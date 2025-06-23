Monday 23 June 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



Antwerp, Belgium (GMT +2)



21 Jun 2025 10:30 IRL v ESP (RR) 2 - 4

21 Jun 2025 15:30 BEL v IND (RR) 6 - 3



22 Jun 2025 10:30 ESP v IRL (RR) 9 - 1

22 Jun 2025 15:30 BEL v IND (RR) 3 - 4



London, England (GMT +1)



21 Jun 2025 15:30 ENG v AUS (RR) 3 - 4



22 Jun 2025 14:30 ENG v AUS (RR) 2 - 1



Berlin, Germany (GMT+2)



21 Jun 2025 19:00 GER v ARG (RR) 2 - 3



22 Jun 2025 19:00 GER v ARG (RR) 4 - 3



Pool standings



Women



London, England (GMT +1)



21 Jun 2025 13:00 ENG v ESP (RR) 0 - 1



22 Jun 2025 12:00 ENG v ESP (RR) 4 - 1



Antwerp, Belgium (GMT +2)



21 Jun 2025 13:00 BEL v IND (RR) 5 - 1



22 Jun 2025 13:00 BEL v IND (RR) 2 - 0



Berlin, Germany (GMT +2)



21 Jun 2025 14:00 ARG v CHN (RR) 3 - 1

21 Jun 2025 16:30 GER v AUS (RR) 4 - 0



22 Jun 2025 14:00 GER v AUS (RR) 3 - 4

22 Jun 2025 16:30 CHN v ARG (RR) 2 - 1



Pool standings

Netherlands men complete Dutch double after Australia go down to England







They may not have been in action on Sunday, but the Netherlands’ men’s side could begin their celebrations, having secured this season’s FIH Hockey Pro League title after England’s victory over Australia meant the defending champions could no longer catch the Dutch at the top of the table.







Fighting Indian Women's Hockey Team lose 0-2 to hosts Belgium



Belgium remain third in the pool standings while India slip to 9th place with two matches left in their campaign this season







Antwerp: Goals by Ambre Ballenghien (40') and Lien Hillewaert (43') saw Belgium register a 2-0 win against Indian Women's Hockey Team on Sunday in Antwerp. This win ensured Belgium remained in the third place only behind Netherlands and Argentina who are in the first and second position respectively.







Indian women’s team at risk of being relegated after another loss to Belgium



India, currently placed last with 10 points in 14 games, will desperately look for back-to-back wins against China on June 28-29 to avoid relegation.





Belgium players (red jerseys) celebrate after beating India 2-0 in their FIH Pro League match in Antwerp on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



Indian women’s hockey team is at the risk of being relegated from the FIH Pro League after slipping to the bottom of the standings following a 0-2 loss to Belgium in Antwerp on Sunday.







England women show desire after Maddie Axford double



By Rod Gilmour





Maddie Axford scored a brace for England PIC: England Hockey



Lee Valley — Relief was etched across players’ faces on Sunday as England women climbed off the foot of the FIH Pro League standings and left a scrap next weekend with India and Germany to avoid relegation for the first time.







Hockeyroos beat Germany in thrilling finale ahead of crucial World Cup Qualifiers







With qualification for the 2026 FIH World Cup looming at the Oceania Cup in September, the Hockeyroos have produced a thrilling 4-3 come-from-behind win over Germany to end their FIH Pro League season on a high.







Reid achieves lifelong hockey dream on the world stage



BY Mitchell Craig





Tweed hockey product Jesse Reid made her national debut with the Hockeyroos in Europe. Photo: SUPPLIED.



TWEED hockey talent Jesse Reid has achieved her dream of representing Australia, making her Hockeyroos debut on tour in Europe.







Not Ireland’s day as Spain rampant in final FIH Pro League game of 2024/25 season.



Spain 9 – 1 Ireland







Antwerp: Ireland went into their last game of the 2024/25 Pro League season looking for a second win, but Spain had their own plans. A masterclass performance saw Spain score 8 goals in the first half as they continue their pursuit of a fourth-place finish in the FIH Pro League, which would provide them with automatic qualification for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup. A late consolation goal for Ireland’s Ben Nelson put a shine on an otherwise tough final outing in the FIH Pro League.







Indian Men's Hockey Team end Pro League campaign with a spirited 4-3 win against Belgium



It was a special outing for Dilpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh who completed 100 International Caps







Antwerp: Indian Men's Hockey Team showed character as they snatched a heart-winning 4-3 win against hosts Belgium to end their campaign at the FIH Hockey Pro League (Men) 2024-25 here in Antwerp on Sunday. It was goals by Sukhjeet Singh (21', 35'), Amit Rohidas (36') and Harmanpreet Singh (59') that ensured India's win, and ended their outing in the eight place, 14 points ahead of Ireland. For Belgium, Arthur de Sloover (8'), Thibeau Stockbroekx (34') and Hugo Labouchere (41') scored.







Indian men end seven-match losing streak, finish FIH Pro League season with win over Belgium



It was a memorable outing for Sukhjeet and Dilpreet Singh who completed their 100 international caps.





