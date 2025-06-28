Saturday 28 June 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League



All times GMT +2



Men



Antwerp



28 Jun 2025 13:00 BEL v ENG (RR)



29 Jun 2025 13:00 BEL v ENG (RR)



Berlin



28 Jun 2025 19:00 GER v ESP (RR)



29 Jun 2025 19:00 GER v ESP (RR)



Pool standings



Women



Antwerp



28 Jun 2025 15:30 BEL v NED (RR)



29 Jun 2025 15:30 BEL v NED (RR)



Berlin



28 Jun 2025 14:00 CHN v IND (RR)

28 Jun 2025 16:30 GER v ENG (RR)



29 Jun 2025 14:00 GER v ENG (RR)

29 Jun 2025 16:30 IND v CHN (RR)



Pool standings

East London schoolchildren join England Hockey stars







Over 2,000 schoolchildren watched the recent Pro League matches in London.







SA Hockey Confirm Indoor National Coaching Appointments Through to 2029







South African Hockey is proud to confirm the national coaching appointments for the Indoor Men and Women’s teams through to the conclusion of the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in 2029, marking a key step in the continued growth of the indoor game.







Natalie Sourisseau announces retirement from Women’s National Team



Sourisseau’s world class career comes to an end





All photos provided by Yan Huckendubler



Natalie Sourisseau said she thrives most when put in uncomfortable situations. The Women’s National Team veteran described the moments of challenge during her career to be the most rewarding and the ones most contributing to her success.







Scotland U18 Boys EuroHockey Championship squad announced







The Scotland squad for the U18 Boys EuroHockey Championship in Lille, France, has been announced.







Scotland squad selected for U18 Girls’ EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow







With U18 Girls’ EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow fast approaching the Scotland squad for the tournament has been announced.







Hoci Cymru announce NAGs squads for upcoming European action







Hoci Cymru is proud to name the National Age Group Squads set to compete in the U18 European Championships II this summer. The boys' squad will be travelling to Alanya, Turkey, while the girls will represent Wales in Glasgow, Scotland. Both competitions will take place between the 13th – 19th July.







U-18 hockey squad named for Asia Cup



LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Friday announced an 18-member national squad for the U-18 Asia Cup being held in Dazhou, China from July 3 to 13.







Malaysian junior hockey team to take part in MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup 2025



The Malaysian junior men’s team will participate in the upcoming MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup as part of its preparations for the FIH Junior World Cup.



K. Keerthivasan



An international team is set to participate in the upcoming MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup All-India invitational hockey tournament for the first time.







Hockey Association of Odisha (Women) and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (Men) crowned as the champions of the 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025







Chennai: Hockey Association of Odisha (Women) and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (Men) crowned as the champions of the 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 and created history after defeating Hockey Punjab (Women) and Hockey Maharashtra (Men) respectively, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Hockey Haryana won the bronze medal match in the women’s category after defeating Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu whereas Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Association of Odisha in the men’s category to finish their campaign on the podium.







Field Hockey Canada Announce Partnership with Sikh Games Canada



Community Partnership supports sustainable domestic sport system







This weekend at Tamanawis Park in Surrey, BC, the Women’s National Team and Men’s National Team are taking to the field as part of the Sikh Games Canada. In entering this domestic multi-sport event, national teams are leveraging the opportunity of home domestic games as a key part of the preparation for the upcoming . Equally crucial, they are also helping celebrate and support key work being done for community, in community and by community.







2025 US National Club Championship Kicks off, WC Eagles Crowned U-14 Champions







VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Play concluded on Thursday afternoon at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Va. for the 2025 U-14 Girls National Club Championship, presented by Team IP. 24 teams, qualified from ten regions across the country, competed over three days for the coveted title of National Club Champion. After the dust cleared, WC Eagles emerged as the U-14 Girls champions.







Club Focus: Midleton Hockey Club Leading the Way in Grassroots Hockey Development







In East Cork, Midleton Hockey Club (MHC) is leading the charge in finding new ways to engage young people with the sport of hockey. In an effort to get more children involved at the club, MHC launched an innovative grassroots focused programme, the National Schools Skills Initiative. What began as a pilot, has further evolved into an inspiring model of school-club collaboration, one that Hockey Ireland is proud to support and spotlight.



