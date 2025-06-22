Sunday 22 June 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



Antwerp, Belgium (GMT +2)



21 Jun 2025 10:30 IRL v ESP (RR) 2 - 4

21 Jun 2025 15:30 BEL v IND (RR) 6 - 3



22 Jun 2025 10:30 ESP v IRL (RR) 9 - 1

22 Jun 2025 15:30 BEL v IND (RR)



London, England (GMT +1)



21 Jun 2025 15:30 ENG v AUS (RR) 3 - 4



22 Jun 2025 14:30 ENG v AUS (RR)



Berlin, Germany (GMT+2)



21 Jun 2025 19:00 GER v ARG (RR) 2 - 3



22 Jun 2025 19:00 GER v ARG (RR)



Pool standings



Women



London, England (GMT +1)



21 Jun 2025 13:00 ENG v ESP (RR) 0 - 1



22 Jun 2025 12:00 ENG v ESP (RR)



Antwerp, Belgium (GMT +2)



21 Jun 2025 13:00 BEL v IND (RR) 5 - 1



22 Jun 2025 13:00 BEL v IND (RR)



Berlin, Germany (GMT +2)



21 Jun 2025 14:00 ARG v CHN (RR) 3 - 1

21 Jun 2025 16:30 GER v AUS (RR) 4 - 0



22 Jun 2025 14:00 GER v AUS (RR)

22 Jun 2025 16:30 CHN v ARG (RR)



Pool standings

Argentina women secure World Cup spot while Kookaburras stage crucial comeback in title race







Argentina’s women made sure of their place at next year’s FIH Hockey World Cup with a 3-1 victory over China as FIH Hockey Pro League action resumed in Antwerp, London and Berlin on Saturday.







India lose 1–5 to clinical Belgium at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Women)



Deepika (6’) gave India an early lead in a challenging encounter







Antwerp: The India Women’s Hockey Team went down 1–5 against Belgium at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Women) on Saturday in Antwerp. In a thrilling contest that saw 17 penalty corners for Belgium, Deepika (6’) gave India the lead before goals from Hélène Brasseur (37’, 55’), Lucie Breyne (41’), Ambre Ballenghien (54’), and Charlotte Englebert (58’) sealed victory for the hosts. Notably all five of Belgium’s goals arose from penalty corners.







Indian women’s team still without win in European leg, stumbles against Belgium in FIH Pro League



It was the team’s fifth consecutive defeat at the European leg of the tournament, having lost two matches each to Australia and Argentina in London.





It was India’s fifth consecutive defeat at the European leg of the tournament, having lost two matches each to Australia and Argentina. | Photo Credit: AP



The Indian women’s hockey team went down 1–5 against host Belgium at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 in Antwerp on Saturday.







Deepika scores again but India’s relegation woes deepen after 5-1 thrashing by Belgium



The result has seen India drop to the 8th spot on the table with 10 point from their 13 matches, above only England who also lost on the day against Spain.





The 5-1 loss vs Belgium has seen India drop to the 8th spot on the FIH Pro League table with 10 point from their 13 matches. (Credit: Hockey India)The 5-1 loss vs Belgium has seen India drop to the 8th spot on the FIH Pro League table with 10 point from their 13 matches. (Credit: Hockey India)



It is getting tougher for the Indian women’s hockey team in their quest to avoid relegation from the FIH Pro League as they were blown away by a second-half set-piece masterclass by Belgium on Saturday in Antwerp. In a battle of the last two teams who finished fourth at the Olympic Games, the current gulf in class became evident as the match went on as India, despite holding a 1-0 lead at half time, had no answers to the relentless pressure from Belgium after the restart, conceding a plethora of penalty corners.







Hockeyroos set sights on Season Finale after heavy defeat in Berlin







The Hockeyroos are determined to end their FIH Pro League season on a high tomorrow night, after suffering a tough 0-4 defeat to Germany in their penultimate match in Berlin.







Late goals sink Ireland in penultimate FIH Pro League match against Spain



IRELAND 2 – 4 SPAIN







Antwerp: Two late goals in the final quarter for Spain were the difference in Ireland’s second-last match of the FIH Pro League against Spain today. Ireland led on two occasions, with Johnny McKee opening the scoring after just three minutes, and Lee Cole restoring Ireland’s lead from the spot in the second quarter. A trio of goals in the final quarter, a brace from Nicolas Alvarez and a penalty corner from Pepe Cunill saw Spain secure the win with a late comeback.







