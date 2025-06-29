Sunday 29 June 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League



All times GMT +2



Men



Antwerp



28 Jun 2025 13:00 BEL v ENG (RR) 3 - 1



29 Jun 2025 13:00 BEL v ENG (RR)



Berlin



28 Jun 2025 19:00 GER v ESP (RR) 1 - 1 (S) 0 - 3)



29 Jun 2025 19:00 GER v ESP (RR)



Pool standings



Women



Antwerp



28 Jun 2025 15:30 BEL v NED (RR) 0 - 2



29 Jun 2025 15:30 BEL v NED (RR)



Berlin



28 Jun 2025 14:00 CHN v IND (RR) 3 - 0

28 Jun 2025 16:30 GER v ENG (RR) 0 - 1



29 Jun 2025 14:00 GER v ENG (RR)

29 Jun 2025 16:30 IND v CHN (RR)



Pool standings

England women retain Pro League status as men’s World Cup qualification battle heats up







While the champions have already been determined, there was still plenty at stake on the penultimate day of FIH Hockey Pro League action in Berlin and Antwerp on Saturday.







Indian Women's Hockey Team lose to China 0-3



Salima Tete-led India stare at relegation from FIH Hockey Pro League







Berlin: China registered a determined 3-0 win against Indian Women's Hockey Team on Saturday in Berlin, pushing them on the brink of a relegation from the FIH Hockey Pro League (Women). It was a disappointing outing for India who missed converting from the chances, including a penalty stroke in the fourth quarter when Deepika hit the post.







Indian women on the brink of relegation after 3-0 loss to China



India faces China in its last match of the season on Sunday and anything less than a win will confirm Salima Tete-led side’s relegation to FIH Nations Cup.





Indian women’s hockey team is on the verge of being relegated from the FIH Pro League after going down 3-0 to China, its 10th loss of the season, in Berlin on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



Indian women’s hockey team was pushed to the brink of being relegated from the FIH Pro League on Saturday after its 3-0 loss to China in Berlin.







FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025: Pools revealed!







On the occasion of the draw ceremony held today in Lausanne, Switzerland the six Pools of the upcoming expanded FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu, India 2025, which will feature 24 teams for the very first time, have been determined as follows:







Pakistan clubbed alongside hosts India for Men's Junior Hockey World Cup despite recent conflict



The draw ceremony for the upcoming Men’s Junior World Cup, which will be hosted by Chennai and Madurai from 28 November to 10 December, took place at FIH’s Lausanne headquarters on Saturday in which arch-rivals India and Pakistan were clubbed together in Pool B.





Indian and Pakistani players in action during the 2023 Junior Asia Cup. Image credit: Asian Hockey Federation



Despite the two nations engaging in a four-day military conflict just last month , India and Pakistan have been grouped together for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup that will be taking place in Chennai and Madurai later this year. The two arch-rivals are joined by Chile and Switzerland in Pool B in the tournament that takes place in the southern state of Tamil Nadu from 28 November to 10 December.







FIH reveals junior World Cup pool; Pakistan, India drawn in same group



Pakistan's participation remains uncertain due to ongoing political tensions with India





Pakistani and Indian players in action during 2024 men's Junior Hockey Asia Cup final on December 4, 2024. - Asian Hockey Federation



LAUSANNE: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Saturday officially announced the pool draw for the upcoming FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup, revealing that arch-rivals Pakistan and India have been placed in the same group for the high-stakes tournament.







Young Tigers in dangerous group



By Aftar Singh





Young Tigers coach Nor Saiful Zaini Nasiruddin. - NSTP pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia have been drawn in a tough Junior World Cup group together with three European hockey teams.







Eswaran and Syakir impress coach in Dalian



By Aftar Singh





National Junior hockey player Eswaran George. -- Pic from Eswaran George



KUALA LUMPUR: Forward Eswaran George and defender Nor Syakir Saini impressed coach Nor Saiful Zaini during the national junior hockey team's recent playing tour to Dalian City, China.







Silver lining in Malaysia: Can Pakistan hockey rise again?



Sarfraz Ahmed





From titans to trials: Pakistan hockey’s flicker of hope amidst decades of decline



A powerful message echoed from Malaysia last week, one that reminded the world of a sleeping giant. Pakistan’s national hockey team, once feared and revered, reached the final of the FIH Nations Cup. Though they fell to New Zealand in the title clash, the achievement is significant not because of the silver medal, but because of what it represents: a fragile but vital spark of hope for a sport that has been brought to its knees by years of administrative chaos, policy blunders, and state neglect.







Ammad welcomes Defence Minister’s commitment to revival of Pakistan Hockey



Asif vows to raise issues with PM Shehbaz and Field Marshal Asif Munir



By Sohail Imran





This collage of pictures show Pakistan Hockey team captain Ammad Butt (left) and Federal Minister of Defence Khawaja Asif. — X/File



Pakistan men’s hockey team’s captain Ammad Shakeel Butt on Saturday, applauded Federal Minister of Defence, Khawaja Asif’s commitment to the revival of the sport in the country.







Wazalendo beaten by former champions Butali Warriors



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Kenya Police's Benson Wahongo (left) and Barnabas Odhiambo of Butali Warriors during Premier League match at City Park Hockey Stadium on March 26, 2022. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]



Former Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Men’s Premier League champions Butali Warriors bounced back from their disappointing last outing to beat Wazalendo Hockey Club 3-2 in a match played yesterday at Dashamesh Stadium.







Olympian Kevin Nunis dies



By Aftar Singh





Olympian Kevin Nunis alias Muhammad Khairy Nunis Abdullah died today after he was warded at KL General hospital for 42 days. FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Olympian Kevin Nunis alias Muhammad Khairy Nunis Abdullah died today after he was warded at KL General hospital for 42 days.







Kevin Nunis buried this morning





Former national hockey player and Olympian Muhammad Khairy Nunis Abdullah or Kevin Christopher Nunis, who died yesterday, was buried at the Taman Sri Sinar Muslim cemetery at 10:45 am today. - Pic courtesy of Malaysian Hockey Confederation FB



KUALA LUMPUR: Former national hockey player and Olympian Muhammad Khairy Nunis Abdullah or Kevin Christopher Nunis, who died yesterday, was buried at the Taman Sri Sinar Muslim cemetery at 10:45 am today.



