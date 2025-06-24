Tuesday 24 June 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League

Berlin



All times GMT +2



Men



24 Jun 2025 19:30 GER v AUS (RR)

25 Jun 2025 19:30 GER v AUS (RR)



Pool standings



Women



24 Jun 2025 17:00 GER v CHN (RR)

25 Jun 2025 17:00 GER v CHN (RR)



Pool standings

Ray of hope for Pakistan to get into Pro League



By Abdul Mohi Shah



ISLAMABAD: A glimmer of hope has emerged for Pakistan’s return to elite-level hockey, as the prospects of featuring in the upcoming season of the prestigious FIH Pro League remain alive, despite the heartbreak of losing the Nations Cup final to New Zealand.







Hockey captain Ammad proud of Pakistan’s performance at Nations Cup







LAHORE: Pakistan hockey captain Ammad Butt has called the silver medal in the FIH Nations Cup — following a 6–2 loss to New Zealand in the June 21 final in Kuala Lumpur — a promising step forward for national hockey.







Ammad Butt declines PSB's luncheon invitation; here's why



Ammad stated that the travel amount given by the PSB would barely cover the toll expenses





An undated picture of Pakistan Hockey team captain Ammad Butt. - Facebook/AmmadButt



LAHORE: Pakistan hockey team captain Ammad Shakeel Butt has declined an invitation to a luncheon hosted by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), citing inadequate travel expenses.







France wins FIH Nations Cup 2 after thrilling final



By Daniel Soriano



'Les Bleues', showing composure and fortitude at decisive moments, were crowned champions of the first edition of the hockey tournament in Poland, following an unforgettable match against Uruguay that was decided on penalties as spectators witnessed a collision of talent and perseverance.







Wales’ Men and Women Exceed Expectations at FIH Nations Cup







Wales’ senior men’s and women’s hockey teams have delivered strong performances in their respective FIH Nations Cup competitions, surpassing their pre-tournament seedings and showcasing resilience and skill throughout the competition.







FIH Nations Cup campaigns end in disappointment for SA hockey teams



Rowan Callaghan





Veteran Quanita Bobbs was on target for the SA national women's hockey team in the shoot-against hosts Malaysia at the FIH Nations Cup 2. Image: FIH/World Sport Pics



FIH Nations Cup campaigns ended in disappointment for the national hockey teams at the weekend, with the men relegated from the Nations Cup and the women losing the seventh-place Nations Cup 2 play-off against hosts Malaysia.







Doubts loom over Junior Hockey World Cup in India as draw postponed again



The Junior Hockey World Cup is scheduled to be held in India from November 28



By Faizan Lakhani





Facebook/@asianhockeyfederation



KARACHI: The announcement of the draw for this year’s Junior Hockey World Cup, scheduled to be held in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, has once again been postponed, raising doubts about the smooth staging of the mega event.







LX Hockey to host International Grand Masters Festival





Nottingham Hockey Centre, home of Beeston HC



LX Hockey will host the 2025 International Grand Masters Hockey Festival to be held in Nottingham between June 29 and July 5.







Day 6 Results: 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025







Chennai, 23rd June 2025: The action at the inaugural Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 intensified on Day 6 as the women’s category concluded its pool stage matches, while the men’s category witnessed its first set of Quarter-Final clashes at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium here.







HC Wien set for EHL return after 10 years







HC Wien will play in the EHL for the second time after they won the Austrian title over the weekend with a 3-2 final win over SV Arminen.







Swiss champs Olten earn first ever ticket to EHL







HC Olten have an EHL Men’s debut to look forward to as they emerged as the Swiss champions over the weekend, getting the better of Rotweiss Wettingen and Luzerner SC.







USIU-A's Mashujaa stretch lead to four points



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Parklands sports club's William Kirwa (left) and Alex Kiigaro of Western Jaguars during Kenya Hockey Premier League at Parklands Sports Club. June 8, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]



United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Mashujaa ended the first leg matches on a high to maintain the top spot on the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Men’s Premier League table.







Selections Announced for 2025 Senior Nexus Championship







VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce the athletes that have been selected to compete in the 2025 Senior Nexus Championship (NXC), presented by Osaka Hockey, which will be held at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Va. from July 18 to 20.







Hockey India celebrates 77th Olympic Day with member units across the country



Various activities organised across India to showcase the country’s ingenuity in promoting sports and Olympic values







New Delhi: Hockey India and its member units celebrated the 77th Olympic Day by hosting various sporting events and activities across the country. The events included friendly tournaments, exhibition matches, fitness and training sessions, poster-making and quiz competitions, as well as plantation drives to promote the Olympic values of sportsmanship and camaraderie.