Late goals sink India in 3–6 defeat to Belgium



Dilpreet Singh (36’), Mandeep Singh (38’) and Amit Rohidas (56’) were on target for India







Antwerp: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team were defeated 3–6 by Belgium at the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League 2024–25 (Men) in Antwerp on Saturday. Goals from Dilpreet Singh (36’) and Mandeep Singh (38’) helped India come back from a two-goal deficit, while a late third goal from Amit Rohidas (56’) kept India in the contest. Meanwhile, a brace from Arthur Van Doren (1’, 54’) and goals from Alexander Hendrickx (28’), Roman Duvekot (49’), Thibeau Stockbroekx (53’) and Tom Boon (59’) scripted the triumph for Belgium.







Sudden downslide for Indian hockey



K. ARUMUGAM







Its an unforgettable, if not worst, day for Indian hockey fans. The FIH Proleague host Belgium handed out one its recent heaviest defeats. A couple of hours after women went down 1-5, our men dug into chrysalis of darkness with a 3-6 humiliation. Interestingly, India was not looking as bad as it turned out to be ultimately, was seen valiantly fighting. Women led 1-0 from 5th to 36th minute, till hell broke out early in the third quarter. Men also shown enough grit, coming back to level 2-2 from 0-2. What went wrong then, especially in the last quarters where both Indian teams turned out to be sitting ducks.







New low in hockey: Indian men lose seven games in a row in Pro League, record longest-ever losing streak



Belgium put six goals past Fulton’s men to inflict seventh Indian defeat on the trot at FIH Pro League



by Mihir Vasavda





India lost to Belgium 6-3 for their seventh consecutive loss in FIH Pro League. (Credit: Hockey India)India lost to Belgium 6-3 for their seventh consecutive loss in FIH Pro League. (Credit: Hockey India)



“We are here to win, not to f***ing lose.”







India lose 3–6 to Belgium despite spirited fightback in FIH Pro League clash



India went down 3–6 to Belgium in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024–25 clash in Antwerp. Despite goals from Dilpreet, Mandeep, and Rohidas, Belgium dominated with a clinical display led by Arthur Van Doren and Tom Boon.





The Indian men's team lost 3-6 to Belgium in FIH Pro League. Image: Hockey India



The Indian Men’s Hockey Team were defeated 3–6 by Belgium at the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League 2024–25 (Men) in Antwerp on Saturday. Goals from Dilpreet Singh (36’) and Mandeep Singh (38’) helped India come back from a two-goal deficit, while a late third goal from Amit Rohidas (56’) kept India in the contest. Meanwhile, a brace from Arthur Van Doren (1’, 54’) and goals from Alexander Hendrickx (28’), Roman Duvekot (49’), Thibeau Stockbroekx (53’) and Tom Boon (59’) scripted the triumph for Belgium.







Indian men lose 7th match in a row, go down 3-6 to Belgium



A brace from Arthur Van Doren and goals from Alexander Hendrickx, Roman Duvekot, Thibeau Stockbroekx and Tom Boon scripted the triumph for Belgium.





Indian men’s hockey team’s winless run in the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 continued on Saturday as it went down to Belgium in Antwerp. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



Indian men’s hockey team’s dismal run in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024–5 continued as it fell to a 3-6 defeat against Belgium in Antwerp on Saturday.







Blake Govers' hattrick keeps Kookaburras' title defence alive







A sensational second-half hattrick from Blake Govers has kept the Kookaburras’ FIH Pro League title defence alive, as Australia clawed their way back from a two-goal deficit to stun England 4-3 in front of a packed London crowd.







FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup Malaysia 2024-25

Kuala Lumpur



All times GMT +8



21 Jun 2025 113:30 JPN v RSA (7th-8th) 2 - 1

21 Jun 2025 16:00 WAL v MAS (5th-6th) 2 - 1

21 Jun 2025 18:30 FRA v KOR (3rd-4th) 3 - 3 (SO 3 - 2)

21 Jun 2025 21:00 PAK v NZL (Final) 2 - 6



Pool standings

New Zealand romp to FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup title as France clinch bronze







Five first-half goals proved decisive for New Zealand to overwhelm Pakistan in the final of the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday. The dominant Black Sticks added one more goal in the second half to secure a 6-2 victory, and with that, their second consecutive title and the opportunity to step up to the top-tier FIH Hockey Pro League.







