty corner, Australia pushed on scoring five unanswered goals to storm to a seventh FIH Pro League win.





FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup Malaysia 2024-25

Kuala Lumpur



All times GMT +8



18 Jun 2025 14:00 KOR v RSA (Pool A) 1 - 0

18 Jun 2025 16:00 FRA v WAL (Pool A) 2 - 2

18 Jun 2025 18:00 NZL v PAK (Pool B) 4 - 3

18 Jun 2025 20:00 JPN v MAS (Pool B) 1 - 2



19 Jun 2025 is a rest day



Hosts’ Hearts Break as Pakistan and Korea Clinch Final Qualification Spots on Day 3 of the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup Malaysia 2025







Day 3 of the tournament saw both Pools reach their final standings as twelve games of hockey culminated with all the excitement, skill and high-level contest with which they began. In Pool A, Korea joined the already-qualified France after their attritional 1-0 win over South Africa, claiming the only clean sheet of the tournament so far in the process. Wales earned an impressive draw that ended France’s perfect record, a game in which four goals of the highest-standard left the scoreline 2-2. With just two points, however, Wales find themselves third in the group and heading to the 5th-8th place play-offs.







South Africa edged out by Korea in cagey encounter







It was a frustrating afternoon in Kuala Lumpur as the South African Hockey Men were narrowly defeated 1-0 by Korea at the FIH Nations Cup. The result puts an end to South Africa’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals, as they now drop into the 5–8 classification bracket with relegation on the line.







Koreans overcome scorching schedule to squeeze into semis



By Aftar Singh





South Korean sank South Africa 1-0 to qualify for the semi-finals. NSTP/SHAHRIL BADRI



KUALA LUMPUR: The south battled the south, and it was South Korea who came out tops in the Nations Cup match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.







Wales held by France in FIH Nations League





Wales have led in all three of their matches in the FIH Nations League. Image source, FIH/WorldSportPics



Wales finished third in their pool at the FIH Nations League in Malaysia after a 2-2 draw with France.







Match Three vs Pakistan - Men's Nations Cup 2025







The Vantage Black Sticks Men have pulled off another incredible comeback, fighting back from 3–1 down at halftime to beat Pakistan 4–3 in their final pool game at the FIH Nations Cup.







Pakistan scrape to semi-final in Kuala Lumpur.



By Shahid Khan







Despite a heart-wrenching 4-3 defeat at the hands of table-toppers New Zealand in their final Pool match, Pakistan secured a semi-final berth at the Mens FIH Nations Cup.







Pakistan reach FIH Nations Cup semi-final despite Malaysia’s victory



Green shirts to face Pool A leaders France in first semi-final on Friday





Pakistan players celebrate scoring a goal during their FIH Nations Cup Pool B match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH



KUALA LUMPUR: Pakistan men’s hockey team on Wednesday, stormed into the FIH Nations Cup semi-final despite Malaysia’s victory over Japan in the last Pool B match, held here at the National Hockey Stadium.







Pakistan secure semis spot in FIH Nation Hockey Cup after Malaysia edge Japan







LAHORE - Pakistan secured a place in the semifinals of the FIH Nations Hockey Cup, progressing on goal difference despite Malaysia’s 2-1 win over Japan on Wednesday in the group stage finale.







Pakistan reach semis despite NZ defeat in FIH Hockey Nations Cup in Kuala Lumpur





PAKISTAN captain Ammad Butt in action during the FIH Nations Cup match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.—courtesy FIH



KUALA LUMPUR: In a pulsating contest at the National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday, Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the FIH Nations Cup remained intact despite a heart-wrenching 4-3 defeat at the hands of table-toppers New Zealand in their final Pool ‘B’ outing.







Speedy Tigers end up committing harakiri instead



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia should blame themselves for conceding that goal after letting Koji Yamasaki sound the board in the 56th minute. NSTP/MOHAMAD SHAHRIL BADRI SAALI



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia started the day needing a big favour from New Zealand and they got it.







FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup 2 Poland 2024-25

Walcz



All times GMT+2



18 Jun 2025 was a rest day



19 Jun 2025 12:00 ITA v CZE (Pool B)

19 Jun 2025 14:00 WAL v FRA (Pool B)

19 Jun 2025 16:00 URU v MAS (Pool A)

19 Jun 2025 18:00 RSA v POL (Pool A)



Staff Announces Women’s 2025 Junior Pan American Games Roster







ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay – U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team Head Coach Ange Bradley and staff have named the 16-athlete roster and two reserves that will compete in the women’s 2025 Junior Pan American Games (JPAG). Taking place August 9 to 23 at The Olympic Park in Asunción, Paraguay, this is the first edition of the event where the sport of field hockey will be included.







Day 1 Results: 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025







Chennai, 18th June 2025: As the much-awaited, 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 kicks off in style here in Chennai, Tamil. Eight top teams, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Himachal, Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Punjab, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Kerala Hockey will vie for the top honours in the women’s Category. Also, a total of eleven teams, Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Punjab, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Kerala Hockey, Le Puducherry Hockey and Manipur Hockey will compete with each other in the men’s category to lift the trophy on 27th June.







Unbeaten season for Oxon Boys caps three-year project





Flawless campaign for Oxon Boys PIC: Kiana Dhanjal



Oxon Boys U17 hockey team completed a remarkable season, winning all eight of their South AC Boys U17 fixtures to finish as undefeated county champions.







2025 Life Member and Award of Merit Recipients Announced







Eight of Australian hockey’s most dedicated and passionate contributors have been officially recognised for their unwavering commitment and significant contribution to hockey with a Hockey Australia Life Membership or an Award of Merit.







2025 Hall of Fame Inductee: Beverly Johnson







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Over the next few weeks, USA Field Hockey will be celebrating and honoring the 2025 Hall of Fame inductees. This class honors five individuals who have played a significant role in the development and support of the sport in the United States during their long careers and are all being inducted as Contributors.