It was goals by Sukhjeet Singh (21’, 35’), Amit Rohidas (36’) and Harmanpreet Singh (59’) that ensured India’s win. As of now, it sits seventh, 14 points ahead of Ireland, and above eighth-placed Germany which has five games in hand. For Belgium, Arthur de Sloover (8’), Thibeau Stockbroekx (34’) and Hugo Labouchere (41’) scored. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Indian men’s hockey team ended a seven-match losing streak in the FIH Pro League with a 4-3 win over Belgium to finish the 2024-25 season with a victory.







Kookaburras title defence denied by England who break an 11-year hoodoo







The Kookaburras' FIH Pro League title defence has come to a heartbreaking end in London, as England claimed their first win over Australia in more than a decade with a hard-fought 2-1 victory, ending the Aussies' unbeaten European run.







England men end 11-year hoodoo with Australia win



By Rod Gilmour





Jack Waller is engulfed by team-mates PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS Will Palmer



Lee Valley — This was new territory for Jack Waller in an age-old, increasingly frenetic tussle which ended with a thrilling 2-1 win for England and scuppering Australia’s Pro League title hopes.







England end Pro League home leg with two wins



Alex Fletcher





Liam Sandford takes a shot. Image source, Getty Images



England's men's and women's hockey teams secured victory on the final day of the London leg of the Pro League.







Hockey India Congratulates Lalit Kumar Upadhyay on a Stellar Career Marked by Olympic Glory and Unwavering Passion



The veteran forward played 183 matches for India at the senior level, scoring 67 goals







New Delhi: Hockey India on Monday extended heartfelt congratulations to veteran forward Lalit Kumar Upadhyay as he announced his retirement from international hockey, bringing the curtains down on a remarkable career that spanned over a decade—from 2014 to 2025.







FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup 2 Poland 2024-25

Walcz



All times GMT+2



22 Jun 2025 12:00 RSA v MAS (7th-8th) 1 - 1 (SO 3 - 4)

22 Jun 2025 14:15 CZE v ITA (5th-6th) 3 - 3 (SO 2 - 1)

22 Jun 2025 16:30 WAL v POL (3rd-4th) 1 - 0

22 Jun 2025 18:45 URU v FRA (Final) 3 - 3 (SO 1 - 3)



Final Pool standings



FIH Nations Cup 2 – France Triumph in a Finale for the Ages







The final day of the FIH Nations Cup 2 delivered everything fans could have hoped for – drama, skill, heartbreak, and celebration. From a pulsating final where France edged Uruguay in a shootout classic, to Wales securing bronze with a gritty win over Poland, the tournament wrapped up in unforgettable style. Czechia staged a remarkable comeback to claim fifth, while Malaysia edged South Africa in another tense shootout to round off an action-packed day in Walcz.







Wales beat hosts Poland for third in Nations Cup 2





Beth Bingham (centre) addresses the Wales players. Image source, FIH_WorldSportPics



Wales secured bronze with a 1-0 win against host Poland in the inaugural FIH Women's Nations Cup 2 semi-final in Walcz.







Disappointing Conclusion as SA Women Fall to Malaysia in Shootout







The FIH Nations Cup 2 came to a close in disappointing fashion for the South African Women, who were edged by Malaysia in a shootout after a 1-1 draw in the 7th-place playoff. Having beaten the same opponents earlier in the tournament, the result was a bitter pill to swallow for the African champions.







Speedy Tigresses avoid last place at Nations Cup 2



By Aftar Singh





PIC FROM FIH



KUALA LUMPUR: National women's hockey coach Nasihin Nubli admitted he was relieved after the Speedy Tigresses avoided the wooden spoon at the Women's Nations Cup 2 in Poland on Sunday.







Pakistan hockey captain shares heartfelt message after Nations Cup final loss







KUALA LUMPUR: Pakistan hockey captain Ammad Butt delivered an emotional message following his team’s 6-2 defeat to New Zealand in the final of the FIH Nations Cup 2024, held at the National Hockey Stadium on Saturday.







Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team enjoy dominant 3-1 win over Australia in 4 Nations Tournament



Shardanand Tiwari, Sourabh Anand Khushwaha and Amir Ali scored in the crucial win for India







Berlin: The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team enjoyed a dominant 3-1 win over Australia in their second match in the 4 Nations Tournament at the TC 1899 Blau Weiss stadium in Berlin. Shardanand Tiwari (15'), Sourabh Anand Khushwaha (36') and Amir Ali (43') scored goals for India while Oliver Will (55') scored the lone goal for Australia.







Ajay Bansal named Bangladesh hockey advisory coach





Ajay Bansal



Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) appointed Ajay Kumar Bansal of India as the advisory coach for under-21 women team.







Day 5 Results: 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025







Chennai: The competition is getting harder and even more exciting as we move ahead in the 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025. On Day 5 of the inaugural edition, Hockey Karnataka and Kerala Hockey won their respective matches in the women’s category. On the other hand in the men’s category, Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Haryana also didn’t let any stone unturned to have a successful outing here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.







FIH joins IOC’s Olympic Day “Let's Move?” campaign







Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Olympic Committee (IOC), in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), is launching the next iteration of its ongoing initiative aimed at inspiring and supporting people to move more. “Let’s Move?” shines a light on the benefits of playing sport and working out together, celebrating all the inspiration, connection and enjoyment this brings, and is the theme of this year’s Olympic Day, scheduled every year on 23 June.