South Africa taste disappointing defeat against Japan







It was disappointment for the South Africans as despite more possession and large amounts of control it was Japan who emerged victorious 2-1 after trailing 1-0 at half time.







Wales claim fifth after edging hosts Malaysia





Wales fought back from behind to beat hosts Malaysia in the FIH Nations Cup. Image source, FIH/WorldSportPics



Wales men came from a goal down to beat hosts Malaysia 2-1 in their final game of the FIH Nations Cup to finish fifth.







Speedy Tigers bitten by underdogs Wales



By Aftar Singh





The national men’s hockey team lost to Wales in the Nations Cup at Bukit Jalil today. - NSTP/ASWADI ALIAS



KUALA LUMPUR: This is really embarrassing. The national men's hockey team lost to Wales in the Nations Cup at Bukit Jalil today.







'Nations Cup failure a wake-up call for Speedy Tigers', says Olympian



By Aftar Singh





National goalkeeper Rafaizul Saini in action against Wales during Saturday’s Nations Cup match at National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil. PIC BY ASWADI ALIAS



KUALA LUMPUR: The national men's hockey team once again failed to impress — this time at the Nations Cup — as the Speedy Tigers must now fix glaring flaws ahead of a series of major assignments.







Back-to-back Champions - Men's Nations Cup 2025







What a match. New Zealand took on Pakistan in the grand final of the FIH Men’s Nations Cup, and the atmosphere was electric. The stadium was packed, and it felt like half of it was filled with passionate Pakistan supporters, drums, chants, music... definitely a home advantage for them.







New Zealand pummel Pakistan in Nations Cup final



New Zealand hammered Pakistan 6-2 to retain the Nations Cup title at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Saturday. BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: New Zealand hammered Pakistan 6-2 to retain the Nations Cup title at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Saturday.







New Zealand crush spirited Pakistan to win FIH Nations Cup



New Zealand's Nic Woods hits the ball during their FIH Nations Cup match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH



Black Sticks triumph over Pakistan in FIH Nations Cup final in Kuala Lumpur





The Black Sticks men’s team celebrate beating Pakistan 6-2 in the final at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.WORLD SPORT PICS JASOON KOONG / PHOTOSPORT



The Black Sticks men’ team retained the FIH Nations Cup title by defeating Pakistan 6-2 in the final at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.







New Zealand men claim FIH Hockey Nations Cup after trouncing Pakistan





New Zealand were in scoring mood PIC: Worldsportpics



New Zealand won back-to-back Nations Cup titles and with it the chance to be promoted back to the Pro League.







Black Sticks crush Pakistan in FIH Nations Cup final



New Zealand delivered a dominant performance in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Saturday, defeating Pakistan 6–2 to claim their second consecutive Men's Nations Cup title and secure another shot at promotion to the sport's top tier, the FIH Hockey Pro League.







New Zealand retain FIH Hockey Nations Cup with 6-2 win over Pakistan





New Zealand beat Pakistan 6-2 in the final of the FIH Nations Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Saturday to retain their title.







New Zealand overpower Pakistan 6-2 to lift FIH Nations Cup title



Scott Cosslett’s double strike inspired New Zealand to a commanding 6-2 win over Pakistan in the final of the FIH Nations Cup 2024, played at the National Hockey Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, on Sunday. The emphatic win not only handed the Black Sticks the trophy but also secured their promotion to the elite FIH Pro League.







Dominant New Zealand down Pakistan to clinch FIH Nations Hockey Cup







LAHORE - New Zealand produced a dominant display to over­power Pakistan 6-2 in the final of the FIH Nations Cup 2024, played at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore on Sunday. Led by Scott Cosslett’s brace, the Black Sticks not only lifted the prestigious title but also secured promo­tion to the FIH Pro League, dashing Pakistan’s hopes of a return to the sport’s top tier. According to in­formation made available here, the final began with intensity as New Zealand attacked early and found the back of the net twice, only to have both goals disallowed. Their persis­tence, however, paid off in the sixth minute when Scott Cosslett success­fully converted a penalty corner to open the scor­ing. Just before the end of the first quarter, Sam Hiha added a second with a sharp field goal, setting the tone for what would be a dominant performance.







