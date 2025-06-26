Thursday 26 June 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League

Berlin



All times GMT +2



Men



24 Jun 2025 19:30 GER v AUS (RR) 3 - 2

25 Jun 2025 19:30 GER v AUS (RR) 5 - 0



Pool standings



Women



24 Jun 2025 17:00 GER v CHN (RR) 2 - 3

25 Jun 2025 17:00 GER v CHN (RR) 2 - 1



Pool standings

Double joy for Germany as both women and men dominate in Berlin







Germany’s women rallied from defeat a day earlier to turn the tables on China in their FIH Hockey Pro League clash in Berlin on Wednesday, to secure an important three points in their relegation battle with England and India.







Germany deny Kookaburras fairytale finale with 5-0 defeat in Berlin







The Kookaburras have wrapped up their 2024/25 FIH Pro League campaign with a 5-0 loss to Germany in Berlin, in what was a tough end to an intense European tour.







Men's and Women's squads unveiled ahead of FIH Hockey Pro League Belgium and Germany series'







The England men’s and women’s squads for their last two matches of the FIH Hockey Pro League seasons have been announced.







Pro League run a wake-up call for Indian hockey



Rubbing shoulders against high-quality players a big welcome for Harmanpreet & Co but the losses are concerning ahead of World Cup next year; The women's team has struggled at both ends of the pitch and are facing relegation threat. The men's team suffered seven losses in eight outings during the European leg of Pro League



Swaroop Swaminathan





The men's team suffered seven losses in eight outings during the European leg of Pro League(FIH)



CHENNAI: The men's team lost seven on the bounce. Coach Craig Fulton dropped the 'f' (the one that rhymes with duck) bomb on live TV ("we are not here to ducking lose..."). Senior pros made mistakes which wouldn't have been out of place in school hockey. One senior, Lalit Upadhyay, announced his retirement.







Here’s why Pakistan earns Pro Hockey League spot despite Nations Cup defeat



New Zealand pulled out of Pro Hockey League for undisclosed reasons



By Atique ur Rehman





Pakistan hockey team players pictured during Asian Champions Trophy. — Facebook/@asiahockey/File



KARACHI: The Pakistan men’s hockey team on Wednesday received a significant boost with an invitation to compete in the upcoming edition of the prestigious FIH Pro League, sources confirmed on Wednesday.







Hockey NZ doing their best with less money



Barry Guy





New Zealand Black Sticks men celebrate their win at the 2025 Nations Cup in Malaysia. Photo: WORLDSPORTPICS / PHOTOSPORT



After having their funding cut last year Hockey New Zealand has taken a new approach to their international programme and they're happy with the start they've made.







Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team edges Australia 2-1 in 4 Nations Tournament



Rohit (45’) and Ajeet Yadav (52’) on target as India finish strong in Berlin







Berlin: The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team defeated Australia 2-1 in the battle for third place at the ongoing 4 Nations Tournament here on Wednesday. Rohit (45’) provided the equaliser for India before Ajeet Yadav’s (52’) fourth-quarter goal sealed the win. Earlier, Captain Toby Mallon had given Australia the lead in the second half.







Semi-Final Results: 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 (Men)







Chennai: As we are on the verge of witnessing the history and see who’s going to lift the 1st Hockey India Masters Cup (Men) on 27th June at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, it is Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Maharashtra who have successfully registered their name as the finalists after defeating Hockey Chandigarh and Hockey Association of Odisha respectively in the Semi-Finals.







Semi-Final Results: 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 (Women)







Chennai: The race for the title at the inaugural Hockey India Masters Cup (Women) reached its final stretch, as Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Punjab sealed their places in the Final after registering impressive wins in their respective Semi-Final matches at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium here.







Maties Sport to host USSA Hockey Championships at Stellenbosch University's newly enhanced facility



South Africa's only university venue featuring three water-based astroturf pitches



Jamie Wyngaardt







As we gear up for the 2025 USSA Winter Championships, excitement is building across our Maties Sports departments. Between 27 June and 9 July, Maties will bring its full sporting strength, whether on our home astroturf or across the country in Gqeberha, Pretoria, or Johannesburg. Our squads aim to build on their performances from last year, celebrate fresh talent, and chase gold on every court.







Emerging squads to play England



Scotland’s emerging squads head to Lilleshall for a two-match series against England at the start of July.







Three Spiders Selected to USA Field Hockey Senior Nexus Championship







VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Three members of the Richmond Field Hockey team have been named to the 2025 Senior Nexus Championship (NXC), presented by Osaka Hockey, USA Field Hockey announced. NXC will be held at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Va., from July 18 – 20.







2025 Hall of Fame Inductee: Sharon Taylor







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Over the next few weeks, USA Field Hockey will be celebrating and honoring the 2025 Hall of Fame inductees. This class honors five individuals who have played a significant role in the development and support of the sport in the United States during their long careers and are all being inducted as Contributors.







Meet Harold Griffiths, Wales’s oldest living international player







Earlier this month, Hoci Cymru historian Phil Bailey had the privilege to meet with Harold Griffiths and his family, at his home in South Gloucestershire, to present his Welsh International Hockey cap. At 97 years of age it is believed that Harold is Wales’s oldest living international player, man or women!







‘Let’s Whistle In’ in Oceania



This is an initiative under OHF’s Hook in4 Health Sport for Development Program.



by Gill Gemming







It’s key objective is to recruit , train and recognise umpires and officials. There is a real push to provide encouragement and opportunity for girls, women and people with a disabiity to start officiating.



