Saturday 21 June 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



Antwerp, Belgium (GMT +2)



21 Jun 2025 10:30 IRL v ESP (RR)

21 Jun 2025 15:30 BEL v IND (RR)



22 Jun 2025 10:30 ESP v IRL (RR)

22 Jun 2025 15:30 BEL v IND (RR)



London, England (GMT +1)



21 Jun 2025 15:30 ENG v AUS (RR)



22 Jun 2025 14:30 ENG v AUS (RR)



Berlin, Germany (GMT+2)



21 Jun 2025 19:00 GER v ARG (RR)



22 Jun 2025 19:00 GER v ARG (RR)



Pool standings



Women



London, England (GMT +1)



21 Jun 2025 13:00 ENG v ESP (RR)



22 Jun 2025 12:00 ENG v ESP (RR)



Antwerp, Belgium (GMT +2)



21 Jun 2025 13:00 BEL v IND (RR)



22 Jun 2025 13:00 BEL v IND (RR)



Berlin, Germany (GMT +2)



21 Jun 2025 14:00 ARG v CHN (RR)

21 Jun 2025 16:30 GER v AUS (RR)



22 Jun 2025 14:00 GER v AUS (RR)

22 Jun 2025 16:30 CHN v ARG (RR)



Pool standings

Winless Indian men’s and women’s teams seek positive results after string of losses



After a good outing in the home leg earlier this year, the Indian men entered the European leg with high hopes, but had a horrendous outing instead.





FILE PHOTO: India’s senior players have committed elementary mistakes when put under pressure. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU



Their dream of booking a direct ticket to next year’s World Cup crushed after six consecutive losses in the European leg of Pro league, India is now hoping to conclude its campaign on a positive note with wins in its last two matches against Belgium.







FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup Malaysia 2024-25

Kuala Lumpur



All times GMT +8



20 Jun 2025 13:30 WAL v JPN (5th-8th) 6 - 4

20 Jun 2025 16:00 MAS v RSA (5th-8th) 4 - 2

20 Jun 2025 18:30 FRA v PAK (Semi-Final) 3 - 3 (SO 2 - 3)

20 Jun 2025 21:00 NZL v KOR (Semi-Final) 2 - 2 (SO 4 - 3)



21 Jun 2025 113:30 JPN v RSA (7th-8th) 2 - 1

21 Jun 2025 16:00 WAL v MAS (5th-6th) 2 - 1

21 Jun 2025 18:30 FRA v KOR (3rd-4th)

21 Jun 2025 21:00 PAK v NZL (Final)



Pool standings

Shootout Drama and Shifting Momentum as Pakistan Clinch Final Against New Zealand on Day 4 of the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup Malaysia 2025







The first day of a new stage of the Nations Cup did not disappoint as the ranking games added an extra element of risk and reward for each team. Dramatic finishes, huge celebrations and impressive goalscoring sent the tournament into tomorrow’s final games on an exciting high. Wales and Japan opened the day’s play in the 5th-8th place play-offs and, not for the first time in the competition, Wales took a strong lead. Unlike the previous games, however, they held onto their advantage to pick up their first win of the tournament and progress to the 5th/6th place play-off. Japan will head into the 7th/8th place play-off to face South Africa, both sides hoping that first win will help them avoid a last-placed finish. Hosts Malaysia bounced back from Wednesday’s disappointment to beat South Africa 4-2 in a convincing performance that puts them into a final game against Wales to battle for 5th place.







Speedy Tigers tame South Africa to book a date with Wales



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia’s Fitri Saari (centre) celebrate scoring against South Africa in the Nations Cup at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Friday. PIC BY AHMAD UKASYAH



KUALA LUMPUR: The national team held off a spirited South African side to record a 4-2 win in a Nations Cup classification match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Friday.







Clinical Malaysia defeat South Africa in Playoff Bracket







South Africa were left ruing missed chances as Malaysia capitalized on key moments to seal a 4-2 victory in the 5–8 playoff bracket at the FIH Nations Cup 2025 in Kuala Lumpur on Friday morning.







