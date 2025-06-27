Friday 27 June 2025

Berlin: In a do-or-die double header, the Indian Women's Hockey Team will face Asian rivals China and hope to end their losing streak in the FIH Hockey Pro League (Women) 2024-25 in Berlin on 28th and 29th June.







Do or die for India! The women’s hockey team must win both games vs China to stay in the Pro League. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



The Indian women’s hockey team is under intense pressure as it gears up to end its FIH Pro League campaign against China this weekend. Winless in its last six outings, India sits at the bottom of the nine-team table with just 10 points from 14 matches — staring at possible relegation to the second-tier FIH Nations Cup in 2026.







By Faizan Lakhani





New Zealand's Nic Woods hits the ball during their FIH Nations Cup match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH



KARACHI: While Pakistani officials continue to claim that the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is in contact with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) regarding participation in the FIH Pro League, an FIH official has stated that no formal invitation has been extended to any team to replace New Zealand at this stage.







Pakistan hockey team poses with their silver medals after losing the FIH Nations Cup final against New Zealand in Malaysia on June 21, 2025. - Facebook/InternationalHockeyFederation



LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary General Rana Mujahid on Thursday addressed a press conference shedding light on the challenges facing Pakistan hockey particularly the financial barriers to participating in the upcoming FIH Pro League.







Kashif Abbasi





PHF secretary Rana Mujahid (L) and PSB director general Yasir Pirzada talk to reporters during a press conference on Thursday.—Tanveer Shahzad/White Star



ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is seeking funds from the government to ensure the national team’s participation in the 2025-26 FIH Pro League in case New Zealand withdrew from the said event.







2025 Junior Nexus Championship Rosters & Schedule Announced







VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - In 14 days, top athletes from across the country will begin competition at the 2025 Junior Nexus Championship (NXC), presented by Osaka Hockey, at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Va. With competition starting Thursday, July 10 and concluding on Sunday, July 20, USA Field Hockey is pleased to reveal the rosters and schedule for the upcoming event.







South Berkshire Hockey Club Crowned EuroHockey Institute Club of the Year 2024!







We're thrilled to announce that South Berkshire Hockey Club has been crowned one of two winners of the prestigious EuroHockey Institute Club of the Year 2024. This incredible recognition from EuroHockey celebrates the club's exceptional dedication and outstanding work throughout the past year.



