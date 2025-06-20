Friday 20 June 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



Antwerp, Belgium (GMT +2)



21 Jun 2025 10:30 IRL v ESP (RR)

21 Jun 2025 15:30 BEL v IND (RR)



22 Jun 2025 10:30 ESP v IRL (RR)

22 Jun 2025 15:30 BEL v IND (RR)



London, England (GMT +1)



21 Jun 2025 15:30 ENG v AUS (RR)



22 Jun 2025 14:30 ENG v AUS (RR)



Berlin, Germany (GMT+2)



21 Jun 2025 19:00 GER v ARG (RR)



22 Jun 2025 19:00 GER v ARG (RR)



Pool standings



Women



London, England (GMT +1)



21 Jun 2025 13:00 ENG v ESP (RR)



22 Jun 2025 12:00 ENG v ESP (RR)



Antwerp, Belgium (GMT +2)



21 Jun 2025 13:00 BEL v IND (RR)



22 Jun 2025 13:00 BEL v IND (RR)



Berlin, Germany (GMT +2)



21 Jun 2025 14:00 ARG v CHN (RR)

21 Jun 2025 16:30 GER v AUS (RR)



22 Jun 2025 14:00 GER v AUS (RR)

22 Jun 2025 16:30 CHN v ARG (RR)



Pool standings

FIH Hockey Pro League London squads updated







The England men’s and women’s squads for the last two matches of the London leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League has been announced







India's test against Belgium, as both men and women team take on hosts



The final stretch of the FIH Hockey Pro League will see India battle it out for consolation points



Antwerp: India's outing in the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 hasn't gone as per the script. Finishing in top 3 and vying for a World Cup berth was on their minds when they left India for the European leg.







How can the Indian Women’s Hockey Team escape relegation?



Here’s what the team must do to avoid the drop.



By Aswathy Santhosh





The Indian women have dug a hole for themselves and the consequences of relegation could be dire. (Photo credit: FIH)



With four matches remaining in their campaign, the Indian women’s hockey team stands at a precarious crossroad in the FIH Women’s Pro League 2024-25.







FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup 2 Poland 2024-25

Walcz



All times GMT+2



19 Jun 2025 12:00 ITA v CZE (Pool B) 4 - 0

19 Jun 2025 14:00 WAL v FRA (Pool B) 1 - 2

19 Jun 2025 16:00 URU v MAS (Pool A) 4 - 2

19 Jun 2025 18:00 RSA v POL (Pool A) 2 - 3



21 Jun 2025 is a rest day



21 Jun 2025 12:00 RSA v CZE (5th-8th)

21 Jun 2025 14:15 ITA v MAS (5th-8th)

21 Jun 2025 16:30 URU v WAL (Semi-Final)

21 Jun 2025 18:45 FRA v POL (Semi-Final)



Final Pool standings



FIH Nations Cup 2 – Day 3 Wrap | Semi-final picture clears as final pool clashes bring the drama







The final day of pool matches at the inaugural FIH Nations Cup 2 delivered exactly what was expected—high stakes, end-to-end action, heartbreak, and elation. With all four games impacting the race for the semi-finals, it was a day where every goal mattered. France and Uruguay topped their groups, while Wales edged through on goal difference, and hosts Poland delighted the home crowd by keeping their dream alive.







Speedy Tigresses stopped by Uruguay



By Aftar Singh





National women’s coach Nasihin Nubli. - Pic from Facebook



KUALA LUMPUR: After Malaysia lost 4-2 to Uruguay in a women's Nations Cup Two match in Walcz, Poland on Thursday, coach Nasihin Nubli said he wants his team to be more disciplined in defence.







Poland edge South Africa to seal Semi-Final spot







Poland booked their place in the semi-finals of the inaugural FIH Nations Cup 2 with a thrilling 3-2 victory over South Africa in Walcz on Thursday evening, a result that saw the hosts top the group and eliminate the African champions from the title race.





FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup Malaysia 2024-25

Kuala Lumpur



All times GMT +8



19 Jun 2025 was a rest day



20 Jun 2025 13:30 WAL v JPN (5th-8th) 6 - 4

20 Jun 2025 16:00 MAS v RSA (5th-8th) 4 - 2

20 Jun 2025 18:30 FRA v PAK (Semi-Final)

20 Jun 2025 21:00 NZL v KOR (Semi-Final)



21 Jun 2025 113:30 JPN v RSA (7th-8th)

21 Jun 2025 16:00 WAL v MAS (5th-6th)

21 Jun 2025 18:30 Loser FRA/PAK v Loser NZL/KOR (3rd-4th)

21 Jun 2025 21:00 Winner FRA/PAK v Winner NZL/KOR (Final)



Pool standings

Live scores



Wales aiming for fifth place after beating Japan





Jolyon Morgan (centre) celebrates scoring a hat-trick. Image source, FIH/WorldSportpics



Jolyon Morgan's hat-trick helped Wales men beat Japan 6-4 to give them a chance of finishing fifth at the FIH Nations Cup in Malaysia.







Clinical Malaysia defeat South Africa in Playoff Bracket







South Africa were left ruing missed chances as Malaysia capitalized on key moments to seal a 4-2 victory in the 5–8 playoff bracket at the FIH Nations Cup 2025 in Kuala Lumpur on Friday morning.







Speedy Tigers going through 'slow motion' again



By Aftar Singh





National men’s hockey coach Sarjit Singh. - NSTP/HAIRUL ANUAR RAHIM



KUALA LUMPUR: National men's hockey coach Sarjit Singh surely can't expect a "well done" rating in his Key Performance Index (KPI) after Malaysia's dismal show in the ongoing Nations Cup at Bukit Jalil.







New Zealand Hockey Faces Uncertainty Over Pro League Participation



New Zealand's men's hockey team, known as the Black Sticks, may soon face a decision about their participation in next season's FIH Pro League — a choice that might no longer be entirely theirs to make.







U-21 Hockey: Bangladesh play out 2-2 draw against Oman







Bangladesh U-21 hockey team, now preparing for next year’s Junior Asia Cup in Dhaka, played out a 2-2 draw against touring Oman U-21 hockey team in their 2nd match of the Walton five-match practice series at the Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.







Passmore Announces New Zealand Series Squad







CHARLOTTE, N.C. – U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach David Passmore has named the 24-athlete squad that will compete in the Cathy Bessant International Series against No. 10 New Zealand. The series will feature two International Hockey Federation (FIH) sanctioned matches on Saturday, July 5 and Sunday, July 6, both starting at 10:00 a.m. ET.







FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup draw on 24 June







The draw of pools for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 will take place at the FIH Office in Lausanne, Switzerland, on 24 June (1pm CEST) in attendance of FIH President Tayyab Ikram. For the first-time ever, 24 teams – an increase of 8 teams compared to the last editions - will participate in this year’s edition of the Junior World Cup, where so many hockey stars were revealed.







Hockey India and TN government sign MoU, unveil official logo of FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2025



The 14th edition of the international hockey tournament will be held in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10 and will see the number of participating teams rise from 16 to 24.



Anish Pathiyil





Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayinidhi Stalin, announced that the State government has sanctioned Rs. 65 crore for the conduct of the tournament. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



Hockey India and the Government of Tamil Nadu on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and unveiled the official logo for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 to be held in the State.







Tamil Nadu to host FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025, logo revealed



The tournament is scheduled to take place from 28th November to 10th December 2025 in Chennai and Madurai.





FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 logo (Photo credit: Hockey India)



Hockey India today signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu to host the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025.







Sports Ministry to give hockey players a monthly allowance of Rs. 25000



Eighty players (40 men and 40 women) will benefit from the allowance which is given to athletes in the developmental group of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).





The men’s team has won two back-to-back bronze medals in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and the subsequent Paris Games last year. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar/The Hindu



The Sports Ministry, on Thursday, approved an out of pocket allowance of Rs 25,000 per month for those picked in the national camp of both men and women after repeated requests from Hockey India.







Wales and Ireland series’ Aspiring squads selection



The Scotland Aspiring squads are in action over the next two weekends as they build towards this summer’s European championship events.







Day 2 Results: 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025







Chennai, 19th June 2025: After the power packed first day of the 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025, it was Hockey Punjab and Hockey Haryana in the women’s category to register win in their respective games on Day-2 whereas Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Association of Odisha had a succesful outing in the men’s category.







Dennis Hay



Scottish Hockey is deeply saddened by the passing of Dennis Hay at the age of 84 at home in Edinburgh.