Muneeb leads Pakistan to FIH Nations Cup final against New Zealand



LAHORE - Pakistan edged out France 3-2 in a penalty shootout in a dramatic and high-octane semifinal after a thrilling 3-3 draw in regulation time to book their place in the final of the FIH Nations Cup 2025 at the National Hockey Stadium, Kuala Lumpuron Friday.







Semi Final v Korea - Men's Nations Cup 2025







The Vantage Black Sticks men are heading to the FIH Nations Cup Grand Final after a nail-biting semi-final win over Korea, sealed in a dramatic shootout.







South Africa taste disappointing defeat against Japan







It was disappointment for the South Africans as despite more possession and large amounts of control it was Japan who emerged victorious 2-1 after trailing 1-0 at half time.







PSB to probe PHF over Hockey team's unpaid daily allowances



DG PSB Pirzada says PHF has ample funds and thus is accountable



By Sohail Imran





Pakistan's Rana Waheed Ashraf reacts during their FIH Nations Cup semi-final against France at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 20, 2025. — FIH



LAHORE: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Yasir Pirzada on Friday, announced that the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will be questioned about the national men’s Hockey team’s unpaid daily allowances.







FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup 2 Poland 2024-25

Walcz



All times GMT+2



21 Jun 2025 was a rest day



21 Jun 2025 12:00 RSA v CZE (5th-8th)

21 Jun 2025 14:15 ITA v MAS (5th-8th)

21 Jun 2025 16:30 URU v WAL (Semi-Final)

21 Jun 2025 18:45 FRA v POL (Semi-Final)



Final Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Wales to face Uruguay in Nations Cup 2 semi-final





Wales finished second in their pool after the loss to France. Image source, FIH/WorldSportPics



Wales women will face Uruguay in the inaugural FIH Women's Nations Cup 2 semi-finals and can finish no lower than fourth in Poland.







Day 3 Results: 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025







Chennai: On Day-3 of the Hockey India Masters Cup 2025, Hockey Karnataka and Hockey Himachal had an eventful day in the women’s category. Also, Hockey Andhra Pradesh and Hockey Association of Odisha succesfully registered win in their respective matches in the men’s category.







Hockey players, reliant on PSUs and performance bonuses for a living, to get monthly allowance from government



National campers will get Rs 25,000 each; total of 80 players to benefit from the decision.



by Pritish Raj





India Hockey TeamA total of 80 players (40 men and 40 women) will be part of the scheme. Hockey India will be sending the players names to Sports Ministry. The allowance would cost the government Rs 20 lakh per month. (X/Hockey India)



The Sports Ministry has approved an out of pocket allowance of Rs 25,000 per month for hockey players who are picked in the national camp of both men’s and women’s team. The decision was taken after repeated requests from the governing body, Hockey India, in the monthly meeting of Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Thursday.







Debutants Kisumu Queens, Lakers hunt maximum points in Nairobi



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Lakers Hockey Club players in a past action. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]



Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Women’s Premier League debutants Kisumu Queens will be looking to extend their good run this weekend when they clash with Sliders Hockey Club and Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) at Impala Club.







Selflessness, Courage, and Grit Propel Spiders on Path to Top of A-10







After just one regular season and two spring seasons with Martu Loncarica at the helm of the University of Richmond field hockey program, the squad has already made fast strides forward.







Celebrating 100 years of hockey



Sophie Thompson





The clubhouse at Munies being built in 1958. Still standing despite three expansions, it's always been the heart and soul of the club. Image: Supplied



Durban's Municipal Hockey Club, fondly referred to as Munies, turns 100 on July 5, making it the oldest hockey club in KZN and one of the oldest in South Africa.







Hoci Cymru President Martyn Gallivan steps down







We would like to thank Martyn Gallivan for his service as he steps down from the role of Hoci Cymru President after five years.







Tony Nunn, hockey player who became Britain’s oldest Olympic medallist





Tony Nunn receives his GB honours cap at the Hockey Museum in Woking in 2022



Tony Nunn, who has died aged 97, was Britain’s oldest living Olympic medallist; he played in all three hockey matches at the 1952 Olympic Games, when GB won the bronze medal in Helsinki.