Pakistan fall short in their quest for promotion to the FIH Pro League; thrashed by New Zealand in Nations Cup final



Pakistan men's hockey team failed to qualify for FIH Pro League after losing to New Zealand in the finals of Nations Cup.





Pakistan men’s hockey team’s dream of playing in the FIH Pro League once again fell short. After losing the semifinals in the last edition, they came up short in the final this year. Five first-half goals proved decisive for New Zealand to overwhelm Pakistan in the final in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday. The dominant Black Sticks added one more goal in the second half to secure a 6-2 victory, and with that, their second consecutive title and the opportunity to step up to the top-tier, Pro League.







Pak hockey in severe crisis yet again



Rs 1b annually required for hockey to prosper: Mujahid



MIAN ASGHAR SALEEMI







Pakistan hockey has once again plunged into a severe financial crisis. The national hockey team, which participated in the final of the FIH Nations Cup scheduled in Malaysia, has been struggling for daily expenses for several days. The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) was supposed to pay each player Rs. 30,000 per day for ten days, but so far, no player has received this compensation.







FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup 2 Poland 2024-25

Walcz



All times GMT+2



21 Jun 2025 12:00 RSA v CZE (5th-8th) 0 - 1

21 Jun 2025 14:15 ITA v MAS (5th-8th) 5 - 0

21 Jun 2025 16:30 URU v WAL (Semi-Final) 2 - 1

21 Jun 2025 18:45 FRA v POL (Semi-Final) 4 - 1



22 Jun 2025 12:00 RSA v MAS (7th-8th) 1 - 1 (SO 3 - 4)

22 Jun 2025 14:15 CZE v ITA (5th-6th)

22 Jun 2025 16:30 WAL v POL (3rd-4th)

22 Jun 2025 18:45 URU v FRA (Final)



Final Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







FIH Nations Cup 2 – France and Uruguay Set the Stage as Nations Cup 2 Heats Up







With final ambitions on the line and pride at stake, semi-final day of the FIH Nations Cup 2 delivered high-stakes drama across all four matches. Uruguay and France emerged as the two title contenders with impressive semi-final victories, while Italy dazzled in a dominant display, and Czechia stunned South Africa in a gritty defensive triumph. As the tournament heads into its final day, the battles for silverware, standings, and satisfaction are all still very much alive.







South Africa edged by Czechia in 5–8 Place Playoff







South Africa’s pursuit of a stronger finish at the inaugural FIH Nations Cup 2 was dealt a blow on Saturday morning as they went down 1-0 to Czechia in the 5–8th place playoff in Walcz. It was a match marked by frustration for the South Africans, who dominated the second half but were left to rue missed opportunities and the brilliance of Czech goalkeeper Anna Linkova.







Malaysia's women's hockey team thrashed by Italy



By Aftar Singh





PIC CREDIT TO FB/HOKITA



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia women's hockey team suffered a 5-0 drubbing by Italy in a fifth to eighth classification match at the Nations Cup Two in Walcz, Poland on Saturday,







Wales eye Nations Cup 2 third after Uruguay defeat





Wales' Betsan Thomas in action against Uruguay in Poland. Image source, FIH/Worldsportpics



Wales' hopes of reaching the inaugural FIH Women's Nations Cup 2 final were dashed by Uruguay in Walcz, Poland.







The Young Ball Patrol Behind FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2







At the FIH Nations Cup 2 in Wałcz, while top athletes competed on the field, a dedicated group of young Polish volunteers stood proudly on the sidelines — the Ball Patrol team.







Amelia’s Olympic Dream: FIH President Interviews a Future Star







At the FIH Nations Cup 2 in Wałcz, Poland, we met someone who reminded us why we do what we do — Amelia Langer, a passionate young hockey player with a big dream: to represent Poland at the Olympic Games.







Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team Begin 4 Nations Tournament with 1-7 Loss to Hosts Germany



Sourabh Anand Kushwaha scored a lone goal for the Indian colts



Berlin: The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team endured a tough start to their campaign at the 4 Nations Tournament in Berlin, suffering a 1-7 defeat against a dominant German side in their opening match.







Day 4 Results: 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025







Chennai, 21st June 2025: Day 4 of the 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 saw some exciting matches as Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Punjab in the women’s category secured another victory in the tournament. In the men’s category, Hockey Chandigarh and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu had an eventful day after registering win in their respective matches.



