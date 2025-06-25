Wednesday 25 June 2025

Men



24 Jun 2025 19:30 GER v AUS (RR) 3 - 2

25 Jun 2025 19:30 GER v AUS (RR)



Pool standings



Women



24 Jun 2025 17:00 GER v CHN (RR) 2 - 3

25 Jun 2025 17:00 GER v CHN (RR)



Pool standings

Comeback wins set stage for thrilling final week of FIH Hockey Pro League







The FIH Hockey Pro League’s final week of the season kicked off in Berlin with two thrilling comeback victories on Tuesday.







Kookaburras undone by German second-half blitz in Berlin







The Kookaburras are ruing missed opportunities after Germany stormed back from two goals down to claim a 3-2 win in Berlin, in their first FIH Pro League meeting of the European campaign.







Australian hockey stars wear rainbow socks to support gay teammate



by Chantelle Billson





The Kookaburras wore Pride rainbow socks and accessories to mark Pride month. (kookaburrasofficial/Instagram)



Members of Australia’s national field hockey team have sported rainbow socks to mark Pride month – and support a gay teammate.







Hardik Singh interview: Inside the mind of Indian hockey’s midfield maestro



Vice-captain Hardik Singh reveals how mental conditioning, family roots, and fierce ambition shaped his rise in Indian hockey.



Jonathan Selvaraj





Hardik Singh believes hockey chose him — it was always in the air around him. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY



As vice-captain and one of the mainstays of the Indian men’s hockey team over the last two Olympic cycles, Hardik Singh might appear most at ease on hockey fields across the world. But it’s in one corner of Jalandhar where he truly feels at home.







Olympian Hammel Retires from U.S. Women’s National Team







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – After six years, Olympian and prominent U.S. Women’s National Team defender, Ally Hammel (Duxbury, Mass.), has officially announced her retirement. The 28-year-old competed in 80 international matches for Team USA.







Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team goes down 1-5 against Spain in 4 Nations Tournament



Araijeet Singh Hundal scored the only goal for India







Berlin: The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team suffered a 1-5 defeat at the hands of Spain in their third and final pool stage match of the ongoing 4 Nations Tournament here.







Walzc: Between sticks and dreams



By Raúl Daffunchio Picazo



The FIH Nations Cup 2 came to a close on Sunday in the Polish city with an unforgettable final between France and Uruguay. However, one of its deepest marks was not found on the podium – it came through the story of Amelia Langer, a young local volunteer who is already dreaming of the Olympic Games.







Six Field Hockey Student-Athletes Tabbed by USA Field Hockey for Senior Nexus Championships



Olivia Fraticelli, Dani Gindville, Maddie Kidd and Emily Nicholls selected to compete, Natalie Arnold, Maddie Olshemski named alternates.







PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Six student-athletes from Rutgers field hockey were recognized by USA Field Hockey in the selections for the 2025 Senior Nexus Championship. Olivia Fraticelli, Dani Gindville, Maddie Kidd and Emily Nicholls were selected to compete, while Natalie Arnold and Maddie Olshemski were named as alternates.







Quarter Final Results: 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025







Chennai, 24th June 2025: As the tournament reaches its knockout stage, we have our Semi-Finalists ready to take one more step towards winning the 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 and etch their name in the history.







Gordon Nurse Awarded Member of Honour Recognition







As Gordon steps down from his role at England Hockey it would be remiss of us not to recognise his invaluable contribution to England Hockey over several decades. A leading commercial and chancery practitioner with a particular interest in sports regulation, Gordon has provided advice for England Hockey and other sports organisations in many sporting matters include the drafting of club constitutions, the obtaining of charitable status by organisations concerned with sport, as well as the drafting and enforcement of disciplinary regulations.







FIH Academy Announces Strategic Partnership with RSI Sports Group (FIKAGEAR) New Collaboration to Advance Global Hockey Education and Development







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is proud to announce a new partnership with RSI Sports Group and the FIKAGEAR brand, as an official FIH Academy Partner. This collaboration marks an exciting step forward in the FIH’s mission to empower hockey development and education worldwide.



